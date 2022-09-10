Read full article on original website
Bryan College Station Eagle
Two commissioners should do their job
Commissioner Steve Aldrich and Commissioner Russ Ford should be embarrassed about their behavior this week. Elected officials should never cut and run when they don’t get their way. This is cowardice in the face of opposition. Aldrich and Ford argued for a certain budget, and they were outvoted. Now...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Judgment, experience marks mayor candidate
When discussing the candidates for mayor of College Station, what should be considered?. Our candidate says “experience, judgment, teamwork and consensus.” Each of these terms has been used to describe the candidate we have endorsed for mayor of College Station. From past years of service on the College...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Calendar for Wednesday, Sept. 14
The Scowcroft Institute of International Affairs presents “Monkeypox: Have We Learned Anything from COVID-19?” on Monday at 5:30 p.m. at the Annenberg Presidential Conference Center’s Hagler Auditorium. Dr. Gerald Parker moderates the panel, which includes Dr. Syra Madad, Dr. Robert Carpenter, Dr. Jennifer A. Shuford and Dr. Robert Kadlec. The hybrid event is also available via Zoom. Register at tx.ag/dgxNOXU.
Bryan College Station Eagle
New York fugitive arrested in Brazos County on Tuesday
A fugitive from Buffalo, New York, was arrested by deputies from the Brazos County Precinct 2 Constable’s Office on Tuesday. Authorities said David Whitman, 33, has been in the Brazos County area for two years after he fled New York to escape pending felony charges. Authorities said Whitman has...
wtaw.com
Bryan Man Awaiting Four Criminal Trials Returns To Jail To Be Extradited To New York State
Brazos County precinct two constables arrest a man who has lived in Brazos County the last two years so he can be extradited to New York State on a fraud charge. According to a Brazos County news release, 33 year old David Whitman was known to local law enforcement as someone “to be openly hostile and make threatening statements”. Whitman also had multiple altercations with school officials and other governmental entities.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Experience, concern to be a councilman
Anyone who has spent more than a couple minutes speaking with Mark Smith will notice that he is a rarity. It is difficult to find a person who blends a deep experience with and expansive knowledge of our city’s inner workings with such an easy-to-understand, folksy demeanor. His experience...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Talk about it: Local organizations discuss suicide prevention, awareness
Thousands of people in the Brazos Valley are affected by suicide every year, and it is time to talk about it more, Brazos Valley Coalition on Suicide Prevention (BVCOSP) President Doug Vance said. “It’s the elephant in the room that nobody wants to talk about because it’s hard to talk...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Brazos County Commissioners remain at odds and absent in fight over tax rate
The Brazos County Commissioners Court was unable to hold its regular weekly meeting Tuesday since County Judge Duane Peters attended via Zoom from a conference in West Texas and Commissioners Steve Aldrich and Russ Ford were absent. “Although the judge is online via Zoom, we need three physically here to...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Calendar for Thursday, Sept. 15
Adult Coloring Night, 4 to 8 p.m., WildFlyer Mead Co., 16481 County Road 319 in Navasota. Sunset Yoga, 7 p.m., Lake Walk, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan. Throwin’ Thursdays cornhole tournament, 6:30 p.m., Cadillac Ranch Bar & Grill, 8200 Sandy Point Road in Bryan. Barks & Brews, 5...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Keep up the good work, Ford, Aldrich
In a recent Brazos County Commissioners Court meeting, Commissioner Russ Ford and Commissioner Steve Aldrich requested further negotiation in the tax rate, to no avail. Both commissioners are standing up for the residents who put them in office and are their voice on the commissioners court. At the same meeting,...
wtaw.com
Texas Department Of Criminal Justice Continuing Its Investigation Of The Gonzalo Lopez Escape
The director of the Texas prison system told his board on June 24 that it would take 60 days, and possibly less, to complete two investigations of the May escape of Gonzalo Lopez in Leon County. Director Bryan Collier told the board on June 24 that “We have an obligation...
