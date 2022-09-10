Read full article on original website
The Titans Look to Move on From Unpleasant Loss in Week One and Prepare to Face the Bills on Monday Night Football
On Monday, September 19th at 6:15 the Titans (0-1) will be in Buffalo to face the Bills (1-0) on ESPN. Josh Allen and the Bills took care of business against the defending Super Bowl champions Los Angeles Rams (0-1) in week 1. Buffalo has been regarded as a title contender and Allen is in the MVP conversation.
Blue Raiders Men’s Basketball Finalizes 2022-23 Schedule
Middle Tennessee men’s basketball has finalized its 2022-23 schedule. The 31-game schedule features 20 Conference USA matchups and 11 nonconference contests, including nine games against Division I opponents that finished last season with an average NET ranking of 92. Middle Tennessee will play 14 home games in its 50th season at the Murphy Center, where it holds a 17-game winning streak.
Nashville SC to Play Their First Ever International Opponent
Geodis Park will host Club América from Mexico on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at 8 PM. Club América was founded nearly a century ago in 1916. Nashville SC is playing one of the most successful LIGA MX teams as they have won their league title 13 times and 7 CONCACAF Champions’ Cup/Champions League titles. These accomplishments are the highest of honors for a team from North America.
Preds Goalie Recognized as Top Player by NHL After Season Ending Injury
In April of 2022, Juuse Saros suffered an ankle injury that would make him miss a significant amount of time when the Predators needed him the most. NHL Network has named him the number 3 goaltender in the entire league. Despite Saros missing games last season he still remains one of the best goalies in the world. Before his injury, he was having a special season and looks to get back on the ice and help Nashville win games.
Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: September 4, 2022
Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from September 4 to September 9. Two Tennessee judges passed away over the Labor Day weekend, reports the Tennessee Judiciary. Local chef, Alex Belew, shared on social media he will appear on Hell’s Kitchen Season 21 on September 29th on Fox/Hulu....
OBITUARY: Kenneth Eugene Pitman Jr.
Kenneth Eugene Pitman, Jr., age 76, of Smyrna, TN, peacefully passed away on Thursday, September 8th, 2022 in the comfort of his home. Kenneth was born on February 2nd, 1946 to Kenneth and Dona Pitman and raised by his grandparents, Lawrence and Elizabeth Pitman in the city of Richmond, Indiana.
Don’t Miss the Barn Dance at The Historic Sam Davis Home and Museum
The Historic Sam Davis Home and Museum (1399 Sam Davis Rd, Smyrna, TN 37167) invites you to come out and enjoy LIVE music, dancing, and a great time at the Barn Dance on Saturday, September 17, 2022 from 6-10 pm. All ages are welcome! Tickets can be purchased online in...
Radnor Lake State Park Named State Park of the Year in Tennessee
The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) has named Radnor Lake State Park in Nashville its Park of the Year as part of the Tennessee State Parks Awards of Excellence. The park was also honored with an award for its performance in sustainability. “Radnor Lake State Park is a...
Bobby Bones Announces Comedy Show this October
Following sold-out shows in Nashville, Bobby Bones will bring BOBBY BONES: COMEDICALLY INSPIRATIONAL back to Nashville on Oct. 22 at the CMA Theater. Tickets go on sale on Sept. 16 and can be purchased HERE. With BOBBY BONES: COMEDICALLY INSPIRATIONAL, Bones offers a unique blend of comedy as well as...
TRAFFIC Lane and Road Closures for 9-11-14, 2022
Middle Tennessee Scheduled Lane Closures September 9 – 14, 2022. The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals and paving on I-24 at the EB exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell Rd., Exit 59)(LM 23.25 – LM 24.30) · Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Excluding weekends,...
California Men Charged In Conspiracy To Ship Fentanyl-Laced Oxycodone To Nashville and Columbia
NASHVILLE – Three Santa Rosa, California men were arrested in California yesterday and charged with conspiring to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute controlled substances in middle Tennessee, announced U.S. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin for the Middle District of Tennessee. Matthew Cox, 26, Marcus Johnson, 24, and...
Loveless Cafe is Celebrating National Biscuit Month with a Willy Wonka Style Giveaway
September is National Biscuit Month! Loveless Cafe is known for their biscuits and this month they are doing a giveaway when you purchase biscuit mix. Think Willy Wonka style – starting Friday, Sept. 16, 12 golden tickets will be hidden with the Loveless Cafe Biscuit Mix at local retailers.
OBITUARY: Lolita Ann Knotts Rawlins
Mrs. Lolita Ann Knotts Rawlins passed away on Friday, September 9, 2022, she was 77 years old. She was born on April 19, 1945 in Houston Texas. She is preceded in death by her parents John and Anita Kelley Knotts, sisters Nancy Wakefield and Debbie Hamilton. She is survived by...
Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County!. Join organizers this Saturday at McKnight Park/sports community center- in the grass area near Boro beach/the pool for their third annual Bacon Festival! This is a free event with free parking (even better). This is an outdoor event featuring artisans, food trucks, concessions and drink vendors, free bounce houses and inflatables, face painting, mechanical hog ride, activities, and more. All bacon-themed, of course! Bring the whole family and discover all the different bacon-themed items they will have to offer!
Local Chef to Appear on ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ this Season
Local chef, Alex Belew, shared on social media he will appear on Hell’s Kitchen Season 21 on September 29th on Fox/Hulu. In a social media post, Belew shared, “The last few years have been wild. This year was even wilder! Make sure to tune in to @hellskitchenfox starting Sept 29!! I’ll be the one that sounds like he just finished eating fried chicken and creamed corn.”
Missing Person: Katherine Hesson Last Seen in Rutherford County
Missing Person BOLO: Katherine Lynne Hesson was reported missing on September 8. Hesson was last seen in Rutherford County on Wednesday, Sept. 7. She is believed to be in a 10′ 2013 GMC UHaul box truck with Arizona tag AE67911. She may be possibly traveling to the Clearwater, Florida area, according to family members.
Dr. Paul T. Kwami, Director of Fisk Jubilee Singers, Has Died
Dr. Paul T. Kwami, Musical Director of the Fisk Jubilee Singers, has died. Fisk University shared a statement about the passing of Dr. Kwani, stating, ”It is with the heaviest of hearts and the deepest of sorrows that Fisk University today announces the passing of Dr. Paul T. Kwami ’85. Dr. Kwami served as the Musical Director of the Fisk Jubilee Singers® from 1994 to 2022. During Dr. Kwami’s twenty-eight-year tenure, the Fisk Jubilee Singers® received the highest musical honors including a GRAMMY award, a Dove Award, a National Medal of the Arts, and an induction into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame. Dr. Kwami consistently directed performances in the world’s most prestigious venues including at Carnegie Hall, The Ryman Auditorium, The Apollo Theater, and The White House. His musical genius was towering, and his legacy will live forever.”
6 Live Shows to Check out this Week – September 12, 2022
One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: September 12 – September 18, 2022. Big & Rich. Tuesday, September 13,...
‘Felony Lane Gang’ Operating Again in Murfreesboro
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – The Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) Criminal Investigations Division (CID) detectives warn that a “Felony Lane Gang” is operating in the area again. The notorious group of thieves break into cars and steal purses, wallets and other valuable items often left in plain sight. The...
Siegel High Celebrates Capstone Program Entering Fifth Year
Kenny Mosier has found his place in the world at Siegel High School, where he serves as one of the co-founders of the school’s AP Capstone Program. He graduated from the school in 2005, and then a few short years later, “boomeranged back” as a teacher. That...
