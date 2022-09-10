Lufkin remains undefeated after 31-14 win over A&M Consolidated
COLLEGE STATION, Texas ( KETK ) — The Lufkin Panthers are now 3-0 after their win over the A&M Consolidated Tigers.Longview stays undefeated on 2022 season after 69-0 road win over Tyler Legacy
The final score was: 31-14
Next week, the Panthers will face off in a home game against the Longview Lobos, who are also undefeated.
