Central’s Dual Threat QB Casen Murphy On Athlete Of The Week
(Park Hills) The Central football program in Park Hills has produced yet another Applebee’s of Farmington Athlete of the Week, this time its junior quarterback Casen Murphy. Murphy didn’t have the busiest game against Potosi last week, only throwing 7 passes and rushing 6 times, but he managed to score 6 total touchdowns and gained 280 all-purpose yards. Murphy says the touchdowns come easy when he has great talent around him.
MSHFCA Rankings Have Hillsboro, Farmington In Top 10
The latest rankings are out from the Missouri High School Fastpitch Coaches Association and a couple of our area teams cracked the top ten in Class Four. Hillsboro and Farmington are ranked 4th and 5th, respectively. Farmington has a record of 10-4 with a game against Jackson coming up Wednesday evening. Hillsboro is 11-4 and the Hawks are currently in the heat of the St. Louis Suburban Showdown with a quarterfinal matchup against 2nd ranked Washington Tuesday evening.
Annual Hillsboro POW/MIA recognition football game is this Friday
Hillsboro High School will hold a POW/MIA Recognition ceremony before Friday night’s football game against North County. Hillsboro is the first POW/MIA designated school campus in the country. The designation was followed with the idea of having a remembrance night football game. Gates to the football field open at...
Farmington Volleyball Off To A Hot Start
(Farmington) Farmington Volleyball is off to a hot start this season, the Knights are 11-3-1 and finished 2nd at the SEMO Dig For Life tournament last weekend. The defending Class 4 District 1 Champions played 7 games in the span of two days, and only lost in the championship game to Saxony Lutheran. Head Coach Haley Baker says her girls were exhausted by Saturday, but showed no signs of quitting.
Recent Belleville West softball standout killed in crash
A former high school softball player in the Southwestern Conference has died. According to reports, Emily Allen from Belleville West’s Class of 2022 was killed in a Sunday traffic crash in the city of Saint Louis. That crash was on Interstate 44 at Walnut and involved three cars. Maroons...
James J. Farrar – Service – 09/17/22 at 10:30 a.m.
James Farrar of Perryville died Monday at the age of 72. A memorial service will be held Saturday morning at 10:30 at Ford and Young Funeral Home in Perryville. Burial will be at the Shiloh Lutheran Cemetery in Farrar. Visitation for James Farrar is Saturday morning from 8:30 until 10:30...
Sylvesta Rose Werner — Service 9/17/22 10 A.M.
Sylvesta Rose Werner of Bethalto, Illinois, formerly of Crystal City, passed away Monday (9/12), she was 106 years old. The funeral mass will be Saturday (9/17) morning at 10 at Sacred Heart Church in Crystal City. Burial in the Sacred Heart Cemetery. The visitation for Sylvesta Werner will be Friday...
Dennis L. Hancock — Service TBA
Dennis L. Hancock of Hillsboro passed away on September 6th, he was 74 years old. A memorial and celebration of life for Dennis Hancock will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Robert D. Brown Funeral Home in Hillsboro.
Archery Season Starts Thursday
(Missouri) Archery hunters for deer and turkey can head back to the woods Thursday in the Show-Me State. Iron County Conservation Agent Sarah Ettinger-Dietzel says Thursday is opening day. Chronic wasting disease or C.W.D. continues to be a disease problem found in some Missouri deer, including a few counties in...
Stephen Gilliam – Service 1pm 9/16/22
Stephen Gilliam of Cadet died Monday at the age of 70. The funeral service will be 1:00 Friday at Moore Funeral Home in Potosi. Visitation for Stephen Gilliam will be 4 to 8 Thursday and 10 to 1 Friday at the funeral home.
June Vaughn – Service 1pm 9/15/22
June Vaughn of Fredericktown died Saturday at the age of 77. The funeral service will be 1:00 Thursday at Follis and Sons Chapel in Fredericktown with burial in Christian Cemetery. Visitation for June Vaughn will be 11 to 1 Thursday at the funeral home.
Planning Underway For Help The Hungry In Farmington
(Farmington) Planning has begun for this years Help the Hungry Bake Sale and Auction in Farmington. The event raises money for the food pantries in Farmington. Organizer Chris Landrum tells us how she got the idea for the fundraiser, which is into it’s 17th year. Landrum says this is...
YFC Skate Competition In Farmington
(Farmington) Young Faith In Christ will celebrate the 20th anniversary of the skate park in Farmington with a special event on October 1st. Michael McGuire is the director of YFC. He says everyone is welcome to be a part of the “Farmtown Throwdown.”. The skate park is located on...
Gary Joseph Rundel — Service 9/20/22 11 A.M.
Gary Joseph Rundel of Charleston, South Carolina, formerly of Festus, passed away on September 11th, he was 67 years old. The funeral services will be Tuesday (9/20) morning at 11 at the Mahn Twin City Chapel in Festus. Burial in the Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. The visitation for Gary Rundel...
Robert “Bob” Lawrence Govreau – Service – 09/21/22 at 10 a.m.
Robert “Bob” Lawrence Govreau of Farmington died September 13th at the age of 88. The funeral service will be Wednesday morning, September 21st at 10 at the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Farmington. Burial will be at the New Cavalry Cemetery. Visitation for Bob Govreau will be Tuesday...
Kathleen Stringer — Service 9/16/22 10 A.M.
Kathleen Stringer of Herculaneum passed away on September 5th, she was 74 years old. The funeral service will be Friday (9/16) morning at 10 at the Vinyard Hillcrest Funeral Home in Pevely. Burial in Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens in Crystal City. The visitation for Kathleen Stringer will be Thursday (9/15)...
Festus Woman Forced Off The Road In Jefferson County, Hits Dirt Embankment
(Jefferson County) A Festus woman was injured in a car accident on Route ‘T’ in Jefferson County Tuesday morning. Highway patrol says 48-year-old Holly Pope was driving westbound near Oakville Road when a box truck traveling eastbound crossed the double yellow centerline into the path of Pope’s Ford Ecosport. Pope swerved to the right to avoid the collision, traveled off the right side of the road and hit a dirt embankment and a tree. Pope received moderate injuries and was taken to Mercy Hospital.
Warren Elvis Hasty — Service 9/14/22 10 A.M.
Warren Elvis Hasty of Hillsboro passed away Friday (9/9) at the age of 83. The funeral service will be Wednesday (9/14) morning at 10 at the Robert D. Brown Funeral Home in Hillsboro. Burial in the Hasty Cemetery in Black at 1:30. The visitation will be Tuesday (9/13) evening from...
Feed The Families Next Month In Fredericktown
(Fredericktown) The Feed the Families Bake Sale and Auction in Fredericktown is less than a month away. Teri Moss is one of the organizers of the event. She tells us what they’re trying to accomplish. Moss says it’ll be a full day of fun on Saturday, October 15th at...
