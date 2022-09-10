ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brazos County, TX

Bryan College Station Eagle

Keep up the good work, Ford, Aldrich

In a recent Brazos County Commissioners Court meeting, Commissioner Russ Ford and Commissioner Steve Aldrich requested further negotiation in the tax rate, to no avail. Both commissioners are standing up for the residents who put them in office and are their voice on the commissioners court. At the same meeting,...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Judgment, experience marks mayor candidate

When discussing the candidates for mayor of College Station, what should be considered?. Our candidate says “experience, judgment, teamwork and consensus.” Each of these terms has been used to describe the candidate we have endorsed for mayor of College Station. From past years of service on the College...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Brazos County officials run public test on election voting equipment

Brazos County elections officials tested voting equipment Tuesday night and found no errors in the trial run ahead of November’s election. The county is legally required to do a public test before every election. “We want to be sure that those votes are being counted properly,” said Trudy Hancock,...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
Texas Cars
Bryan College Station Eagle

Calendar for Wednesday, Sept. 14

The Scowcroft Institute of International Affairs presents “Monkeypox: Have We Learned Anything from COVID-19?” on Monday at 5:30 p.m. at the Annenberg Presidential Conference Center’s Hagler Auditorium. Dr. Gerald Parker moderates the panel, which includes Dr. Syra Madad, Dr. Robert Carpenter, Dr. Jennifer A. Shuford and Dr. Robert Kadlec. The hybrid event is also available via Zoom. Register at tx.ag/dgxNOXU.
BRYAN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

New York fugitive arrested in Brazos County on Tuesday

A fugitive from Buffalo, New York, was arrested by deputies from the Brazos County Precinct 2 Constable’s Office on Tuesday. Authorities said David Whitman, 33, has been in the Brazos County area for two years after he fled New York to escape pending felony charges. Authorities said Whitman has...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Calendar for Thursday, Sept. 15

Adult Coloring Night, 4 to 8 p.m., WildFlyer Mead Co., 16481 County Road 319 in Navasota. Sunset Yoga, 7 p.m., Lake Walk, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan. Throwin’ Thursdays cornhole tournament, 6:30 p.m., Cadillac Ranch Bar & Grill, 8200 Sandy Point Road in Bryan. Barks & Brews, 5...
BRYAN, TX
Person
Russ Ford
Bryan College Station Eagle

In lawsuit, UT-Austin professor accuses Texas A&M faculty program of discriminating against white and Asian men

A University of Texas at Austin professor has sued Texas A&M University claiming a new faculty fellowship program designed to increase diversity at the flagship university in College Station discriminates against white and Asian male candidates. Richard Lowery, a finance professor at UT-Austin who is white, filed the federal class-action...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Texas A&M rises in U.S. News' best colleges rankings

Texas A&M University rose one spot to No. 67 in U.S. News & World Report’s 2023 Best Colleges rankings, which was released Monday. A&M remained the nation’s 26th-ranked best public university. The rankings analyze undergraduate programs across the country and use criteria including graduation and retention rates, academic...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Brazos Valley Health District offering free monkeypox vaccines

The Brazos County Health District is offering a limited amount of monkeypox vaccines for eligible recipients. Vaccines are available at the Health District at 201 N. Texas Ave. in Bryan for adults 18 and older, by appointment on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8:30 to 11:45 a.m. and 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., and on Sept. 16, 23 and 30 from 1 to 3 p.m.
BRYAN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Influential Texas A&M graduate Lowry Mays dies at age 87

Lowry Mays, a 1957 graduate of Texas A&M University and the namesake of its business school, died Monday at the age of 87. Mays, who earned his bachelor’s degree in petroleum engineering at Texas A&M, was the founder and CEO of Clear Channel Communications. He was dedicated to supporting his alma mater, serving two non-consecutive terms (1985-1991 and 2001-2007) on the Texas A&M University System Board of Regents, including as chairman from 2003-2005.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
#Politics State#The U S Congress
Bryan College Station Eagle

Navasota Theatre Alliance offers world premiere play

The world premiere of a play by Navasota playwright Clare Broun Johnson will open Friday at the Sunny Furman Theatre, 104 W. Washington Ave. in downtown Navasota. Presented by Navasota Theatre Alliance, "The Supper Club" tells the story of six women, lifelong best friends who form a supper club. The...
NAVASOTA, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 14, 2022 in Bryan, TX

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 64 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.
BRYAN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Texas A&M’s Distinguished Alumni Tribute to open Saturday in Aggie Park

Texas A&M has over 566,000 former students and counting with each passing semester, but only 318 have been given the Distinguished Alumnus Award. It is the highest honor a former A&M student can receive. A new place to honor and list the names of the university’s Distinguished Alumni will open...
Bryan College Station Eagle

Sep. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: A mostly clear sky. Low 64F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 92, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . A 69-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
BRYAN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

BV cross country: Iola, Burton compete at meets

•Iola’s Gooch grabs top honors: Iola junior Lindsey Gooch was runner-up among 119 entries in the Class A-4A division of the Waco Midway cross country meet last week. Gooch also won the Madisonville meet on Aug. 31. Also running for Iola at the meets were senior Connor Evans, junior...
IOLA, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Yell leader demeaned Appalachian State

A few words from an Appalachian State grad/ Appalachian State dad:. If Appalachian State had lost the game, the video would be just as uncomfortable, just as rude and just as arrogant. You folks at Texas A&M think you are better than we are. You made that very clear. Everyone...
BOONE, NC

