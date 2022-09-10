ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Master Chef Jr. Live brings personal element to hit FOX TV show during Sioux City stop

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A group of talented young chefs are gearing up to put on a live show for Siouxland this week. Master Chef Jr. Live is kicking off its nationwide tour in Sioux City. Siouxland News got a behind-the-scenes look at their preparations and what the audience can expect during this live rendition of the hit FOX show, Master Chef Jr. Four young chefs, ages 13 to 15, will compete live on the stage, cooking up recipes you can smell from the very last row.
TOTT - ACME Comics Star Wars and Batman Day

DAKOTA DUNES, SD — Kevin McGarry joined Katie Copple on "Talk of the Town" to discuss the upcoming Star Wars and Batman Day at ACME Comics & Collectibles. The event will be held on Saturday, September 17, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at AMCE Comics & Collectibles at 1622 Pierce Street, Sioux City.
Siouxland's Most Wanted: Torre Mosley

WOODBURY COUNTY, Iowa — US Marshals need your help finding a fugitive who's wanted by two agencies. Torre Mosley is wanted by the Marshals for violating his Federal probation for being a felon in possession of a firearm, and by Iowa for violating his state parole for charges of willful injury and going armed with intent.
Farmer’s daughter pulled toward tractor pulling

For 23-year-old Tabitha Demers of Hinton, Iowa, tractor pulling is in her blood. Since age 14, she has been watching her dad, Jeff Demers, of Storm Lake, pull the “Smokin Hot Deere” at various events throughout the country. The two exchanged places when Tabitha took the tractor seat and dad took the track seat.
Billboards bringing education to Siouxland on Human Trafficking

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — You may have noticed new billboards in Siouxland that are turning heads by sharing a message about human trafficking. Billboards sharing a stance against human trafficking can be seen in Sloan, Sioux City, and Sergeant Bluff with the help of the Siouxland Coalition Against Human Trafficking.
Shuttered Sioux City nursing home faces more legal trouble

SIOUX CITY — A Pennsylvania service provider has sued the trust that owns a now-closed Sioux City nursing home for thousands of dollars in unpaid bills and wants the trustees and beneficiaries held personally responsible for repayment. Healthcare Services Group, or HCSG, says Indian Hills of Sioux City, which...
Washta man killed in Cherokee County accident

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Iowa — A Washta, Iowa man was killed and a woman injured after an accident in Cherokee County Wednesday night. The Iowa State Patrol says they responded to an accident just after 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, on C66 in Pierson, Iowa. An ISP report says that an SUV,...
KLEM News, Wednesday, September 14

U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra (R-Hull) announced the eight members who will serve on the 2022 Military Academy Selection Board for the 4th District. Col. Sonya Morrison, Wing Commander of the 185th refueling wing in Sioux City. Lt. Col. Robin Hosch, Retired of Fort Dodge. Eric Rankin – Hull, IA.
Sioux County issues burn ban

SIOUX COUNTY, Iowa — Sioux County has been placed under a burn ban as of 8:00 a.m. on September 13, 2022. Under the terms of that order, all open burning in the county is now prohibited. Sioux County is one of just two counties in the state now under a burn ban. the other is Fremont County on the Iowa-Missouri border.
Western Iowa Tech plans to add athletics program in fall 2023

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Western Iowa Tech Community College announces it will be pursuing athletics on campus. On September 12th, the WITCC board of directors authorized the college to submit an application to the National Junior College Athletics Association (NJCAA). Upon approval, the college is aiming to start women’s...
Chargers gearing up for historic Field of Dreams game

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — One local baseball program gets the chance to make history later this week, as Briar Cliff will travel to Dyersville, Iowa, this Friday to compete in the first ever college baseball game at the iconic Field of Dreams. The famous movie site has just recently...
Moret talks flowers at Sutherland farm

SUTHERLAND—Jade Moret changed the minds of a number of high school students Thursday, Sept. 8, when it came to whether or not flower farming is a form of agriculture. The 30-year-old owner of Holland Flower Farm near Sioux Center talked about the origin and operation of her flower business as a guest speaker at Precision Agriculture and Animal Science Days.
Feenstra Announces 2022 Military Academy Selection Board

WASHINGTON, D.C.—Today, U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra (R-Hull) announced the eight members who will serve on the 2022 Military Academy Selection Board for the 4th District. “Serving our county at home and abroad is a solemn duty and incredible sacrifice. Because of our servicemen and women, America is the freest nation in the world,” said Rep. Feenstra. “In my capacity as Congressman for the 4th District, I am pleased to announce the eight members who will serve on our Military Academy Selection Board, and review and recommend candidates for our nation’s service academies. I strongly encourage young Iowans interested to apply for a nomination through my office by October 1st.”
1 killed in motorcycle crash near Hudson

HUDSON, S.D. -- One person was killed and another injured Saturday in a motorcycle accident near Hudson. According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, a Harley-Davidson motorcycle was westbound on 294th Street at 1:18 p.m., when the driver turned left turn onto Spur Avenue and failed to negotiate the curve. The motorcycle left the road and went into the west ditch.
City of Pierson issues drinking water warning

PIERSON, Iowa — The City of Pierson is issuing a bottled water advisory after water samples show high levels of nitrate. The Pierson City Clerk says that water sample results received on September 13th showed nitrate levels of 10.329 & 10.068 and mg/L. This is above the nitrate standard, or maximum contaminant level of 10 mg/L.
Plymouth County man found guilty of murder

PLYMOUTH COUNTY, Iowa — A Plymouth County jury has found a Merrill man guilty of 1st-degree murder. 84-year-old Thomas Knapp was found guilty of shooting and killing his 51-year-old stepson, Kevin Juzek, in May of 2020. Jurors heard audio of a phone call made by Knapp's wife, telling the...
