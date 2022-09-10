ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MO

Comments / 0

Related
semoball.com

Northwestern looks to bounce back against Southern Illinois

Northwestern is in bounce-back mode with Southern Illinois of the Football Championship Subdivision visiting Ryan Field on Saturday. Southern Illinois (0-2) at Northwestern (1-1), Saturday, noon ET (Big Ten Network) Line: No line from FanDuel Sportsbook. Series record: Northwestern leads 1-0 WHAT'S AT STAKE?. Northwestern lost to Duke last week...
CARBONDALE, IL
semoball.com

New Madrid hoop star is quite the 'catch' in football, too

NEW MADRID – You could forgive New Madrid County Central junior basketball standout, Jadis Jones if he was spending every minute of his free time this fall on the basketball court honing his skills, which will assuredly take him to the next level of competition. However, Jones couldn’t forgive himself if he didn’t follow another passion of his, which is playing football.
NEW MADRID COUNTY, MO
semoball.com

Local legend remembered: George Woods, a two-time Olympic silver medalist and world record holder in the shot put died Aug. 30

SIKESTON — George Woods, a Sikeston native and three-time Olympian but often a forgotten local legend, passed away Aug. 30 in Edwardsville, Illinois. Woods was known for his competitive nature and ability to come through with his best performances on the biggest stages. He won the silver medal in shot put in the 1968 Olympics in Mexico City and again in the 1972 Olympics in Munich. Wood also finished seventh at the 1976 Olympics in Toronto.
SIKESTON, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Farmington, MO
Sports
City
Poplar Bluff, MO
City
Jackson, MO
Local
Missouri Education
Farmington, MO
Football
Local
Missouri Football
City
Farmington, MO
Jackson, MO
Football
Jackson, MO
Education
Farmington, MO
Education
Jackson, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
Awesome 92.3

This City May Just Be The Ugliest In Missouri, Do You Agree?

So if I asked you what the ugliest city in Missouri is, what would you say? Would you say, St. Louis? That's not the city I would pick. There may be parts of St. Louis that are dangerous. Some areas of St. Louis may be polluted. Yet I highly doubt that St. Louis is the ugliest in Missouri. There are some pretty nice areas of St. Louis. Now, East St. Louis might be a contender, except the problem with that is that East St. Louis is in Illinois.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
suntimesnews.com

Missouri Vietnam Wall Run is this weekend

PERRYVILLE – The fourth annual statewide motorcycle ride to the Vietnam wall in Perryville, Missouri will begin in at least three locations: Springfield, Missouri, St. Louis, Missouri, and Olney, Illinois. This event is hosted by Veterans in Defense of Liberty’s Cav Div. Liberty Riders of America. http://www.vidolamerica.com/. This...
PERRYVILLE, MO
KFVS12

Church fire in Ironton, Mo. under investigation

IRONTON, Mo. (KFVS) - An early morning fire at a church in Iron County, Missouri remains under investigation. Little was left of the Ironton Gospel Trinity Church by Wednesday afternoon, September 14. Our crew saw bomb and arson squads working this scene. The chief of the Pilot Knob Fire Department...
IRONTON, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#American Football#Highschoolsports#Jackson High School#Indians#Quarte
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Want To Visit Missouri’s Largest Drive In Theater? This Small Town Has It

Have any of you ever been to a drive-in movie? I cannot say that I have. My mother told me she used to go to them often when she was younger. The drive-in theater has seen a resurgence in the wake of the pandemic, and maybe they will stay around a little while again. Missouri's largest drive-in theater happens to be in a small town you may not have heard of. But you may want to seek it out. The theater is called the Starlite Drive In. Let's learn a bit more about it.
MISSOURI STATE
KFVS12

New attractions at city parks in Sikeston, Mo

Hundreds of high school students to visit SIU campus tomorrow. Arrest made after report of shots fired near SEMO District Fairgrounds. Arrest made after report of shots fired near SEMO District Fairgrounds. Graves County Courthouse to come down. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. Nine months after a devastating tornado hit...
SIKESTON, MO
suntimesnews.com

Controversial NextGen Silica Mine Appears Favored by Power Brokers

An alleged cabal of Missouri’s most powerful political and financial forces schemed for years trying to ram through an open pit fracking sand mine in Ste. Genevieve County, according to recent conversations with state level representatives, former park employees, lobbyists, and board members of environmental organizations. The system appears rigged against those living near the controversial NextGen Silica mine situated between popular Hawn State Park and serene Hickory Canyons Natural Area. The Department of Natural Resources (DNR), the environment’s main state regulator, is tasked with protecting residents from industrial carcinogens and airborne pollutants by, in this particular case, scrutinizing the intent and behavior of mining operations and policing their actions when necessary, not rubber stamping mines near beloved parks for a handful of special interests and suggested political quid pro quo in the form of standard road improvements.
MISSOURI STATE
KFVS12

Driver seriously injured in Stoddard County crash

STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Dexter man was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in Stoddard County late Monday afternoon, September 12. The crash happened at 4:45 p.m. on Route AD, approximately 1 mile north of Dexter. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 60-year-old Scott C. Billingsley was...
STODDARD COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Washington Missourian

Motorcyclist killed in crash in rural Franklin County

A Gerald man was killed and a Union woman was seriously injured in a motorcycle wreck Sept. 10 in rural Franklin County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The highway patrol reports that Larry McGee, 64, was driving a 2006 Harley Davidson Road King Classic southbound on Highway CC. Shortly before 3 p.m., near Peters Ford Road, the motorcycle carrying McGee and passenger, Darla Wallace, 52, failed to make a right-hand turn, crossed the centerline to and started sliding off the left side of the road. The vehicle then struck a highway sign and ejected both McGee and Wallace.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Missouri meth dealer with felony record sentenced to 20 years in prison

A Missouri man was sentenced to serve 20 years in federal prison for firearm and methamphetamine-trafficking offenses. After receiving information that David A. Rodgers, 41, of Sikeston, was distributing large quantities of methamphetamine, law enforcement officials obtained and executed a search warrant at his Sikeston home in August 2020. They found a safe in Rodgers’ bedroom that contained over 800 grams of methamphetamine, several semi-automatic pistols, and approximately $6,000 in cash.
SIKESTON, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Woman arrested at Arnold credit union

Arnold Police arrested a 61-year-old Arnold woman for disturbing the peace after she allegedly refused to leave First Community Credit Union following an argument with employees, Arnold Police reported. At about 11:35 a.m. Aug. 23, Arnold Police were called to the credit union, 1722 Missouri State Road, because of the...
ARNOLD, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy