Historic battlefield preservation efforts in Virginia continue
Only a couple of months ago, I told you about Virginia getting a new battlefield park when the American Battlefield Trust (ABT) donated 1,700 acres to the commonwealth for a new unit of the state park system. Culpeper Battlefields State Park is slated to open on July 1, 2024.
SW Virginia Notes: Familiar faces in new positions
There are some familiar faces in new positions around Wise County prep athletics. The Wise County school board approved the hiring of Kelly Foster Jr. as the new baseball coach at Wise Central on Tuesday, as well as the hiring of Terri Anne Funk as the new girls basketball coach at Eastside.
Business pitch contest to link SWVA entrepreneurs with Hard Rock Bristol
RICHMOND — It’s a Hard Rock life for the future winners of a business contest aimed at linking local women- and minority-owned businesses with Virginia’s newest casino. Sandy Ratliff, vice president for community innovation at Virginia Community Capital, says VCC and the Virginia Small Business Administration are hosting a business pitch contest intended to link the Hard Rock Casino in Bristol with businesses led by Black, indigenous, person-of-color (BIPOC) and/or women owners across Southwest Virginia.
Northeast Tennessee Tourism Association to host short-term rental workshops
KINGSPORT — If you’re interested in learning about operating a short-term rental throughout the region, the Northeast Tennessee Tourism Association has two dates you might want to circle on your calendar. NETTA will offer a workshop in Erwin and another in Kingsport in October. The sessions will offer...
