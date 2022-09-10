WASHINGTON, D.C.—Today, U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra (R-Hull) announced the eight members who will serve on the 2022 Military Academy Selection Board for the 4th District. “Serving our county at home and abroad is a solemn duty and incredible sacrifice. Because of our servicemen and women, America is the freest nation in the world,” said Rep. Feenstra. “In my capacity as Congressman for the 4th District, I am pleased to announce the eight members who will serve on our Military Academy Selection Board, and review and recommend candidates for our nation’s service academies. I strongly encourage young Iowans interested to apply for a nomination through my office by October 1st.”

