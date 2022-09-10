MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Three of the most dynamic playmakers in Mountaineer football history will be enshrined together in the WVU Sports Hall of Fame Saturday morning. Stedman Bailey, Tavon Austin and Geno Smith are all inductees in the Class of 2022. The ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. at the Caperton Indoor Practice Facility. Kickoff for the WVU-Towson game is at 1 p.m.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 19 HOURS AGO