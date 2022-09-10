Read full article on original website
Former Saginaw fairgrounds to have remaining buildings demolished
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – The former Saginaw County fairgrounds, long an eyesore on the city’s southeast side, may soon be in for a transformation. The Saginaw City Council voted to spend $1.3 million to demolish its remaining structures. The 52-acre vacant site in Saginaw has been deteriorating since...
I-475 Closed: Hazard in the Road
Flint, Mich. (WNEM) - Northbound I-475 was closed early Thursday morning due to a hazard in the roadway reported by a passerby. The highway is blocked from Exit 8B near Davison Road to Exit 9 at Stewart Avenue. Several departments are at the scene, including Michigan State Police. It is...
Are you a COVID-19 ‘super-dodger’?
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) -With some experts saying we are at the tail end of the pandemic, some are wondering whether they are a COVID-19 “super-dodger.”. By this point, many Americans have had the virus at least once but, for some, they’ve never felt any symptoms or tested positive for the virus despite being exposed multiple times.
Saginaw City Council could vote to save Potter Street Station
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Saginaw’s storied Potter Street Station could be saved by the city council in an upcoming vote. The council is moving toward designating it a historic district to help preserve it. Saginaw Depot Preservation Corporation President Denise Meyer has worked for years to protect the Potter...
Mott Community College one of four campuses in U.S. to have automated pizza machine
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – New technology is changing the way some can get delicious pizza in a fast, convenient way. An automated pizza machine at Mott Community College is providing people with a little taste of the future of pizza. Mott Community College is one of only four campuses...
TV5 news update: Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 14
Deputy City Clerk appointed by city council to serve as interim City Clerk. Meijer Pharmacy is providing covid, flu vaccines through SVSU free clinic. Here are the top stories we're following today. Former Saginaw fairgrounds to have remining buildings demolished. Updated: 20 hours ago. |. The former Saginaw County fairgrounds,...
Daughter blames QAnon after father shot family
Rebecca Lanis said her father started getting more agitated at normal things and that he often found a way to bring up conspiracy theories and had a fascination with Qanon.
Sanford residents looking forward to having lakes restored
SANFORD, Mich. (WNEM) - It has been more than two years since the collapse of two mid-Michigan dams drained the lakes they once held back. The lakes have remained dry, but nature is wasting no time reclaiming them. The beds of those drained lakes are now teeming with vegetation. “You...
Police: Speed a factor in crash that caused car to roll several times
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - The Jaws of Life had to be used to rescue a driver involved in a crash in Midland Wednesday morning. The crash, which involved one vehicle, happened about 10:30 a.m. on Bay City Road. The driver was traveling at a high rate of speed at the...
1 woman killed, 2 injured in Livingston Co. crash
Michigan State Police with the Brighton Post are investigating the cause of a crash that killed one woman and injured two others.
United Way of Midland Co. gives free supplies to teachers
MIDLAND CO., Mich. (WNEM) -The United Way of Midland County is supplying all kindergarten through 12th-grade public school teachers with supplies to support them through the year. Volunteers from several local businesses and organizations were at the Dow Diamond on Monday, Sept. 12 to pack more than 720 kits filled...
Man killed in overnight shooting in Saginaw
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – Saginaw Police responded to a shooting on Tuesday, Sept. 13, and found one person dead at the scene. According to police, the incident occurred about 10:20 p.m. at 612 S. Charles St. on the west side of Saginaw. They say 42-year-old Larney Boyd suffered from...
Sheriff: Tuscola Co. in desperate need of new jail
TUSCOLA CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The Tuscola County sheriff is making his bid to voters for a new jail. Sheriff Glen Skrent told TV5 employees and inmates battle cramped conditions and old equipment on a daily basis at the nearly 60-year-old Tuscola County Jail. Skrent hopes a millage to build...
fox2detroit.com
I-94 at 12 Mile in Macomb County back open after semi causes 6-car crash
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A crash on I-94 in Macomb County at 12 Mile blocked traffic across the highway for hours. According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, all lanes on westbound I-94 were shutdown after a crash. State police that responded to the incident said a fuel spill happened after the driver of a semi-truck lost control of his truck and began to fishtail.
Centre Daily
Wounded daughter crawls away to call 911 as dad fatally shoots mom, Michigan cops say
A 53-year-old man wounded his daughter and fatally shot his wife and the family dog, according to Michigan authorities. The 25-year-old daughter called 911 just after 4 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, saying her father had just shot her, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
Midland apartments for older adults getting much-needed upgrades
With the increased costs due to inflation, houses might not sell and therefor it may become a buyer market. Michigan's Supreme Court Justice Mary McCormack is resigning. United way of Midland county supplying teachers school supplies. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. United way of Midland county is helping to supply...
Kent Co. deputy fired as he faces battery charge against paralyzed man in off-duty incident
INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. — A Kent County Sheriff's Deputy was fired from the force after he was charged with assault and battery in an off-duty assault near Lansing. Marcelo Aranda, of Allendale, is charged in connection with an incident that happened on Aug. 19 at the Okemos Rest Area in Ingham County.
‘Bubbles the Blind Beagle’ has big goal to battle bullying
OTISVILLE, Mich. (WNEM) – On a mission to advocate for those with disabilities, Bubbles the Blind Beagle of Otisville has a big goal for National Bullying Prevention Month this October. Bubbles’ owner Stacie Elliott said they’re hoping to do a school visit every day that month to help advocate...
Bubbles ‘The Blind Beagle’ advocates for those with disabilities
The former Saginaw County fairgrounds, long an eyesore on the city’s southeast side, may soon be in for a transformation. The announcement comes a couple of years into McCormack's eight-year term. Supreme Court Justice’s new position announced after resignation announcement. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. One day after...
Flint deputy city clerk to take city clerk’s position temporarily
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - As the general election gets closer, the Flint City Council has found a temporary replacement after the city clerk announced her retirement. Flint’s City Clerk Inez Brown is leaving the position she’s held for 25 years at the end of September. “I think Davina...