Bryan College Station Eagle
In lawsuit, UT-Austin professor accuses Texas A&M faculty program of discriminating against white and Asian men
A University of Texas at Austin professor has sued Texas A&M University claiming a new faculty fellowship program designed to increase diversity at the flagship university in College Station discriminates against white and Asian male candidates. Richard Lowery, a finance professor at UT-Austin who is white, filed the federal class-action...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Influential Texas A&M graduate Lowry Mays dies at age 87
Lowry Mays, a 1957 graduate of Texas A&M University and the namesake of its business school, died Monday at the age of 87. Mays, who earned his bachelor’s degree in petroleum engineering at Texas A&M, was the founder and CEO of Clear Channel Communications. He was dedicated to supporting his alma mater, serving two non-consecutive terms (1985-1991 and 2001-2007) on the Texas A&M University System Board of Regents, including as chairman from 2003-2005.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M Fruit Conference set Sept. 26-27 in New Braunfels
The annual Texas A&M Fruit Conference will be held Sept. 26-27 in New Braunfels. The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service event will offer both in-person and virtual attendance options. The conference will be at the New Braunfels Civic and Convention Center, 375 S. Castell Ave. All participants must preregister at...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan City Council lowers tax rate by a half-cent
The Bryan City Council on Tuesday voted 6-1 to set a tax rate of $0.624000 per $100 valuation, a half-cent lower than the previous tax rate. The rate, which was proposed on Sept. 7 by a 6-1 vote, represents a compromise established by councilmembers after four originally wanted no change to the tax rate and three wanted a one-cent reduction. Brent Hairston, who represents Single Member District 5, was the lone dissenting vote in both votes.
wtaw.com
Two Brazos County Jail Inmates Arrested On Assault Charges In Separate Incidents
A Brazos County jail inmate who was not happy that her breakfast was not in separate bowls was arrested for assaulting another inmate and a detention officer. 35 year old old Erica Jenkins of Bryan was charged with throwing a large container of hot gravy and a tray of biscuits that struck the officer and striking the other inmate in the face while she was working as a trustee. The inmate was treated for her injuries by the jail’s medical staff. Jenkins is awaiting transport to a state prison to serve a two and a half year sentence for two aggravated assaults with a deadly weapon that took place two years ago.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M rises in U.S. News' best colleges rankings
Texas A&M University rose one spot to No. 67 in U.S. News & World Report’s 2023 Best Colleges rankings, which was released Monday. A&M remained the nation’s 26th-ranked best public university. The rankings analyze undergraduate programs across the country and use criteria including graduation and retention rates, academic...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Brazos Valley Health District offering free monkeypox vaccines
The Brazos County Health District is offering a limited amount of monkeypox vaccines for eligible recipients. Vaccines are available at the Health District at 201 N. Texas Ave. in Bryan for adults 18 and older, by appointment on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8:30 to 11:45 a.m. and 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., and on Sept. 16, 23 and 30 from 1 to 3 p.m.
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Seeks Identity of Suspect in Time Wise Burglary in Conroe
CONROE, TX — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the community’s help to identify the pictured male who committed a Burglary of a Business on August 9, 2022. The suspect forced entry into the Time Mart convenience store located at 8780 Felder Lane in Conroe, Texas, and stole several items. Deputies were able to view surveillance video of the incident, and the suspect is believed to be a male wearing a black face mask, black jacket with a hood, a red shirt, blue jeans, and white and blue shoes. The suspect vehicle is a white or cream-colored Volkswagen Beetle with a black soft-top.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
VICTIM OF FM 1097 FATAL CRASH IDENTIFIED
At 10:35 pm Thursday, September 8, 2022, North Montgomery Fire and New Waverly Fire were dispatched to a reported crash with ejection on FM 1097 East just a very short distance from the Walker/Montgomery County line. Units arrived to find a 2021 Kia Forte in the ditch of the westbound lane. The body of a male, identified as Adam McLin, 34, of Alvin, had been ejected and lying in the ditch on the eastbound side. The vehicle had left the roadway, hit a culvert, and flipped end over end before rolling and ejecting McLin. DPS investigated the crash as Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable provided traffic control. According to Montgomery County Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Wayne Mack, the driver was not wearing a seatbelt. Mack said if the seatbelt had been worn there was a good chance he would have survived. Judge Mack ordered the victim to be transported by Eickenhorst Funeral Directors to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for autopsy.
