Port Arthur News
Carjacking suspects tied to Port Arthur and Mid County extradited to Guadalupe County
Four local males have been taken to Guadalupe County on warrants related to a carjacking in Seguin. Jy’Quez Turner, 17, and Kendrick Hardwell Jr., 17, both of Port Arthur; and brothers Chase Dean Shearin, 18, and Caden Dean Shearin, 19, of Port Neches were extradited Tuesday, Jefferson County Sheriff Captain Crystal Holmes said.
kogt.com
Orange Man Arrested With Gun At Courthouse
Jaquion Daniels, 23 of Orange was charged Disorderly Conduct and Display of a Firearm on Tuesday at the Jasper County Courthouse. Witnesses saw the man take a handgun out of his vehicle, load it, cock it, and then place it in his pocket. The man then got into a verbal altercation with a woman, which was broken up by both Jasper Police and Jasper County Deputies.
Police find 800 grams of heroin, stolen gun during traffic stop in Beaumont's north end
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 43-year-old Beaumont man is behind bars on drug and weapons charges after police found more than 30 small baggies of heroin during a traffic stop. Officers patrolling the area of Concord Rd and East Lucas Dr just after 5 p.m. Tuesday pulled over Glenn Lewis, 43, of Beaumont, for a traffic stop according to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department.
Port Arthur News
Teenager linked to 29 grams of meth during traffic stop, police say
BEAUMONT — Beaumont Police Department officers patrolling the area of Magnolia and Tyler at 1:33 p.m. Wednesday observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. Authorities said a traffic stop was conducted and led to the discovery of approximately 29 grams of suspected methamphetamine. Officers arrested Seth...
16-year-old, four others arrested after robbery at Texas Walmart left teenager injured
SEGUIN, Texas — Five suspects, including a 16-year-old and four Southeast Texas teenagers, are in custody after a robbery at a Walmart in Seguin left a teenager injured. Kendrick Hardwell Jr, 17, of Port Arthur; Jy'Quez Turner, 17, of Port Arthur; Chase Shearin, 18, of Port Neches; and Caden Shearin, 19, of Port Neches are in custody and charged with aggravated robbery.
fox4beaumont.com
Murder trial centers on suspect charged in fatal shooting following argument
BEAUMONT — A man is on trial for a murder that followed an argument at Plymouth Village Apartments on Helbig in Beaumont. Davion Mason is on trial in Judge Raquel West's courtroom. Police responded to the fatal shooting at about 2:45 p.m. on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Plymouth...
Port Arthur News
Juvenile could be charged as adult in fatal Port Arthur shooting
A determination on whether a juvenile will be charged as an adult in a recent Port Arthur fatal shooting has yet to be decided. John Nelson, assistant district attorney, said his office has not received the case regarding the 15-year-old male accused in Saturday’s death of Quarderious Jordan, 26.
KFDM-TV
BPD investigating fatal auto-pedestrian crash
BEAUMONT — Update: On Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at 4:06am, Beaumont Police responded to a crash involving an 18 wheeler and a pedestrian. Witnesses advised a man was struck by an 18 wheeler when he attempted to cross the 1200 block of IH-10. The man died on scene and was later identified as Kelly June Grogan Jr, a 51 year old Beaumont man. Next of kin has been notified.
Port Arthur News
Man struck, killed by 18-wheeler before dawn along Interstate 10 identified by police
The Beaumont Police Traffic Unit is investigating a fatality crash from Wednesday morning. On Wednesday at 4:06 a.m., Beaumont Police responded to a crash involving an 18-wheeler and a pedestrian. Witnesses told authorities a man was struck by an 18-wheeler when he attempted to cross the 1200 block of Interstate-10.
Trial for man charged after deadly 2020 shooting at Beaumont apartment complex begins
BEAUMONT, Texas — The trial for a 22-year-old Beaumont man charged with murder in connection to a 2020 shooting began Tuesday. Davion Mason is accused of murdering 26-year-old Tevin Moore. Moore was shot and killed on his birthday. In addition to murder, Mason is also charged with felony assault of a family member.
League City man threatened judges and called in multiple bomb threats, officials say
The 30-year-old suspect made phone calls saying that there was a bomb inside the Chambers County courthouse, officials say. It was evacuated immediately.
Police identify man struck, killed by 18-wheeler along IH-10 in Beaumont early Wednesday morning
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police have identified a man killed Wednesday morning after being struck by an 18-wheeler. Police responded to the scene in the 1200 block of Interstate 10 East near MLK Parkway since just after 4 a.m. according to a news release from police. The man was...
Beaumont ISD officials plan to crack down on bad behavior after viral assault at West Brook High School
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Independent School District officials are speaking out and pushing for change after an assault at West Brook High School. The incident even got a mention by FOX News' Tucker Carlson Tuesday night but showed the wrong video. The Beaumont Independent School District released a statement...
Beaumont man charged after 'possible attempted kidnapping' at Gulf Terrace Hike and Bike Trail
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont man was arrested and charged following what police called a "possible attempted kidnapping" on Sunday. It happened at the Gulf Terrace Hike and Bike Trail around 9:15 a.m. Beaumont Police responded to the area after receiving a call stating someone had attempted to abduct a woman.
Port Arthur News
Document: Woman shot in head was celebrating arrival to U.S.
Alondra Ceja-Navarro was with family celebrating her arrival to the United States when she was fatally shot last week, according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by Port Arthur Newsmedia. Ceja-Navarro, 22, was killed at approximately 1:36 a.m. Sept. 5 in the 4600 block of Alamosa Street. A preliminary autopsy...
bluebonnetnews.com
Standoff ends in Hardin with suicidal man surrendering
A Hardin man who was involved in a standoff with law enforcement on Tuesday surrendered peacefully after negotiators with the Liberty County Attorney’s Office coaxed the man from his home on FM 834 near Hardin High School. The standoff began at 3 p.m., around the same time that parents...
Port Arthur News
Candlelight vigil planned honor puppy found dead leading to woman’s arrest
GROVES — Rhonda Girard had tears in her eyes Wednesday afternoon as she spoke about the death of a puppy found in a Groves yard with no food or water. Since 2010, the Mid County woman has served as a volunteer for various animal rescue groups — first the Humane Society of Southeast Texas and now Beaumont Animal Care.
Port Arthur News
VIDEO: Groves police asking for help identifying theft suspect
GROVES — On Aug. 31, at approximately 8:30 a.m., an individual trespassed into a fenced-backyard near the 6700 block of 25th Street in Groves. The suspect took several items without consent, even while the residents were home, then fled the area. If anyone recognizes the individual or has any...
Port Arthur News
UPDATE: Port Arthur man killed Saturday; suspect in custody Sunday
A 15-year-old male wanted by police in connection with a deadly shooting is now in custody. Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso said the juvenile turned himself in, accompanied by a guardian, on Sunday. Duriso said this is a sad situation for the victim’s family and the alleged suspect, two...
fox4beaumont.com
Sheriff says it's time the wheels of justice catch up with a suspect who is on the run
JEFFERSON COUNTY — She's been fleeing the law for almost a year, and authorities have no idea where she is. However, Jefferson County Sheriff Zena Stephens says it's time the robbery suspect faces the criminal justice system. Your help is needed to get her into custody. Here's Angel San...
