Brazos County, TX

Bryan College Station Eagle

Two commissioners should do their job

Commissioner Steve Aldrich and Commissioner Russ Ford should be embarrassed about their behavior this week. Elected officials should never cut and run when they don’t get their way. This is cowardice in the face of opposition. Aldrich and Ford argued for a certain budget, and they were outvoted. Now...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Judgment, experience marks mayor candidate

When discussing the candidates for mayor of College Station, what should be considered?. Our candidate says “experience, judgment, teamwork and consensus.” Each of these terms has been used to describe the candidate we have endorsed for mayor of College Station. From past years of service on the College...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Calendar for Wednesday, Sept. 14

The Scowcroft Institute of International Affairs presents “Monkeypox: Have We Learned Anything from COVID-19?” on Monday at 5:30 p.m. at the Annenberg Presidential Conference Center’s Hagler Auditorium. Dr. Gerald Parker moderates the panel, which includes Dr. Syra Madad, Dr. Robert Carpenter, Dr. Jennifer A. Shuford and Dr. Robert Kadlec. The hybrid event is also available via Zoom. Register at tx.ag/dgxNOXU.
BRYAN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

New York fugitive arrested in Brazos County on Tuesday

A fugitive from Buffalo, New York, was arrested by deputies from the Brazos County Precinct 2 Constable’s Office on Tuesday. Authorities said David Whitman, 33, has been in the Brazos County area for two years after he fled New York to escape pending felony charges. Authorities said Whitman has...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
wtaw.com

Bryan Man Awaiting Four Criminal Trials Returns To Jail To Be Extradited To New York State

Brazos County precinct two constables arrest a man who has lived in Brazos County the last two years so he can be extradited to New York State on a fraud charge. According to a Brazos County news release, 33 year old David Whitman was known to local law enforcement as someone “to be openly hostile and make threatening statements”. Whitman also had multiple altercations with school officials and other governmental entities.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Experience, concern to be a councilman

Anyone who has spent more than a couple minutes speaking with Mark Smith will notice that he is a rarity. It is difficult to find a person who blends a deep experience with and expansive knowledge of our city’s inner workings with such an easy-to-understand, folksy demeanor. His experience...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Calendar for Thursday, Sept. 15

Adult Coloring Night, 4 to 8 p.m., WildFlyer Mead Co., 16481 County Road 319 in Navasota. Sunset Yoga, 7 p.m., Lake Walk, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan. Throwin’ Thursdays cornhole tournament, 6:30 p.m., Cadillac Ranch Bar & Grill, 8200 Sandy Point Road in Bryan. Barks & Brews, 5...
BRYAN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Keep up the good work, Ford, Aldrich

In a recent Brazos County Commissioners Court meeting, Commissioner Russ Ford and Commissioner Steve Aldrich requested further negotiation in the tax rate, to no avail. Both commissioners are standing up for the residents who put them in office and are their voice on the commissioners court. At the same meeting,...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

In lawsuit, UT-Austin professor accuses Texas A&M faculty program of discriminating against white and Asian men

A University of Texas at Austin professor has sued Texas A&M University claiming a new faculty fellowship program designed to increase diversity at the flagship university in College Station discriminates against white and Asian male candidates. Richard Lowery, a finance professor at UT-Austin who is white, filed the federal class-action...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Influential Texas A&M graduate Lowry Mays dies at age 87

Lowry Mays, a 1957 graduate of Texas A&M University and the namesake of its business school, died Monday at the age of 87. Mays, who earned his bachelor’s degree in petroleum engineering at Texas A&M, was the founder and CEO of Clear Channel Communications. He was dedicated to supporting his alma mater, serving two non-consecutive terms (1985-1991 and 2001-2007) on the Texas A&M University System Board of Regents, including as chairman from 2003-2005.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Texas A&M Fruit Conference set Sept. 26-27 in New Braunfels

The annual Texas A&M Fruit Conference will be held Sept. 26-27 in New Braunfels. The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service event will offer both in-person and virtual attendance options. The conference will be at the New Braunfels Civic and Convention Center, 375 S. Castell Ave. All participants must preregister at...
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Bryan City Council lowers tax rate by a half-cent

The Bryan City Council on Tuesday voted 6-1 to set a tax rate of $0.624000 per $100 valuation, a half-cent lower than the previous tax rate. The rate, which was proposed on Sept. 7 by a 6-1 vote, represents a compromise established by councilmembers after four originally wanted no change to the tax rate and three wanted a one-cent reduction. Brent Hairston, who represents Single Member District 5, was the lone dissenting vote in both votes.
BRYAN, TX
wtaw.com

Two Brazos County Jail Inmates Arrested On Assault Charges In Separate Incidents

A Brazos County jail inmate who was not happy that her breakfast was not in separate bowls was arrested for assaulting another inmate and a detention officer. 35 year old old Erica Jenkins of Bryan was charged with throwing a large container of hot gravy and a tray of biscuits that struck the officer and striking the other inmate in the face while she was working as a trustee. The inmate was treated for her injuries by the jail’s medical staff. Jenkins is awaiting transport to a state prison to serve a two and a half year sentence for two aggravated assaults with a deadly weapon that took place two years ago.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
News Break
Politics
Bryan College Station Eagle

Texas A&M rises in U.S. News' best colleges rankings

Texas A&M University rose one spot to No. 67 in U.S. News & World Report’s 2023 Best Colleges rankings, which was released Monday. A&M remained the nation’s 26th-ranked best public university. The rankings analyze undergraduate programs across the country and use criteria including graduation and retention rates, academic...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Brazos Valley Health District offering free monkeypox vaccines

The Brazos County Health District is offering a limited amount of monkeypox vaccines for eligible recipients. Vaccines are available at the Health District at 201 N. Texas Ave. in Bryan for adults 18 and older, by appointment on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8:30 to 11:45 a.m. and 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., and on Sept. 16, 23 and 30 from 1 to 3 p.m.
BRYAN, TX
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Seeks Identity of Suspect in Time Wise Burglary in Conroe

CONROE, TX — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the community’s help to identify the pictured male who committed a Burglary of a Business on August 9, 2022. The suspect forced entry into the Time Mart convenience store located at 8780 Felder Lane in Conroe, Texas, and stole several items. Deputies were able to view surveillance video of the incident, and the suspect is believed to be a male wearing a black face mask, black jacket with a hood, a red shirt, blue jeans, and white and blue shoes. The suspect vehicle is a white or cream-colored Volkswagen Beetle with a black soft-top.
CONROE, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

VICTIM OF FM 1097 FATAL CRASH IDENTIFIED

At 10:35 pm Thursday, September 8, 2022, North Montgomery Fire and New Waverly Fire were dispatched to a reported crash with ejection on FM 1097 East just a very short distance from the Walker/Montgomery County line. Units arrived to find a 2021 Kia Forte in the ditch of the westbound lane. The body of a male, identified as Adam McLin, 34, of Alvin, had been ejected and lying in the ditch on the eastbound side. The vehicle had left the roadway, hit a culvert, and flipped end over end before rolling and ejecting McLin. DPS investigated the crash as Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable provided traffic control. According to Montgomery County Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Wayne Mack, the driver was not wearing a seatbelt. Mack said if the seatbelt had been worn there was a good chance he would have survived. Judge Mack ordered the victim to be transported by Eickenhorst Funeral Directors to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for autopsy.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX

