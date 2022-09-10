ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breckenridge, TX

Hawley and Albany collide battle of the area’s top Class 2A teams

Whether you’re a Hawley Bearcat fan who watched this team’s dreams of a state run last season come true, or a loyal Albany Lion fan who has watched this team come so close to a state championship several times in the last decade. Whoever you’re cheering for, this...
HAWLEY, TX
ACU’s Bradley is the WAC Defensive Player of the Week

The ACU Wildcats are 2-0 to start a season for the first time since 2013. The defense was the key to the 21-13 victory, and defensive lineman Tyrin Bradley is the Western Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week. Bradley collected ten tackles against Prairie View A&M on Saturday. He...
ABILENE, TX
Wildcats can’t be overwhelmed SEC environment against Missouri

The ACU Wildcats are undefeated after two games for the first time in nine years. That unbeaten record is going to be put to the test when they take on Missouri out of the Southeastern Conference. When a school the size of ACU goes to a place like Missouri, the...
ABILENE, TX
Breckenridge, TX
Cisco, TX
Abilene area forecast: Thursday September 15th

No big time cool down will be headed our way anytime soon in fact through the extended forecast period, those afternoon highs will continue to be in the 90’s. That means plenty of work for the old AC! For today, we will see sunny skies and an afternoon high of 93 degrees. The winds will be out of the south and breezy at 10-15 mph. For tonight, we will see mainly clear skies and an overnight low down around 68 degrees. The winds will be out of the south southeast at 10-15 mph.
ABILENE, TX
Abilene man drags victim with vehicle while children are inside, attempts to run them over

ABILENE, Texas — Abilene police are investigating after a local man drug a 39-year-old victim with his vehicle. According to incident and arrest reports, Jacob Morgan, 34, assaulted his girlfriend last night and left the scene before police arrived. Later that night, he returned to his girlfriend's house and attempted to run her over with his vehicle. A 39-year-old male victim watched the incident unfold and tried to intervene.
ABILENE, TX

