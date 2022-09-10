ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brentwood, TN

Rutherford Source

Blue Raiders Men's Basketball Finalizes 2022-23 Schedule

Middle Tennessee men’s basketball has finalized its 2022-23 schedule. The 31-game schedule features 20 Conference USA matchups and 11 nonconference contests, including nine games against Division I opponents that finished last season with an average NET ranking of 92. Middle Tennessee will play 14 home games in its 50th season at the Murphy Center, where it holds a 17-game winning streak.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

Nashville SC to Play Their First Ever International Opponent

Geodis Park will host Club América from Mexico on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at 8 PM. Club América was founded nearly a century ago in 1916. Nashville SC is playing one of the most successful LIGA MX teams as they have won their league title 13 times and 7 CONCACAF Champions’ Cup/Champions League titles. These accomplishments are the highest of honors for a team from North America.
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Preds Goalie Recognized as Top Player by NHL After Season Ending Injury

In April of 2022, Juuse Saros suffered an ankle injury that would make him miss a significant amount of time when the Predators needed him the most. NHL Network has named him the number 3 goaltender in the entire league. Despite Saros missing games last season he still remains one of the best goalies in the world. Before his injury, he was having a special season and looks to get back on the ice and help Nashville win games.
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Kenneth Eugene Pitman Jr.

Kenneth Eugene Pitman, Jr., age 76, of Smyrna, TN, peacefully passed away on Thursday, September 8th, 2022 in the comfort of his home. Kenneth was born on February 2nd, 1946 to Kenneth and Dona Pitman and raised by his grandparents, Lawrence and Elizabeth Pitman in the city of Richmond, Indiana.
SMYRNA, TN
Rutherford Source

Bobby Bones Announces Comedy Show this October

Following sold-out shows in Nashville, Bobby Bones will bring BOBBY BONES: COMEDICALLY INSPIRATIONAL back to Nashville on Oct. 22 at the CMA Theater. Tickets go on sale on Sept. 16 and can be purchased HERE. With BOBBY BONES: COMEDICALLY INSPIRATIONAL, Bones offers a unique blend of comedy as well as...
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Lolita Ann Knotts Rawlins

Mrs. Lolita Ann Knotts Rawlins passed away on Friday, September 9, 2022, she was 77 years old. She was born on April 19, 1945 in Houston Texas. She is preceded in death by her parents John and Anita Kelley Knotts, sisters Nancy Wakefield and Debbie Hamilton. She is survived by...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County!. Join organizers this Saturday at McKnight Park/sports community center- in the grass area near Boro beach/the pool for their third annual Bacon Festival! This is a free event with free parking (even better). This is an outdoor event featuring artisans, food trucks, concessions and drink vendors, free bounce houses and inflatables, face painting, mechanical hog ride, activities, and more. All bacon-themed, of course! Bring the whole family and discover all the different bacon-themed items they will have to offer!
Rutherford Source

Local Chef to Appear on 'Hell's Kitchen' this Season

Local chef, Alex Belew, shared on social media he will appear on Hell’s Kitchen Season 21 on September 29th on Fox/Hulu. In a social media post, Belew shared, “The last few years have been wild. This year was even wilder! Make sure to tune in to @hellskitchenfox starting Sept 29!! I’ll be the one that sounds like he just finished eating fried chicken and creamed corn.”
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

Dr. Paul T. Kwami, Director of Fisk Jubilee Singers, Has Died

Dr. Paul T. Kwami, Musical Director of the Fisk Jubilee Singers, has died. Fisk University shared a statement about the passing of Dr. Kwani, stating, ”It is with the heaviest of hearts and the deepest of sorrows that Fisk University today announces the passing of Dr. Paul T. Kwami ’85. Dr. Kwami served as the Musical Director of the Fisk Jubilee Singers® from 1994 to 2022. During Dr. Kwami’s twenty-eight-year tenure, the Fisk Jubilee Singers® received the highest musical honors including a GRAMMY award, a Dove Award, a National Medal of the Arts, and an induction into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame. Dr. Kwami consistently directed performances in the world’s most prestigious venues including at Carnegie Hall, The Ryman Auditorium, The Apollo Theater, and The White House. His musical genius was towering, and his legacy will live forever.”
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Rutherford Source

Murfreesboro, TN
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
Local News, Weather, Traffic, High School and MTSU Sports & Community Events Information in Murfreesboro and all of Rutherford County, Tennessee

 https://rutherfordsource.com/

