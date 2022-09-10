Read full article on original website
Related
klkntv.com
Lincoln Northwest cancels football game Friday due to lack of available players
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln Public Schools announced on Wednesday that Lincoln Northwest’s football game on Friday has been canceled due to a lack of available players. LPS athletic director JJ Toczek says the already small team has experienced a number of injuries and will be unable to field a team against Beatrice on Friday. Northwest just opened it’s doors this year.
klkntv.com
Registration opens for Lincoln winter basketball programs
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Registration opened on Wednesday for winter team sports leagues through the Parks and Recreation Department. Adult leagues are for those age 18 and older and out of high school. Youth basketball leagues and skills clinics are for children in kindergarten through eighth grade. Teams can...
klkntv.com
After Tom Osborne: Comparing the last five Husker football coaches
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Tom Osborne coached the Huskers for 24 years before he left after the undefeated 1997 season. Since then, Nebraska has seen five different football coaches, none of them leading the team for more than seven seasons. On Sunday, Athletic Director Trev Alberts fired Scott Frost...
klkntv.com
Nebraska leads country in fired coach payouts, spending $28 million since 2005
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – University of Nebraska-Lincoln Athletic Director Trev Alberts announced Sunday that Husker football coach Scott Frost was fired, having just started his fifth season. Frost will make $15 million from his contract buyout, but that number would have been cut in half if UNL had waited...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
klkntv.com
Small storm chances for the next few days
Rain overspread much of central Nebraska on Thursday morning. The coverage of that rain was much more widespread than any guidance was projecting. As a result, there appears to be a decent rain chance during the morning hours for areas near the Tri-Cities. A spotty morning shower isn’t totally impossible...
klkntv.com
University of Nebraska System earns fifth straight ranking for earning U.S. patents
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The University of Nebraska System has received its best-ever ranking for earning patents among academic institutions worldwide. Nebraska was listed among 99 other academic institutions in a 2021 report from the National Academy of Inventors and Intellectual Property Owners Association. Nebraska rose from No. 77...
klkntv.com
Heat continues with small storm chances
We should be in the lower 80s this time of year, but the mid-summer feel is going to continue for at least the next several days. Highs will be in the upper 80s to the middle 90s through the first half of next week. When the fall season actually begins, it’ll start to feel more like fall around here!
klkntv.com
Sarpy County Sheriff identifies Omaha man killed in crash
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – An Omaha man was killed in a crash on Highway 50 southwest of Papillion on Wednesday, the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office said. Around 11:15 a.m., a northbound Ford F150 collided with another northbound Chevrolet Express van on Highway 50. Deputies identified the driver of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
klkntv.com
Crash with parked car in north Lincoln sends one to the hospital
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a crash at North 27th Street and Telluride Drive that sent one person to the hospital. Two cars were involved in the Tuesday morning crash, though one vehicle was parked. One person was sent to the hospital with injuries...
klkntv.com
Rollover crash in Lincoln complicates afternoon traffic
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A two-vehicle crash in Lincoln caused traffic to be rerouted late Tuesday afternoon. Police and Lincoln Fire & Rescue were sent to the intersection of 27th and Stockwell Streets at about 3:30 p.m. Once the two vehicles were towed away about a half-hour later, Stockwell...
klkntv.com
Eat at a Lincoln restaurant Wednesday to help support food bank
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Local restaurants will rally to end hunger in southeast Nebraska on Wednesday during the 34th annual Dine Out to Help Out the Food Bank event. Ninety-two establishments will donate at least 10% of the day’s proceeds to the Food Bank of Lincoln. The event...
klkntv.com
Malcolm X to be inducted into Nebraska Hall of Fame
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska Hall of Fame Commission chose Malcolm Little, also known as Malcolm X, on Monday as the next member of the hall of fame. Malcolm X was born in Omaha on May 19, 1925, to the Rev. Earl and Louise Little. After his father...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
klkntv.com
State worker unions continue contract negotiations with Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) -Nebraska Association of Public Employees made a push to get more members signed up as they continue contract negotiations with the state. The union held its “organizing blitz” event Wednesday with a goal of reaching over 2,000 new members by the end of the week.
klkntv.com
UNMC awarded $40,000 to study post birth risks that could impact Nebraska families
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- The Nebraska Research Initiative granted the University of Nebraska Medical Center it’s first funding for a new research study. The $40,000 grant will help unveil the biopsychosocial risk factors leading to health deficiencies after birth. Gurudutt Pendyala with UNMC’s Department of Anesthesiology is one of the...
klkntv.com
Nebraska farmers could be affected by potential railroad strike
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A potential railroad strike would not only disrupt the nation’s economy but also farmers here in Nebraska. Kansas Grain and Feed Association, representing farmers in Kansas and Nebraska, said a strike would hit the local economy hard. “It will basically put a stop to...
klkntv.com
Two dead, four injured after multi-vehicle crash in Merrick County
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Two people died and four were injured in a three-vehicle crash on Sunday evening in rural Merrick County. Emergency crews were dispatched to the crash about half a mile east of Gunbarrel Road on U.S. Highway 30 around 6:50. Two people were found dead when...
klkntv.com
Kayakers help clean up Holmes Lake
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Kayakers graced the waters of Holmes Lake on Tuesday evening in an effort to help the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission clean up the lake. Nearly 30 people showed up for the event. Some brought their own kayaks, but many used kayaks provided by Game and Parks.
klkntv.com
Lincoln Police warn of man trying to entice children into his car
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a report of child enticement that happened Tuesday afternoon. Two children were walking home from St. Michaels School when they were approached by a male near South 83rd Street and Yankee Woods Drive. The children, ages 11 and 7,...
klkntv.com
Man tried trading marijuana for cash before robbing gas station, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A deal went south early Tuesday morning, which led to the robbery of a Lincoln gas station, police say. Around 12:30 a.m., a man walked into the Kwik Shop near 27th Street and Cornhusker Highway and asked the 25-year-old clerk to trade marijuana for cash and other products.
klkntv.com
Inspire Awards celebrate women of leadership in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln celebrated its eighth annual Inspire Awards commemorating the achievements and accomplishments of women in leadership. The awards focus on honoring influential women in areas such as business, government, philanthropy, education, health care and aspiring future female leaders. Nominees are considered based on their leadership,...
Comments / 0