Rockford area football scores for Friday, September 9

Stereotypes can get annoying sometimes. If you live in Illinois, you know all too well that out-of-towners will always have the dying urge to ask, "Do you live in Chicago?" I can't even imagine moving out of the state because I've been here all 25 years of my life. I've gotten asked some repetitive questions when I used to work at a local t-shirt shop in Rockford. As much as it might be annoying to most, it was always refreshing to see people are curious about the Prairie State!

ROCKFORD, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO