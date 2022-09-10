Read full article on original website
NFL world reacts to Kirk Cousins’ attire during press conference
The Minnesota Vikings torched the Green Bay Packers 23-7 as the duo of quarterback Kirk Cousins and wide receiver Justin Jefferson combined for 184 yards and two touchdowns. For Minnesota fans, that alone was a great start to the season. And then Cousins showed up to the postgame press conference looking like everybody’s midwestern middle-aged dad.
Week 1: How cowardly were Kirk Cousins' checkdowns?
There are a lot of myths surrounding Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins. One that continues to perpetuate is that Cousins is the king of the checkdown. In this new series for The Vikings Wire, we will be focusing on proving or disproving that myth. What will we be quantifying as...
Seattle Seahawks ruin Russell Wilson's return, upset Denver Broncos
SEATTLE -- The Seattle Seahawks upset the Denver Broncos 17-16 on Monday night as Russell Wilson, who played his first 10 seasons in Seattle, was outdueled by Geno Smith. For all of the speculation leading into Monday night's season opener about how Wilson would be received in his first game against his old team, it was his former backup who got the loudest ovation.
Former Seahawks shade Russell Wilson while celebrating win vs. Broncos
Former Seahawks enjoyed Seattle’s grudge-match victory over Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos with pointed memes at the QB’s expense. The NFL couldn’t pass up pitting Russell Wilson against his former team in Seattle for the first edition of Monday Night Football this year. And former Seahawks...
The Broncos took the ball out of Russell Wilson’s hands for NFL’s worst coaching decision of the year
Let’s play a game! You’re the head coach of the Denver Broncos. Offensively, you have Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy (who caught a 64-yard touchdown pass earlier in the game), Javonte Williams and QB Russell Wilson, along with two timeouts at your disposal. It’s 4th and 5 on the Seattle Seahawks’ 46-yard line and there’s 20 seconds left.
Broncos Reportedly Signed Former Packers Tight End
Fresh off their season-opening loss on Monday night, the Denver Broncos added some depth on Tuesday. NFL agent David Canter shared that his client Dominique Dafney has signed with the Broncos. Dafney, 25, is a tight end with who last spent time with the Green Bay Packers. The Indiana State...
Peyton Manning was not happy with Broncos' late-game decision vs. Seahawks
While Joe Buck and Troy Aikman handled ESPN’s main coverage of a Monday Night Football showdown between the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks in Week 1, former quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning called an alternate broadcast of the game on ESPN2 and ESPN+. Monday marked the first time Peyton...
Russell Wilson’s Broncos debut gets honest grade from Nathaniel Hackett
Russell Wilson’s regular-season debut for the Denver Broncos did not go as planned, with Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks ambushing the Broncos at home Monday night to the tune of a 17-16 score. The loss leaves a bitter taste in the mouth of the Broncos, especially because of the avoidable errors they committed and the questionable decisions toward the end of the game that led to their Week 1 doom.
Did Seahawks' Shelby Harris troll Broncos' Russell Wilson after 'MNF' win?
The Seattle Seahawks ended the opening week of the 2022 NFL regular season with a thrilling 17-16 "Monday Night Football" win over the Denver Broncos that featured Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett curiously attempting a 64-yard field goal on fourth down after he needlessly let the clock tick down to 20 seconds remaining in regulation.
Pat McAfee praises Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell: ‘He might be a damn mastermind’
The Minnesota Vikings’ domination of the Green Bay Packers in Sunday’s 23-7 Week 1 win caught the eye of many, including former Pro Bowl punter Pat McAfee. On a recent episode of The Pat McAfee Show, McAfee, a known buddy of Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, admitted that he was a believer in Minnesota’s new head coach.
Amazon Prime Thursday Night Football schedule starts in Week 2 with Chargers @ Chiefs
Millions of football fans are thrilled for the NFL’s return. One major change many spectators may not have realized is
WATCH: Kevin O'Connell breaks down Harrison Smith interception
There really is a new era inside TCO Performance Center with the new regime. Head coach Kevin O’Connell led his team to a 23-7 victory over the Green Bay Packers and there were many great plays from the game. With the Vikings radio network color commentator Pete Bercich, O’Connell...
NFL Twitter has a field day with Kirk Cousins' dad shirt
Monday night the Eagles will do battle with the Vikings and their quarterback, Kirk Cousins. There isn’t very much about Cousins that you would strike fear in the hearts of men, but the guy’s an NFL football player, so he’s gotta be a little bit tough. Cousins...
