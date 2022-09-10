ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeling, WV

Metro News

MetroNews Top Plays (Week 3)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Check out the top plays from around West Virginia in the third week of the high school football season. You can win $100 each week by submitting videos using the Twitter hashtag #MNTopPlay. Hudl links are also welcome.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

Stedman Bailey returns to Morgantown for WVU Sports Hall of Fame induction Saturday

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Three of the most dynamic playmakers in Mountaineer football history will be enshrined together in the WVU Sports Hall of Fame Saturday morning. Stedman Bailey, Tavon Austin and Geno Smith are all inductees in the Class of 2022. The ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. at the Caperton Indoor Practice Facility. Kickoff for the WVU-Towson game is at 1 p.m.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

New carrier coming to North Central West Virginia Airport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – North Central West Virginia Airport officials have announced carrier changes for passenger service. Contour Airlines will replace SkyWest Airlines, operating as United Express, to Chicago and Washington D.C. as of Dec. 1. SkyWest Airlines has suspended service for 30 rural areas through the Essential Air Service...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
Metro News

MUB approves deal for recreation at new Flegal Dam & Reservoir

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Morgantown Utility Board (MUB) has approved the agreement allowing for recreational amenities at the Flegal Dam and Reservoir. The unanimous vote came despite concerns from board members and nearby residents. Rich Dennis has lived along Upper Cobrun Creek Road for the last 27 years and...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

Monongalia County Commission opposes Amendment 2

MORGANTOWN, W.Va — Citing a loss of local control over funding sources, the Monongalia County Commission has adopted a resolution opposing the state constitutional amendment that would grant the legislature authority to make changes to personal property and business inventory taxes. West Virginia voters will consider the proposal –...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV

