Queen Elizabeth: Who is invited to the funeral and who is not?
Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral on Monday, 19 September, will be attended by some of the world’s most high-profile politicians and public figures.US President Joe Biden has confirmed that he and his wife Jill will be in attendance, alongside leaders of Commonwealth nations such as Canada, New Zealand, and Australia.It is likely that some countries will not have representatives at the funeral as the UK does not have full diplomatic relations with them.Members of the royal family will be present to pay respects to their late mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Queen funeral - latest: Queen lies in state at WestminsterThe Queen lying in state has the makings of a shameful disasterWhen is the bank holiday to mourn the Queen’s death?
Queen leaves Buckingham Palace for final time as coffin carried to Westminster Hall
The late Queen has left Buckingham Palace for one last time, in a solemn procession to her lying-in-state.A gun carriage bearing her coffin travelled across central London to Westminster Hall, followed on foot by King Charles III, his siblings and princes William and Harry, watched by crowds of thousands, many of them in tears.The imperial state crown on a velvet cushion lay on top of the coffin, alongside a wreath of flowers.The Band of the Scots Guards and the Band of the Grenadier Guards played funeral marches throughout the 38-minute procession, starting with Beethoven’s Funeral March No 1.The...
