Nederland, TX

kogt.com

Orange Man Arrested With Gun At Courthouse

Jaquion Daniels, 23 of Orange was charged Disorderly Conduct and Display of a Firearm on Tuesday at the Jasper County Courthouse. Witnesses saw the man take a handgun out of his vehicle, load it, cock it, and then place it in his pocket. The man then got into a verbal altercation with a woman, which was broken up by both Jasper Police and Jasper County Deputies.
JASPER COUNTY, TX
12NewsNow

Police find 800 grams of heroin, stolen gun during traffic stop in Beaumont's north end

BEAUMONT, Texas — A 43-year-old Beaumont man is behind bars on drug and weapons charges after police found more than 30 small baggies of heroin during a traffic stop. Officers patrolling the area of Concord Rd and East Lucas Dr just after 5 p.m. Tuesday pulled over Glenn Lewis, 43, of Beaumont, for a traffic stop according to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department.
BEAUMONT, TX
Port Arthur News

Teenager linked to 29 grams of meth during traffic stop, police say

BEAUMONT — Beaumont Police Department officers patrolling the area of Magnolia and Tyler at 1:33 p.m. Wednesday observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. Authorities said a traffic stop was conducted and led to the discovery of approximately 29 grams of suspected methamphetamine. Officers arrested Seth...
BEAUMONT, TX
Crime & Safety
12NewsNow

16-year-old, four others arrested after robbery at Texas Walmart left teenager injured

SEGUIN, Texas — Five suspects, including a 16-year-old and four Southeast Texas teenagers, are in custody after a robbery at a Walmart in Seguin left a teenager injured. Kendrick Hardwell Jr, 17, of Port Arthur; Jy'Quez Turner, 17, of Port Arthur; Chase Shearin, 18, of Port Neches; and Caden Shearin, 19, of Port Neches are in custody and charged with aggravated robbery.
SEGUIN, TX
Port Arthur News

Juvenile could be charged as adult in fatal Port Arthur shooting

A determination on whether a juvenile will be charged as an adult in a recent Port Arthur fatal shooting has yet to be decided. John Nelson, assistant district attorney, said his office has not received the case regarding the 15-year-old male accused in Saturday’s death of Quarderious Jordan, 26.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
KFDM-TV

BPD investigating fatal auto-pedestrian crash

BEAUMONT — Update: On Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at 4:06am, Beaumont Police responded to a crash involving an 18 wheeler and a pedestrian. Witnesses advised a man was struck by an 18 wheeler when he attempted to cross the 1200 block of IH-10. The man died on scene and was later identified as Kelly June Grogan Jr, a 51 year old Beaumont man. Next of kin has been notified.
BEAUMONT, TX
Port Arthur News

Document: Woman shot in head was celebrating arrival to U.S.

Alondra Ceja-Navarro was with family celebrating her arrival to the United States when she was fatally shot last week, according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by Port Arthur Newsmedia. Ceja-Navarro, 22, was killed at approximately 1:36 a.m. Sept. 5 in the 4600 block of Alamosa Street. A preliminary autopsy...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Standoff ends in Hardin with suicidal man surrendering

A Hardin man who was involved in a standoff with law enforcement on Tuesday surrendered peacefully after negotiators with the Liberty County Attorney’s Office coaxed the man from his home on FM 834 near Hardin High School. The standoff began at 3 p.m., around the same time that parents...
HARDIN, TX
Port Arthur News

Candlelight vigil planned honor puppy found dead leading to woman’s arrest

GROVES — Rhonda Girard had tears in her eyes Wednesday afternoon as she spoke about the death of a puppy found in a Groves yard with no food or water. Since 2010, the Mid County woman has served as a volunteer for various animal rescue groups — first the Humane Society of Southeast Texas and now Beaumont Animal Care.
GROVES, TX
Port Arthur News

VIDEO: Groves police asking for help identifying theft suspect

GROVES — On Aug. 31, at approximately 8:30 a.m., an individual trespassed into a fenced-backyard near the 6700 block of 25th Street in Groves. The suspect took several items without consent, even while the residents were home, then fled the area. If anyone recognizes the individual or has any...
GROVES, TX
Port Arthur News

UPDATE: Port Arthur man killed Saturday; suspect in custody Sunday

A 15-year-old male wanted by police in connection with a deadly shooting is now in custody. Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso said the juvenile turned himself in, accompanied by a guardian, on Sunday. Duriso said this is a sad situation for the victim’s family and the alleged suspect, two...
PORT ARTHUR, TX

