Read full article on original website
Related
siouxlandnews.com
Master Chef Jr. Live brings personal element to hit FOX TV show during Sioux City stop
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A group of talented young chefs are gearing up to put on a live show for Siouxland this week. Master Chef Jr. Live is kicking off its nationwide tour in Sioux City. Siouxland News got a behind-the-scenes look at their preparations and what the audience can expect during this live rendition of the hit FOX show, Master Chef Jr. Four young chefs, ages 13 to 15, will compete live on the stage, cooking up recipes you can smell from the very last row.
siouxlandnews.com
TOTT - ACME Comics Star Wars and Batman Day
DAKOTA DUNES, SD — Kevin McGarry joined Katie Copple on "Talk of the Town" to discuss the upcoming Star Wars and Batman Day at ACME Comics & Collectibles. The event will be held on Saturday, September 17, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at AMCE Comics & Collectibles at 1622 Pierce Street, Sioux City.
siouxlandnews.com
Public votes needed as Vangarde Arts looks to bring concert series to Cook Park
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A local arts group is looking to bring a new concert series to Sioux City, but they say they need the public's help to do it. Vangarde Arts has submitted a proposal for a grant to fund that series, which would be held in Cook Park on the Westside, to the Mortimer and Mimi Levitt Foundation.
siouxlandnews.com
"We've Got You": MercyOne Trauma Nurses keep Emergency Room running 24/7
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — "We are life savers. We are incredible life-saving bodies and it's not just myself," said trauma nurse Lea Mathison. "All of my nurses that are trauma nurses, they are phenomenal and they're lifesavers and they do wonderful things." You can get a glimpse of their...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
siouxlandnews.com
Siouxland's Most Wanted: Torre Mosley
WOODBURY COUNTY, Iowa — US Marshals need your help finding a fugitive who's wanted by two agencies. Torre Mosley is wanted by the Marshals for violating his Federal probation for being a felon in possession of a firearm, and by Iowa for violating his state parole for charges of willful injury and going armed with intent.
agupdate.com
Farmer’s daughter pulled toward tractor pulling
For 23-year-old Tabitha Demers of Hinton, Iowa, tractor pulling is in her blood. Since age 14, she has been watching her dad, Jeff Demers, of Storm Lake, pull the “Smokin Hot Deere” at various events throughout the country. The two exchanged places when Tabitha took the tractor seat and dad took the track seat.
siouxlandnews.com
Billboards bringing education to Siouxland on Human Trafficking
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — You may have noticed new billboards in Siouxland that are turning heads by sharing a message about human trafficking. Billboards sharing a stance against human trafficking can be seen in Sloan, Sioux City, and Sergeant Bluff with the help of the Siouxland Coalition Against Human Trafficking.
Sioux City Journal
Shuttered Sioux City nursing home faces more legal trouble
SIOUX CITY — A Pennsylvania service provider has sued the trust that owns a now-closed Sioux City nursing home for thousands of dollars in unpaid bills and wants the trustees and beneficiaries held personally responsible for repayment. Healthcare Services Group, or HCSG, says Indian Hills of Sioux City, which...
RELATED PEOPLE
siouxlandnews.com
Washta man killed in Cherokee County accident
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Iowa — A Washta, Iowa man was killed and a woman injured after an accident in Cherokee County Wednesday night. The Iowa State Patrol says they responded to an accident just after 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, on C66 in Pierson, Iowa. An ISP report says that an SUV,...
KLEM
KLEM News, Wednesday, September 14
U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra (R-Hull) announced the eight members who will serve on the 2022 Military Academy Selection Board for the 4th District. Col. Sonya Morrison, Wing Commander of the 185th refueling wing in Sioux City. Lt. Col. Robin Hosch, Retired of Fort Dodge. Eric Rankin – Hull, IA.
siouxlandnews.com
Sioux County issues burn ban
SIOUX COUNTY, Iowa — Sioux County has been placed under a burn ban as of 8:00 a.m. on September 13, 2022. Under the terms of that order, all open burning in the county is now prohibited. Sioux County is one of just two counties in the state now under a burn ban. the other is Fremont County on the Iowa-Missouri border.
siouxlandnews.com
Western Iowa Tech plans to add athletics program in fall 2023
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Western Iowa Tech Community College announces it will be pursuing athletics on campus. On September 12th, the WITCC board of directors authorized the college to submit an application to the National Junior College Athletics Association (NJCAA). Upon approval, the college is aiming to start women’s...
IN THIS ARTICLE
siouxlandnews.com
Rock Valley bond issue falls short of needed votes for school district expansion
ROCK VALLEY, Iowa — Voters in Rock Valley took to the polls Tuesday for a bond issue for a school expansion. In Rock Valley, that district seeking $25 million to build 24 new classrooms and a gym at the high school. The district says that the project would lead...
siouxlandnews.com
Chargers gearing up for historic Field of Dreams game
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — One local baseball program gets the chance to make history later this week, as Briar Cliff will travel to Dyersville, Iowa, this Friday to compete in the first ever college baseball game at the iconic Field of Dreams. The famous movie site has just recently...
nwestiowa.com
Moret talks flowers at Sutherland farm
SUTHERLAND—Jade Moret changed the minds of a number of high school students Thursday, Sept. 8, when it came to whether or not flower farming is a form of agriculture. The 30-year-old owner of Holland Flower Farm near Sioux Center talked about the origin and operation of her flower business as a guest speaker at Precision Agriculture and Animal Science Days.
kwbg.com
Feenstra Announces 2022 Military Academy Selection Board
WASHINGTON, D.C.—Today, U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra (R-Hull) announced the eight members who will serve on the 2022 Military Academy Selection Board for the 4th District. “Serving our county at home and abroad is a solemn duty and incredible sacrifice. Because of our servicemen and women, America is the freest nation in the world,” said Rep. Feenstra. “In my capacity as Congressman for the 4th District, I am pleased to announce the eight members who will serve on our Military Academy Selection Board, and review and recommend candidates for our nation’s service academies. I strongly encourage young Iowans interested to apply for a nomination through my office by October 1st.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
voiceofalexandria.com
1 killed in motorcycle crash near Hudson
HUDSON, S.D. -- One person was killed and another injured Saturday in a motorcycle accident near Hudson. According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, a Harley-Davidson motorcycle was westbound on 294th Street at 1:18 p.m., when the driver turned left turn onto Spur Avenue and failed to negotiate the curve. The motorcycle left the road and went into the west ditch.
siouxlandnews.com
Council pushes decision to raise parking prices in Downtown Sioux City to next week
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The future of parking fees for Sioux City parking meters and ramps remains in limbo. The council continuing to put off a decision on whether to raise those rates first proposed last month. The city's parking department says it needs to raise those rates in...
siouxlandnews.com
City of Pierson issues drinking water warning
PIERSON, Iowa — The City of Pierson is issuing a bottled water advisory after water samples show high levels of nitrate. The Pierson City Clerk says that water sample results received on September 13th showed nitrate levels of 10.329 & 10.068 and mg/L. This is above the nitrate standard, or maximum contaminant level of 10 mg/L.
siouxlandnews.com
Plymouth County man found guilty of murder
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, Iowa — A Plymouth County jury has found a Merrill man guilty of 1st-degree murder. 84-year-old Thomas Knapp was found guilty of shooting and killing his 51-year-old stepson, Kevin Juzek, in May of 2020. Jurors heard audio of a phone call made by Knapp's wife, telling the...
Comments / 0