Oldsmar's Mandola’s Italian Kitchen celebrates grand opening next week
Another new location in Odessa will debut in early 2023.
thegabber.com
Things to Do in South Pinellas Sept. 15-22
Free Concert The South Pasadena Community Band hosts a free hour-long concert for folks who enjoy show tunes and marches. Hibiscus Hall, South Pasadena City Hall, 7047 Sunset Dr. S., South Pasadena. 7:30 p.m. southpasadenaband.com. Nova Musica Director of the St. Petersburg Jazz Festival David Manson performs new works with...
thatssotampa.com
New Sunday Market with 70+ vendors coming to Westshore Marina District
There’s a brand new market arriving in Tampa at one of the most scenic spaces in the city. Sunday Morning Market at Westshore Marina District is officially set to start Sunday October 23. This market will feature 70+ local vendors including plants, produce, take home foods, baked goods, lunch bites, food trucks, art, jewelry, clothing and more.
Mysuncoast.com
Rain chances still high, but a change is coming!
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We’ve had a wet week on the Suncoast. Our 7-day rain totals are 4.00″ at SRQ, 5.43″ Downtown Bradenton, and 4.69″ at Lakewood Ranch. Rain chances are still high through Saturday. But starting Sunday and into next week a less active weather pattern develops and thunderstorms will not be as widespread. Even with all the rain, we’re still two inches below average rain at SRQ for the year.
fox13news.com
Couple hopes to find U-Haul with all their belongings stolen outside Clearwater hotel
RIVERVIEW, Fla. - A couple moving from St. Louis to Tampa is desperate to find their U-Haul after deputies said it was stolen from a hotel in Clearwater. It had everything they own inside from clothes to furniture to irreplaceable family mementos. Stan Brown and his wife just moved into...
thegabber.com
Live Music On Gulf Beaches, Gulfport Sept. 15-18
Saturday, Sept. 17: Daniel Dean of Vagabond Tweed, 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18: David Massey. 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17: The Trevor Bystrom Band with Dean Johanesen, 8 p.m. Fri. Sept. 16: Duane Worden, 6 p.m. Hurricane Eddies. 5413 Shore Blvd. S. Sunday, Sept. 18: Crossfire Creek, 4 p.m. Caddy’s...
thegabber.com
Review: Taco ‘Bout Waterfront Margaritas and Guacamole
There’s a new Mexican restaurant in Madeira Beach, and just in time for National Guacamole Day (Fri., Sept. 16). Mad Beach Cantina opened mid-June in the old Mad Beach Fish House location, hovering over Madeira Bay Marina. Confused residents still stroll in on occasion looking for seafood. What they find is a full menu of Mexican food and drinks.
sarasotamagazine.com
How to Spend a Day at the Ringling Museum
The 66-acre Ringling Museum complex has something for everyone. While I’ve seen some folks approach museums with a carpe diem vigor, determined to learn and take in everything in front of them, this sounds exhausting to me, particularly when it comes to a massive institution like the 66-acre Ringling museum complex.
Longboat Observer
Siesta Key home auction set for Sept. 24
A furnished bayfront home on Siesta Key is set for public auction this month with plans to sell to the highest bidder with no reserve. But don't plan on participating without a hefty cashier's check in your briefcase. The auction for the property at 8347 Midnight Pass Road, on the...
995qyk.com
This Was Not A Smart Move In Downtown St Pete
Second Date Update: Sometimes when you think you’re impressing someone you end up actually embarrassing them. This is exactly what Joel did to Emmy. This was not a smart move in Downtown St Pete especially since he was on date. Even though Emmy came on with us and expressed her disgust with Joel’s antics he was not backing down. Things took an ugly turn on this call.
fox13news.com
Gas Plant District in St. Pete: One of the oldest Black neighborhoods razed for baseball
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - In the heart of downtown St. Petersburg, two gas cylinders once stood, casting twin shadows over a bustling neighborhood. There were hundreds of African Americans who called Gas Plant their home – before Tropicana Field took its place. The tightly knit community was around for nearly a century.
Tampa tree service company fined more than $234K for cutting down protected trees
TAMPA, Fla. — Mayor Jane Castor had a strong and simple message for anyone looking to cut down protected trees illegally: pay up. A Hillsborough County judge upheld the city’s largest fine for illegally cutting down protected trees in Tampa. Tree service company Miller & Sons LLC in Tampa was required to pay $234,427.50.
stpetecatalyst.com
Potential rate increase ahead for Duke Energy customers
Pinellas County’s electric provider recently announced that it plans to pass soaring fuel costs to customers beginning in January 2023. In the Sept. 2 announcement, St. Petersburg-based Duke Energy Florida said it would seek approval from the Public Service Commission (PSC) for a double-digit rate increase. Tampa Electric (TECO) proposed a similar hike for its customers. Duke Florida serves 35 counties and nearly 2 million customers throughout the state, and roughly a quarter, or about 500,000, reside in Pinellas.
fox13news.com
Construction continues on Gateway Expressway in hopes of reducing commuter traffic on biggest Pinellas roads
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. - Officials have been working on the Gateway Expressway in Pinellas County since September 2017. Now, overhead signs are up and parts of the road are nearing completion, but there’s more to do. "This is the largest project that DOT has done in Pinellas County," says...
thegabber.com
Rodenticides Blamed for Owl Deaths in St. Pete
This spring a rash of owl deaths prompted a closer look at rodenticides (rat poison). Almost a dozen owls died around Tampa Bay, all resulting from eating rat poison, according to necropsies. “These recent owl deaths were highly visible, but the problem is astronomical,” said Nancy Murrah, founder and president...
Tampa tree service company to file appeal after being hit with largest fine in city’s history
Tampa's mayor is sending a strong message to anyone cutting down trees illegally in the city. Her message comes after a Bay Area tree cutting firm was given the largest fine in the city's history.
Funnel cloud spotted near park in Pasco County
A funnel cloud was spotted near Holiday, Florida, Tuesday morning.
30 Outdoor Activities in Tampa to Try Together
No matter the weather, being in Tampa Bay means making time for outdoor adventures. From...
Heavy rain traps Pinellas County residents in homes
As the water level rises in the St. Pete Beach neighborhood, so do the residents' frustrations.
