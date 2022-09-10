The latest rankings are out from the Missouri High School Fastpitch Coaches Association and a couple of our area teams cracked the top ten in Class Four. Hillsboro and Farmington are ranked 4th and 5th, respectively. Farmington has a record of 10-4 with a game against Jackson coming up Wednesday evening. Hillsboro is 11-4 and the Hawks are currently in the heat of the St. Louis Suburban Showdown with a quarterfinal matchup against 2nd ranked Washington Tuesday evening.

FARMINGTON, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO