semoball.com
Volleyball: New Madrid County Central versus Oran
Photo gallery from NMCC's five-set win at Oran on Wednesday, Sep. 14. NMCC won with set scores of 25-14, 25-19, 20-25, 20-25, and 15-12.
New Madrid hoop star is quite the 'catch' in football, too
NEW MADRID – You could forgive New Madrid County Central junior basketball standout, Jadis Jones if he was spending every minute of his free time this fall on the basketball court honing his skills, which will assuredly take him to the next level of competition. However, Jones couldn’t forgive himself if he didn’t follow another passion of his, which is playing football.
