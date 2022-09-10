Read full article on original website
Abilene area forecast: Thursday September 15th
No big time cool down will be headed our way anytime soon in fact through the extended forecast period, those afternoon highs will continue to be in the 90’s. That means plenty of work for the old AC! For today, we will see sunny skies and an afternoon high of 93 degrees. The winds will be out of the south and breezy at 10-15 mph. For tonight, we will see mainly clear skies and an overnight low down around 68 degrees. The winds will be out of the south southeast at 10-15 mph.
HAPPENING NOW: Wreck causes power outage, traffic diversion in southeast Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A wreck caused a power outage and traffic diversion in southeast Abilene Thursday morning. The wreck happened on the 3900 block of Wake Forest Lane around 9:30 a.m. Police at the scene told KTAB and KRBC an oil truck grabbed a low-hanging line, taking down two power poles in the area. […]
ktxs.com
Abilene man drags victim with vehicle while children are inside, attempts to run them over
ABILENE, Texas — Abilene police are investigating after a local man drug a 39-year-old victim with his vehicle. According to incident and arrest reports, Jacob Morgan, 34, assaulted his girlfriend last night and left the scene before police arrived. Later that night, he returned to his girlfriend's house and attempted to run her over with his vehicle. A 39-year-old male victim watched the incident unfold and tried to intervene.
