cbs7.com
PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Midland Legacy’s Marcos Davila
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland Legacy Quarterback Marcos Davila threw for 359 yards and five touchdowns in the Rebels’ win against over the Abilene Eagles. Watch the video above to see more on Davila and hear head coach Clint Hartman’s view of his starting Quarterback.
cbs7.com
VOLLEYBALL HIGHLIGHTS: #8 Odessa College takes down Western Texas College
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - 8th ranked Odessa College volleyball defeated Western Texas College in four sets on Wednesday night at the OC Sports Center. Watch the video above to see highlights from the game.
cbs7.com
VOLLEYBALL HIGHLIGHTS: Midland Legacy blows by Tuscola Jim Ned
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Legacy High School volleyball team defeated Tuscola Jim Ned in three sets on Tuesday at LHS. Watch the video above for highlights from the game.
cbs7.com
Mi Cocinita Food Truck
cbs7.com
VOLLEYBALL HIGHLIGHTS: Midland Christian cruises past Immanuel Christian
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland Christian volleyball team defeated El Paso Immanuel Christian in three sets on Tuesday afternoon. Watch the video above for highlights from the game.
cbs7.com
DWU rallies past Northwestern and DSU falls to Bellevue in college volleyball
cbs7.com
Midland 101 returns after hiatus from pandemic
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -For the first time since the pandemic, Midlander’s can join the City of Midland 101 program. However, the deadline to apply is approaching. Midlander’s have until this Friday, September 16, to apply for the program. Midland 1-0-1 is a citizen’s education program, it is seven sessions that meet once a month for seven months. Participants will receive insight directly from city officials about how the city functions on a day-to-day basis.
MySanAntonio
Venue similar to Topgolf coming to Midland
Par 3 Suites, a golf entertainment venue similar to Topgolf, will be coming to Midland, Adams Development Group confirmed this week. Par 3 Suites uses golf ball-tracking and scoring technology, just like Topgolf. Midland’s Adams Development Group is undertaking this project and will break ground on construction in the coming months.
cbs7.com
Semi takes out powerline in Midland County
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - A semi hauling an oil field tank took out a power line on SH 158 south of I-20. TxDOT says the repair estimate is 8 hours to repair the pole and secure power lines. Powerlines are across all five lanes. TxDOT is going to shut...
midland.edu
Student overcomes addiction; discovers faith, family and career
Big Spring native Tyler Murphy admittedly says that he was on a fast, downhill trajectory prior to 2016 when he decided to get his life back together. “My father was superintendent of Big Spring ISD, and my mother was an algebra professor at Howard College,” Murphy said. “I was one of the top five Big Spring High School graduates in 1997. I had everything going for me and went to the University of Texas Austin to major in Computer Science. That’s when I started to make some bad decisions. After 18 months in college, I dropped out to play in an alternative rock band. Of course, along with being in a band, came alcohol and drugs. The band gig didn’t work out, and I came back to Midland. My most recent job before my life changed in 2016 was working for Alon USA [now Delek U.S.] as the regional training manager. I trained managers of the Midland convenience stores. I was good at it; I had a knack for business. I could have been better if I hadn’t been addicted.”
cbs7.com
Odessan gets invited to the one of the largest food truck events in Michigan
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Last month, as a part of small business summer, Mary Kate Hamilton introduced Yvette Hernandez who’s the owner of Mi Cocinita food truck. She overcame drug addiction to start her own small business. Now, Hernandez has been invited to Michigan to the worlds largest food truck...
cbs7.com
One Accord for Kids hosting Foster and Adopt Q&A
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Tuesday, September 13th, One Accord for Kids, a local non-profit, is hosting a Q & A for prospective foster families. OAK’s mission is to reform foster care in the Permian Basin and part of that mission can be accomplished by keeping the public informed on local foster care, adoption, and advocacy.
These 12 People Were Last Seen in Midland/Odessa Before They Disappeared. Have You Seen Them?
The Texas Department of Public Safety has a list of 12 people now missing that were last seen in Midland or Odessa. According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, these missing cases date back to 1980 with the most recent being in 2020, anyone who has any information about any of these missing persons is urged to call the Texas Department of Public Safety Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 512-424-5074.
In The Mood For Chicken Strips? Head to These Midland/Odessa Places For the Best Tenders
If you love that yard bird (aka chicken), and especially those chicken fingers, well here are the top 5 places you need to visit to get the best chicken fingers/tenders. Now with locations in Midland and Odessa, the best chicken tenders are available to all Permian Basin residents. Don't forget to get a lot of that secret sauce from Raising Cane's which makes the chicken tenders AWESOME!
cbs7.com
City of Midland truck crashed into a local thrift store
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -A Midland city truck crashed into the Twice Around thrift store on Monday morning. Nobody was in the store when the impact happened, but the owners have to spend their day off fixing the store. This morning the city of Midland contacted the store owners to let...
cbs7.com
2nd Annual ‘Never Forgotten’ tribute held at the Cris Kyle Memorial
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The 2nd annual “Never Forgotten’ tribute for the 21st anniversary of 9/11 was held in Odessa on Saturday morning. All local law enforcement and first responders turned on their sirens and drove in a caravan from the Ector County Coliseum to the Chris Kyle Memorial.
cbs7.com
Liberty City Rage Room opens newest location in downtown Midland
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Liberty City Rage Room has officially opened its newest location in downtown Midland. The rage room is for everyone, even people who think they may not have rage to let loose. Liberty city rage room offers a variety of things to break ranging from electronics to...
cbs7.com
City vehicle crashes into Midland business
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A Midland thrift store has been damaged after a City of Midland vehicle crashed into it Monday morning. CBS7 News has confirmed with the City of Midland that it is one of their vehicles. They have not released any more information at this time. However, the...
Laredo man charged in connection with deadly Midland Co crash
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Laredo man was arrested late last week in connection with a deadly August crash that killed an 82-year-old man. Jesus G Castanon Jr., 32, has been charged with Intoxication Manslaughter. The crash happened around 3:50 p.m. on August 12 on Interstate 20 near E SCR 1150, about 1.5 miles east […]
8th grader at Texas middle school arrested for fighting teacher in video
The district called it 'shocking' and 'terrible.'
