Orange Leader
After tough 0-3 start, Vidor coach stresses Pirates remain “a really good football team”
VIDOR – After a tough start to the season, the Vidor Pirates look to iron out some kinks when they welcome in the Lake Charles St. Louis Saints in a non-district battle Friday at Pirate Field. The Pirates (0-3) are in the hunt for their first win against the...
Orange Leader
Little Cypress-Mauriceville Battlin’ Bears honed in on long trip to face Kincaid
LITTLE CYPRESS — One more road trip for the Little Cypress-Mauriceville Battlin’ Bears in non-district play. However, this week, it’s going to be lengthy one. The Bears (2-1), coming off a 41-7 victory at Bridge City, are making a long trek to take on the Houston Kincaid Falcons (1-2) Friday night.
Orange Leader
Mustangs coach expects bounce-back performance with trip to highly touted Newton Eagles
WEST ORANGE – It was tough sledding for the West Orange-Stark Mustangs last Friday night after absorbing a 27-6 loss at the hands of the Port Neches-Groves Indians. The Indians controlled the line of scrimmage throughout the night as the Mustangs (2-1) were looking for answers on both sides of the ball.
Orange Leader
Mason Houghton is Bobcats do-everything running back, return man and tone-setting linebacker
ORANGEFIELD – When the Orangefield Bobcats need someone to step in, junior Mason Houghton has no problem ringing the bell. A standout special teams player and starting outside linebacker, Houghton proved he could step in at tailback, as well. Houghton played a huge role in helping lead the Bobcats...
Orange Leader
Little Cypress-Mauriceville’s 3-sport threat Chrissy Joseph shares key to success during busy year
LITTLE CYPRESS – Wanting to have a blast and racking up victories in her senior year, Little Cypress-Mauriceville’s Chrissy Joseph is just in Phase One of three phases this season. Joseph, a two-time All-Orange Leader Volleyball Team member and all-district selection, is trying her best to lift the...
12newsnow.com
Buna ISD reassigns AD/Head Football Coach Gary Kinne
BUNA, Texas — 409Sports has confirmed that Buna Athletic Director and Head Football Coach Gary Kinne has been reassigned. The news was first reported by Texas Football's Matt Stepp. Kinne's Cougars were (0-3) this season with all three losses by seven points or less, including last week's 21-20 setback...
Orange Leader
Former West Orange-Stark star K.J. Miller sets all-time Mary-Hardin Baylor receptions record
Former West Orange-Stark standout K.J. Miller continues to re-write the record books at Mary-Hardin Baylor. Miller hauled in nine catches for 109 yards in the Crusaders’ tough 28-24 loss to Wisconsin Whitewater over the weekend. However, with his big outing, Miller became the all-time leader in receptions at the...
Orange Leader
Orangefield debaters shine at West Hardin meet
Nearly a dozen Orangefield High School debaters competed at the West Hardin High School debate meet/clinic Saturday. Gracie Cross – 6th place varsity division. School officials said other debaters include Leroy Bergeron, Maddie Powell, Jackson Droddy, Lauren Fitzsimmons, Stone Fregia and Howard McBride.
Fight at Memorial High School football game prompts new rules for Port Arthur ISD events
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The Port Arthur Independent School District is enacting new rules for all district sponsored activities following a fight among eight students at a football game earlier this month. In a letter to parents, dated September 13, 2022, PAISD superintendent Dr. Mark Porterie discussed the fight...
Orange Leader
Glenn Hughes
Glenn Hughes, 62, of Orange, passed away on September 9, 2022, in Orange, Texas. Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m., Friday, September 16, 2022, at St. Paul Episcopal Church. Officiating will be Reverend Keith Giblin. Burial will follow at Orange Forest Lawn Cemetery in Orange. Visitation will be from...
Orange Leader
Pearl (Meme) Moreland Bujard
Pearl (Meme) Moreland Bujard, 97, of Vinton, Louisiana, passed away at 9:30 am on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at Holly Hill Nursing Home in Sulphur, Louisiana. A native of Vinton, she was an active member of Welsh United Methodist Church. She was a member of the Eastern Star. Mrs. Bujard retired from Calcasieu Marine Bank.
theadvocate.com
South Louisiana to get a sneak peek at fall thanks to cold front moving through this week
Heads up south Louisiana, it’s about to feel like fall. Thanks to a cold front approaching from the northwest, the area will see low temperatures in the 60s and lower 70s, forecasters with the National Weather Service in Slidell and Lake Charles said Monday. Though temperatures during the day...
Orange Leader
Little Cypress-Mauriceville STAAR test students honored for perfect scores; see the names
LITTLE CYPRESS — The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Board of Trustees recognized those students who had a perfect score on one or more of their STAAR tests from the 2021-2022 school year. The fun spotlights took place at the regular board meeting this week. “This is a great accomplishment — one...
Water main break forces closure of King Middle School in Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Texas — Students at Beaumont's King Middle School are getting a day off from school due to a broken water main. The Beaumont Independent School District announced Tuesday morning on it's Facebook page that the campus would be closed Tuesday, September 13, 2022, due to a water main break in the area.
MySanAntonio
Southeast Texas will soon have two new urgent care clinics
Southeast Texas residents needing emergency medical care will soon have two extra, cheaper options to consider. Next Level Urgent Care, which has 28 Houston-area locations as well as Austin and San Antonio-area clinics, recently expanded to Beaumont with a new location at 6342 Phelan Blvd., according to a Monday news release.
Police identify man struck, killed by 18-wheeler along IH-10 in Beaumont early Wednesday morning
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police have identified a man killed Wednesday morning after being struck by an 18-wheeler. Police responded to the scene in the 1200 block of Interstate 10 East near MLK Parkway since just after 4 a.m. according to a news release from police. The man was...
Beaumont runners issuing urgent warning after incident at Gulf Terrace Hike and Bike Trail
BEAUMONT, Texas — Members of the Beaumont community are urging others to stay vigilant and be careful after an incident at a popular spot for runners in Beaumont’s West End. It happened on Sunday, September 12, 2022. Beaumont Police responded to the Gulf Terrace Hike and Bike Trail...
KVUE
The Texas hurricane that washed up thousands of live snakes and gave a famous newsman his big break
TEXAS, USA — September is considered one the most active months for hurricanes to strike the Texas coast, and this week marked the anniversary of two of the worst: Hurricane Carla in 1961 and Hurricane Ike in 2008. Carla turned out to be one of the biggest storms in...
fox4beaumont.com
Motorcyclist killed in crash on FM 2829 in Newton County
The Texas Department of Public Safety says a Saturday evening crash in Newton County claimed the life of a motorcyclist. According to Sergeant Shana Clark, it occurred at about 6:30 on Farm-to-Market Road 2829, near County Road 4105, in the Old Salem Community. According to Sergeant Clark, 45-year-old Keith Powers,...
Port Arthur News
ASK A COP — Is a driver’s license required for driving in U.S.?
Jerry from Port Arthur asks: I’ve been doing research on driver’s licenses in the United States of America and found out that I don’t need a license to drive in the United States. I just wanted to know was that true or not?. Answer: If you keep...
