Vernon Carlson, 96, of Idaho Falls, passed away September 11, 2022, at his home with his wife and daughter by his side. He was under the care of Brio Home Health and Hospice. Vernon was born August 8, 1926, in Rexburg, Idaho, to Joseph E Carlson and Althery Bright Carlson. He grew up and attended schools in Parker, Idaho, and graduated from South Fremont High School. He also attended the LDS Business College in Salt Lake City, Utah. He served as a Master Sergeant in the Army during World War II. On December 28, 1949, he married Colleen Beddes in the Idaho Falls Temple. Vernon and Colleen made their home in Shelley and Idaho Falls where Vernon worked as a Potato Buyer for RT French and Pillsbury. Colleen passed away in 2003. On July 5, 2004, he married Barbara Beddes in Shelley, Idaho. Vernon was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, gardening, and spending time with his children and grandchildren. He was also a voracious reader. Vernon is survived by his loving wife, Barbara Beddes Carlson of Idaho Falls, ID; children, Sidney Joe (Gaylene) Carlson of Goshen, ID, Linda (Scott) Perrenoud of Plano, ID, Christine (Karl) Grover of Shelley, ID, Vernon "Ted" (Kim) Carlson of Idaho Falls, ID, Glenda Lee "Brig" (Todd) Gray of Heber, UT, and Lee (Mike McFarland) Beddes of Salt Lake City, UT; sister, Zola (Gene) Rigby of Parker, ID; 23 grandchildren, 76 great-grandchildren, and 12 great-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by parents, first wife, Colleen Carlson, brothers, Russell Carlson, Neldon Carlson, Reed Carlson, and Grant Carlson, sisters, Ruth Hansen, and Ina Reyburn;, daughter, Susan Johnson, son, Bruce Beddes, grandson, Brian Beddes, and 2 great granddaughters. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 16, 2022, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge. The family will visit with friends from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will be at Shelley-Hillcrest Cemetery. Military Honors will be performed by David B Bleak Post 93 and Idaho Honor Guard. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Vernon 8/8/1926 - 9/11/2022Carlson.

