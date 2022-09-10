Read full article on original website
VOTE: Week 4 Zimmerman Law Firm Marquee Matchup
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Vote for the week four Marquee Matchup! Voting closes Thursday at 3p.m.
Classroom Champions: Shoemaker’s Cynclare Wright
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - This week’s Texas Best Chevy Dealers Classroom Champion is Shoemaker’s Cynclare Wright. Wright is a leader in the classroom and on the volleyball court!. Congrats, Cynclare Wright!
65-Year-Old Ervin Daniels Died In A Hit-And-Run Accident In Waco (Waco, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers, a hit-and-run accident was reported on Friday in Freeston County. The officials stated that a Central Texas Man identified as [..]
Baylor students ready to pack 100,000 meals in 3 hours to supply meals to Waco’s neediest families
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor students and volunteers are preparing for their second annual 58:10 Project to package 100,000 meals in only 3 hours for anyone in need. “The best way to describe Project 58:10 is controlled chaos,” Baylor 58:10 Co-leader Jason MacGregor, said. “In three hours, 600 volunteers are going to come together and make 1000 meals. I wish I could say that’s going to solve food insecurity in Waco, but it’s really just the tip of the iceberg.”
Trial delayed yet again for owners of Waco tattoo parlor shop who defied pandemic closure orders
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The trial for the owners of a Waco tattoo shop who defied state business closure orders during the pandemic was postponed for a second time after the judge recused himself because of a potential conflict. Zac and Chonna Colbert, owners of Infamous Ink on Lake Air...
Central Texas community honors ‘Queen of Crawford’ on her 90th birthday
CRAWFORD, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas woman known to friends and family as the “Queen of Crawford” turned 90-years-old Wednesday, Sept. 14, and much of the town turned out to celebrate the pillar in a big way. 154 people in the town of fewer than 900 packed...
‘I lost one of my best friends’: Close confidant reflects on the kindness and humility of Judge Starr
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - One of Ken Starr’s closest confidants, Tommye Lou Davis, who served as Starr’s Chief of Staff during his tenure as Baylor President from 2010-2016, and remained a constant in his life since, is remembering her colleague and friend as “warm, down-to-earth, reachable and funny.”
Hay bales fall off truck, catch fire and block traffic in Marlin
MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - Officials in Marlin were working to clear Business 6 after a tractor trailer pulling a load of round bales of hay hit rail road tracks and spilled a dozen bales into the road, which later caught fire around 5:30 Wednesday evening. The bales were blocking the...
Residents at Cedar Grove Manufactured Home Community have water shut off again
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - Residents in the Cedar Grove Manufactured Home Community are without water, again. Frustrated customers have come forward expressing their concerns, and some told KWTX they are at a standstill with management. Neighbors who have lived in the community said they have grown all too familiar...
After false threat, Waco ISD superintendent applauds district’s communication with parents
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A day after a school shooter threat at Waco High School turned out to be a hoax, Waco ISD is praising its communication with parents. “I would say that I’m incredibly proud of our response times as far as communication,” superintendent Dr. Susan Kincannon said.
DPS identifies woman killed in Falls County wreck
FALLS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) on Monday identified Jakayla Chappell, 23, as the driver killed in a wreck northeast of Marlin. The wreck happened at approximately 6:20 a.m. on Sunday, September 11, on FM-147 near FM-1240 in rural Falls County. DPS troopers learned,...
Temple PD: Man trying to break up fight stabbed in the stomach; Austin woman arrested
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Police on Saturday, Sept. 10, arrested Andrea Garcia, 27, of Austin, after a man was stabbed in the 200 block of N. 9th Street. When officers arrived at the scene of the stabbing at about 11:45 p.m., neighbors told them they saw the female suspect leaving the area in a vehicle.
Whitney ISD schools cleared after hoax call prompts lockdown
WHITNEY, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities Tuesday afternoon completed two security sweeps of Whitney Independent School District schools after the sheriff’s office received a call similar to the one that led to the lockdown of Waco High School earlier in the day. The all clear was given shortly after 6...
DPS identifies woman killed after truck plunged off bridge in Falls County
FALLS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) on Monday identified Julia Black, 19, of Kosse, as the woman killed when a Dodge Ram plunged off a bridge. The deadly wreck happened at about 3:00 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, on CR-149 near FM-1240, northeast of...
‘I just shot Steve in the face’: Deputies find implicating text messages after Bell County man killed roommate, affidavit reveals
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Deputies with the Bell County Sheriff’s Office arrested Ian Drew St. Joseph-Valderrama, 38, on a murder charge after he shot his roommate in the face with a shotgun during an argument, an arrest affidavit obtained by KWTX reveals. Deputies were dispatched to a residence in...
Loose lizard captured
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - After weeks on the run, a large reptile who was on the loose in Killeen has been captured. The female Tegu had spent the last five to six weeks under two different houses in Killeen...where she wasn’t exactly welcome. The lizard escaped from her owner’s...
Woman fires weapon into vehicle with children inside, Killeen police say
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The U.S. Marshals Service Lone Star Fugitive Task Force on September 7, 2022, arrested Alyiah Marie Klenk, 21, wanted on warrants charging aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and child endangerment in a road rage incident on June 7, 2022, a police spokeswoman confirmed to KWTX.
