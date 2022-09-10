ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridge City, TX

Orange, TX
Bridge City, TX
Bridge City, TX
Bridge City, TX
Lumberton, TX
Cypress, TX
Orange, TX
Orange, TX
12newsnow.com

Buna ISD reassigns AD/Head Football Coach Gary Kinne

BUNA, Texas — 409Sports has confirmed that Buna Athletic Director and Head Football Coach Gary Kinne has been reassigned. The news was first reported by Texas Football's Matt Stepp. Kinne's Cougars were (0-3) this season with all three losses by seven points or less, including last week's 21-20 setback...
BUNA, TX
Orange Leader

Orangefield debaters shine at West Hardin meet

Nearly a dozen Orangefield High School debaters competed at the West Hardin High School debate meet/clinic Saturday. Gracie Cross – 6th place varsity division. School officials said other debaters include Leroy Bergeron, Maddie Powell, Jackson Droddy, Lauren Fitzsimmons, Stone Fregia and Howard McBride.
ORANGEFIELD, TX
Orange Leader

Glenn Hughes

Glenn Hughes, 62, of Orange, passed away on September 9, 2022, in Orange, Texas. Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m., Friday, September 16, 2022, at St. Paul Episcopal Church. Officiating will be Reverend Keith Giblin. Burial will follow at Orange Forest Lawn Cemetery in Orange. Visitation will be from...
ORANGE, TX
Orange Leader

Pearl (Meme) Moreland Bujard

Pearl (Meme) Moreland Bujard, 97, of Vinton, Louisiana, passed away at 9:30 am on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at Holly Hill Nursing Home in Sulphur, Louisiana. A native of Vinton, she was an active member of Welsh United Methodist Church. She was a member of the Eastern Star. Mrs. Bujard retired from Calcasieu Marine Bank.
VINTON, LA
MySanAntonio

Southeast Texas will soon have two new urgent care clinics

Southeast Texas residents needing emergency medical care will soon have two extra, cheaper options to consider. Next Level Urgent Care, which has 28 Houston-area locations as well as Austin and San Antonio-area clinics, recently expanded to Beaumont with a new location at 6342 Phelan Blvd., according to a Monday news release.
BEAUMONT, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Motorcyclist killed in crash on FM 2829 in Newton County

The Texas Department of Public Safety says a Saturday evening crash in Newton County claimed the life of a motorcyclist. According to Sergeant Shana Clark, it occurred at about 6:30 on Farm-to-Market Road 2829, near County Road 4105, in the Old Salem Community. According to Sergeant Clark, 45-year-old Keith Powers,...
NEWTON COUNTY, TX

