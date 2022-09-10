ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Rockford area football scores for Friday, September 9

By Scott Leber
 5 days ago

ROCKFORD, Ill (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the high school football scores involving Rockford area teams from Friday, September 9 from the ‘Overtime’ team of Regan Holgate and Scott Leber. Watch ‘Overtime’ in the air Friday nights live at 11 p.m. on Fox 39. (Rebroadcast Saturday nights at 11pm on Fox 39)

NIC-10
Belvidere North 31 Boylan 28
East 36 Belvidere 6
Auburn at Freepor t(Saturday 3:15)
Harlem at Jefferson (Saturday 12:15)
Guilford at Hononegah (Saturday 1:00)

BIG NORTHERN
Byron 45 Lutheran 6
Dixon 57 Rockford Christian 8
Genoa-Kingston 41 North Boone 19
Stillman Valley 41 Oregon 6
Winnebago 45 Rock Falls 13

NUIC
Dakota 34 Stockton 20
Forreston 34 EPC 21
Fulton 31 Du-Pec 22
Lena-Winslow 46 Galena 0

AREA GAMES
Ottawa 63 Harvard 0
Richmond-Burton 48 Marengo 21
Rochelle 60 Johnsburg 35
Sycamore 41 Woodstock 0
DeKalb 49 Bellleville WEst 0
Newman 13 Orion 12
Sterling 48 Galesburg 21

8-MAN
Amboy 40 Milledgeville 36
Aquin 60 Orangeville 26
Flanagan-Cornell 20 River Ridge 16
Polo 46 St. Thomas More 0
South Beloit 62 Christian Life 8
Parkview forfeits to Hiawatha

