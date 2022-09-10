Read full article on original website
Post Register
Carlson, Vernon
Vernon Carlson, 96, of Idaho Falls, passed away September 11, 2022, at his home with his wife and daughter by his side. He was under the care of Brio Home Health and Hospice. Vernon was born August 8, 1926, in Rexburg, Idaho, to Joseph E Carlson and Althery Bright Carlson. He grew up and attended schools in Parker, Idaho, and graduated from South Fremont High School. He also attended the LDS Business College in Salt Lake City, Utah. He served as a Master Sergeant in the Army during World War II. On December 28, 1949, he married Colleen Beddes in the Idaho Falls Temple. Vernon and Colleen made their home in Shelley and Idaho Falls where Vernon worked as a Potato Buyer for RT French and Pillsbury. Colleen passed away in 2003. On July 5, 2004, he married Barbara Beddes in Shelley, Idaho. Vernon was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, gardening, and spending time with his children and grandchildren. He was also a voracious reader. Vernon is survived by his loving wife, Barbara Beddes Carlson of Idaho Falls, ID; children, Sidney Joe (Gaylene) Carlson of Goshen, ID, Linda (Scott) Perrenoud of Plano, ID, Christine (Karl) Grover of Shelley, ID, Vernon "Ted" (Kim) Carlson of Idaho Falls, ID, Glenda Lee "Brig" (Todd) Gray of Heber, UT, and Lee (Mike McFarland) Beddes of Salt Lake City, UT; sister, Zola (Gene) Rigby of Parker, ID; 23 grandchildren, 76 great-grandchildren, and 12 great-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by parents, first wife, Colleen Carlson, brothers, Russell Carlson, Neldon Carlson, Reed Carlson, and Grant Carlson, sisters, Ruth Hansen, and Ina Reyburn;, daughter, Susan Johnson, son, Bruce Beddes, grandson, Brian Beddes, and 2 great granddaughters. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 16, 2022, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge. The family will visit with friends from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will be at Shelley-Hillcrest Cemetery. Military Honors will be performed by David B Bleak Post 93 and Idaho Honor Guard. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Vernon 8/8/1926 - 9/11/2022Carlson.
Post Register
120th EISF comes to an eventful close
BLACKFOOT — Despite high temperatures through most of the Eastern Idaho State Fair, another year of big attendance numbers are expected for the 120th anniversary of the event which came to a close Saturday night with the September Slam demolition derby. “The only thing hotter than the weather during...
Post Register
Nisson, Pauline
Pauline R. Nisson, 64, of Blackfoot, passed away September 10, 2022, at her daughter's home. Pauline was born August 28, 1958, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Paul Mansfield Ostler and Katie Lorene Stone Ostler. She grew up and attended schools in Shelley and Idaho Falls. Pauline had one son, Kent, prior to her marriage to Gary Souder in 1976. Together they had a daughter, Becka. They moved to Pocatello where she worked at Lamb Weston. They were later divorced. On March 17, 1988, she married Rick L. Nisson in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Pauline and Rick made their home in Idaho Falls where Pauline worked at D&L Cleaners and then later, alongside Rick, at Minute Lube as a service tech. She enjoyed fishing, snowmobiling, floating the river, and going to the cabin. She loved puzzles and word searches. She was very creative and talented in crafts, painting, and pottery. She loved a good garage sale, watching movies, and spending time with her family and grandchildren. Pauline is survived by her mother, Katie Lorene Ostler; son, Kent Ostler of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, Becka Thornley of Blackfoot, ID; grandchildren Mataya, Shantel, Dylan, and Conner Thornley; sisters, Susan (Si) Jaramillo of Idaho Falls, ID, and Karen Ostler of Idaho Falls, ID; and brother, Mark Ostler of Idaho Falls, ID. She was preceded in death by her father, husband, Ricky L. Nisson, and brother, Gary Ostler. A celebration of life will be held at 3:00 p.m. Monday, September 19, 2022, at The Brickyard Event Center, 1025 South Ammon, with Dawn Turner officiating. The family will visit with friends from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. prior. Burial will be in the Rose Hill Cemetery at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Pauline 8/28/1958 - 9/10/2022R Nisson.
Post Register
Idaho Falls man reportedly threatened woman with scissors
An Idaho Falls man was arrested Tuesday after he reportedly threatened to stab a woman with a pair of scissors. The Idaho Falls Police Department was called to the residence after the victim said Kristian Mendoza-Hernandez, 18, was banging on the door to a room where the victim was hiding.
Post Register
Idaho Falls man reportedly choked woman in hotel shower
An Idaho Falls man has been charged with attempted strangulation after he was reportedly seen choking a woman in a hotel shower. According to the probable cause affidavit, Garrett Olsen, 34, choked the victim during a hotel stay in April. A case was filed in July and a warrant was issued in July. The warrant was quashed in August, and Olsen was never arrested, instead responding to a subpoena.
Post Register
State trooper struck by car improving at local hospital
The Idaho State Police trooper critically injured when he was struck by a car last week is improving. Sgt. Mike Wendler is now able to speak and is breathing on his own at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls, where he was airlifted after being struck by a car on Thursday while directing traffic on Interstate 84 in Jerome following a vehicle fire.
Post Register
Lewisville resident qualifies for 2022 Six-horse hitch classic series World Finals
LEWISVILLE — Longtime Lewisville resident, Susan “Suzie’ Browning, 74, passed away on Friday, Sept. 22. She was the daughter of the late Doyle and Betty Taylor. A memorial service was held Wednesday, Sept. 7, at Eckersell Memorial Chapel. Our sincere sympathies to her husband, Dennis, and family.
Post Register
Rigby approves Southgate Properties and Accelerated Capital annexation
A long-standing application for annexation and zone designations for Southgate Properties, LLC. and Accelerated Capital, LLC was approved by the Rigby City Council following a public hearing on Sept. 1. The hearing came as follow-up to a previous hearing on Aug. 4 during which the city council voted to table...
