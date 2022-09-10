ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulfport, FL

thegabber.com

Things to Do in South Pinellas Sept. 15-22

Free Concert The South Pasadena Community Band hosts a free hour-long concert for folks who enjoy show tunes and marches. Hibiscus Hall, South Pasadena City Hall, 7047 Sunset Dr. S., South Pasadena. 7:30 p.m. southpasadenaband.com. Nova Musica Director of the St. Petersburg Jazz Festival David Manson performs new works with...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
thatssotampa.com

New Sunday Market with 70+ vendors coming to Westshore Marina District

There’s a brand new market arriving in Tampa at one of the most scenic spaces in the city. Sunday Morning Market at Westshore Marina District is officially set to start Sunday October 23. This market will feature 70+ local vendors including plants, produce, take home foods, baked goods, lunch bites, food trucks, art, jewelry, clothing and more.
TAMPA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Rain chances still high, but a change is coming!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We’ve had a wet week on the Suncoast. Our 7-day rain totals are 4.00″ at SRQ, 5.43″ Downtown Bradenton, and 4.69″ at Lakewood Ranch. Rain chances are still high through Saturday. But starting Sunday and into next week a less active weather pattern develops and thunderstorms will not be as widespread. Even with all the rain, we’re still two inches below average rain at SRQ for the year.
SARASOTA, FL
thegabber.com

Live Music On Gulf Beaches, Gulfport Sept. 15-18

Saturday, Sept. 17: Daniel Dean of Vagabond Tweed, 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18: David Massey. 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17: The Trevor Bystrom Band with Dean Johanesen, 8 p.m. Fri. Sept. 16: Duane Worden, 6 p.m. Hurricane Eddies. 5413 Shore Blvd. S. Sunday, Sept. 18: Crossfire Creek, 4 p.m. Caddy’s...
GULFPORT, FL
thegabber.com

Review: Taco ‘Bout Waterfront Margaritas and Guacamole

There’s a new Mexican restaurant in Madeira Beach, and just in time for National Guacamole Day (Fri., Sept. 16). Mad Beach Cantina opened mid-June in the old Mad Beach Fish House location, hovering over Madeira Bay Marina. Confused residents still stroll in on occasion looking for seafood. What they find is a full menu of Mexican food and drinks.
MADEIRA BEACH, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

How to Spend a Day at the Ringling Museum

The 66-acre Ringling Museum complex has something for everyone. While I’ve seen some folks approach museums with a carpe diem vigor, determined to learn and take in everything in front of them, this sounds exhausting to me, particularly when it comes to a massive institution like the 66-acre Ringling museum complex.
Longboat Observer

Siesta Key home auction set for Sept. 24

A furnished bayfront home on Siesta Key is set for public auction this month with plans to sell to the highest bidder with no reserve. But don't plan on participating without a hefty cashier's check in your briefcase. The auction for the property at 8347 Midnight Pass Road, on the...
SIESTA KEY, FL
995qyk.com

This Was Not A Smart Move In Downtown St Pete

Second Date Update: Sometimes when you think you’re impressing someone you end up actually embarrassing them. This is exactly what Joel did to Emmy. This was not a smart move in Downtown St Pete especially since he was on date. Even though Emmy came on with us and expressed her disgust with Joel’s antics he was not backing down. Things took an ugly turn on this call.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Potential rate increase ahead for Duke Energy customers

Pinellas County’s electric provider recently announced that it plans to pass soaring fuel costs to customers beginning in January 2023. In the Sept. 2 announcement, St. Petersburg-based Duke Energy Florida said it would seek approval from the Public Service Commission (PSC) for a double-digit rate increase. Tampa Electric (TECO) proposed a similar hike for its customers. Duke Florida serves 35 counties and nearly 2 million customers throughout the state, and roughly a quarter, or about 500,000, reside in Pinellas.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
thegabber.com

Rodenticides Blamed for Owl Deaths in St. Pete

This spring a rash of owl deaths prompted a closer look at rodenticides (rat poison). Almost a dozen owls died around Tampa Bay, all resulting from eating rat poison, according to necropsies. “These recent owl deaths were highly visible, but the problem is astronomical,” said Nancy Murrah, founder and president...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

