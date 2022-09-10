Read full article on original website
Related
Metro News
Tucker County & Wheeling Central notch important victories in Week 3 (Class A preview)
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Greg Carey and Joe Brocato recap the best victories in Week 3 and take a look at the top Class A matchups in Week 4.
Metro News
Contrasting styles on display in annual Bridgeport-Fairmont Senior showdown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Two of the state’s premier programs share the field at East-West Stadium on Thursday night. Class AAA No. 7 Bridgeport (2-1) visits Class AA No. 1 Fairmont Senior (3-0) in their annual early-season matchup. The Indians and the Polar Bears have split the last eight...
Metro News
Hurricane-Spring Valley leads the list of Class AAA contests in Week 4
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Greg Carey and Joe Brocato take a look at the best Class AAA matchups on the scoreboard in the fourth week of the high school football season. No. 1 Martinsburg, No. 2 Spring Valley and No. 3 Hurricane will take the field in highly-anticipated contests.
Metro News
MetroNews Top Plays (Week 3)
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Check out the top plays from around West Virginia in the third week of the high school football season. You can win $100 each week by submitting videos using the Twitter hashtag #MNTopPlay. Hudl links are also welcome.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Metro News
‘You don’t sugarcoat these things’: Reality of 0-2 start not lost on Brown, Mountaineers
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — No matter how much they try to avoid it, West Virginia coaches and players alike hear the outside noise. Having lost their first two games for the first time since 1979, the Mountaineers have squandered an opportunity to start strong in Neal Brown’s fourth season as head coach.
Metro News
Stedman Bailey returns to Morgantown for WVU Sports Hall of Fame induction Saturday
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Three of the most dynamic playmakers in Mountaineer football history will be enshrined together in the WVU Sports Hall of Fame Saturday morning. Stedman Bailey, Tavon Austin and Geno Smith are all inductees in the Class of 2022. The ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. at the Caperton Indoor Practice Facility. Kickoff for the WVU-Towson game is at 1 p.m.
Metro News
West Virginia Department of Education name Teacher, School Service Personnel of the Year
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Education named the Teacher of the Year and School Service Personnel of the Year on Tuesday during a ceremony at the State Culture Center. Amber Nichols, a kindergarten teacher at Eastwood Elementary School in Morgantown, has taught for 21 years. Nichols...
Metro News
Shane Lyons suggests wait-and-see approach on job status of Neal Brown
With West Virginia off to its first 0-2 start since 1979, the job security of head coach Neal Brown has come into question. For the time being, WVU Director of Athletics Shane Lyons appears content taking a wait-and-see approach how things play out in 2022. In a statement to The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Metro News
New carrier coming to North Central West Virginia Airport
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – North Central West Virginia Airport officials have announced carrier changes for passenger service. Contour Airlines will replace SkyWest Airlines, operating as United Express, to Chicago and Washington D.C. as of Dec. 1. SkyWest Airlines has suspended service for 30 rural areas through the Essential Air Service...
Metro News
MUB approves deal for recreation at new Flegal Dam & Reservoir
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Morgantown Utility Board (MUB) has approved the agreement allowing for recreational amenities at the Flegal Dam and Reservoir. The unanimous vote came despite concerns from board members and nearby residents. Rich Dennis has lived along Upper Cobrun Creek Road for the last 27 years and...
Metro News
Monongalia County Commission opposes Amendment 2
MORGANTOWN, W.Va — Citing a loss of local control over funding sources, the Monongalia County Commission has adopted a resolution opposing the state constitutional amendment that would grant the legislature authority to make changes to personal property and business inventory taxes. West Virginia voters will consider the proposal –...
Comments / 0