Flint, MI

WNEM

Former Saginaw fairgrounds to have remaining buildings demolished

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – The former Saginaw County fairgrounds, long an eyesore on the city’s southeast side, may soon be in for a transformation. The Saginaw City Council voted to spend $1.3 million to demolish its remaining structures. The 52-acre vacant site in Saginaw has been deteriorating since...
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

I-475 Closed: Hazard in the Road

Flint, Mich. (WNEM) - Northbound I-475 was closed early Thursday morning due to a hazard in the roadway reported by a passerby. The highway is blocked from Exit 8B near Davison Road to Exit 9 at Stewart Avenue. Several departments are at the scene, including Michigan State Police. It is...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Are you a COVID-19 ‘super-dodger’?

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) -With some experts saying we are at the tail end of the pandemic, some are wondering whether they are a COVID-19 “super-dodger.”. By this point, many Americans have had the virus at least once but, for some, they’ve never felt any symptoms or tested positive for the virus despite being exposed multiple times.
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Saginaw City Council could vote to save Potter Street Station

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Saginaw’s storied Potter Street Station could be saved by the city council in an upcoming vote. The council is moving toward designating it a historic district to help preserve it. Saginaw Depot Preservation Corporation President Denise Meyer has worked for years to protect the Potter...
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

TV5 news update: Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 14

Deputy City Clerk appointed by city council to serve as interim City Clerk. Meijer Pharmacy is providing covid, flu vaccines through SVSU free clinic. Here are the top stories we're following today. Former Saginaw fairgrounds to have remining buildings demolished. Updated: 20 hours ago. |. The former Saginaw County fairgrounds,...
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Sanford residents looking forward to having lakes restored

SANFORD, Mich. (WNEM) - It has been more than two years since the collapse of two mid-Michigan dams drained the lakes they once held back. The lakes have remained dry, but nature is wasting no time reclaiming them. The beds of those drained lakes are now teeming with vegetation. “You...
SANFORD, MI
WNEM

United Way of Midland Co. gives free supplies to teachers

MIDLAND CO., Mich. (WNEM) -The United Way of Midland County is supplying all kindergarten through 12th-grade public school teachers with supplies to support them through the year. Volunteers from several local businesses and organizations were at the Dow Diamond on Monday, Sept. 12 to pack more than 720 kits filled...
MIDLAND COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Man killed in overnight shooting in Saginaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – Saginaw Police responded to a shooting on Tuesday, Sept. 13, and found one person dead at the scene. According to police, the incident occurred about 10:20 p.m. at 612 S. Charles St. on the west side of Saginaw. They say 42-year-old Larney Boyd suffered from...
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Sheriff: Tuscola Co. in desperate need of new jail

TUSCOLA CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The Tuscola County sheriff is making his bid to voters for a new jail. Sheriff Glen Skrent told TV5 employees and inmates battle cramped conditions and old equipment on a daily basis at the nearly 60-year-old Tuscola County Jail. Skrent hopes a millage to build...
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

I-94 at 12 Mile in Macomb County back open after semi causes 6-car crash

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A crash on I-94 in Macomb County at 12 Mile blocked traffic across the highway for hours. According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, all lanes on westbound I-94 were shutdown after a crash. State police that responded to the incident said a fuel spill happened after the driver of a semi-truck lost control of his truck and began to fishtail.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Midland apartments for older adults getting much-needed upgrades

With the increased costs due to inflation, houses might not sell and therefor it may become a buyer market. Michigan's Supreme Court Justice Mary McCormack is resigning. United way of Midland county supplying teachers school supplies. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. United way of Midland county is helping to supply...
MIDLAND COUNTY, MI
NewsBreak
WNEM

‘Bubbles the Blind Beagle’ has big goal to battle bullying

OTISVILLE, Mich. (WNEM) – On a mission to advocate for those with disabilities, Bubbles the Blind Beagle of Otisville has a big goal for National Bullying Prevention Month this October. Bubbles’ owner Stacie Elliott said they’re hoping to do a school visit every day that month to help advocate...
OTISVILLE, MI
WNEM

Bubbles ‘The Blind Beagle’ advocates for those with disabilities

The former Saginaw County fairgrounds, long an eyesore on the city’s southeast side, may soon be in for a transformation. The announcement comes a couple of years into McCormack's eight-year term. Supreme Court Justice’s new position announced after resignation announcement. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. One day after...
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Flint deputy city clerk to take city clerk’s position temporarily

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - As the general election gets closer, the Flint City Council has found a temporary replacement after the city clerk announced her retirement. Flint’s City Clerk Inez Brown is leaving the position she’s held for 25 years at the end of September. “I think Davina...
FLINT, MI

