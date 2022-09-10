Read full article on original website
This Huge Cougar Was Just Spotted Near Hudson, Illinois
It appears there's a rather large predator loose near Hudson, Illinois. Photos show what appears to be a North American Cougar and police are warning to be aware of a potential encounter in that area with this big cat. The McLean County Facebook page shared this advisory today. The cougar...
Rare squirrel spotted on University of Illinois campus
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WTVO) — Students at the University of Illinois got the chance to see a rare species. Albino squirrels are well known, but what about the piebald squirrel? It is a completely healthy animal, it just has some extra white patches on its fur. Wildlife experts said that they are not very common. The […]
Central Illinois Proud
When could it snow in Central Illinois?
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — As the days get shorter, temperatures get cooler and the foliage begins to change colors, its a sign of the inevitable…winter is coming. However, the changing seasons and cooler temperatures are a sign that winter and our first snow are only a few months away. There’s no way to know exactly when we’ll see that first snow, but by looking back at what has happened in the past, we can get a good idea as to when the first flakes might fly.
Several deer found dead in Urbana park
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — After several deer were recently found dead in Urbana’s Meadowbrook Park, officials with the Urbana Park District believe they know what caused the deaths. The Park District worked with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and the University of Illinois’s Vet Med Wildlife Division to investigate the deaths. They suspect a […]
Police update: woman thought to be missing is safe
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a woman who has been missing for two weeks. Sierra Dittmar, 25, has not been seen by or been in contact with friends and family since Aug. 25. She was reported missing on Wednesday. Dittmar is White, has brown […]
hoiabc.com
UPDATE: Victim identified in early morning Peoria motorcycle accident
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Police say one person was killed in a motorcycle accident early Saturday morning. It happened around 2:45 a.m. at the intersection of Washington and Harrison streets. First-responders attempted lifesaving measures on the victim, but they were pronounced dead on the scene. The Peoria County...
hoiabc.com
Family wants weekend homicide victim remembered as more than just a statistic
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - He’s the 17th homicide victim in Peoria this year, but his family wants him to be remembered as a young man who deserved better. The 24-year-old was shot and killed over the weekend. Peoria Police say 24-year-old Jamarion Lee was shot multiple times...
Train hits truck in Rantoul
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — A truck was hit by a train in Rantoul early Friday morning, according to Rantoul Police Department officials. Rantoul Police Department, Rantoul Fire Department, and AMT Ambulance service arrived at a railroad crossing at Liberty Avenue and Chandler Road around 9 a.m. to a train versus truck accident. Upon arrival, officers […]
1470 WMBD
Rural Dunlap blaze sends up smoke plume seen for miles
PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. — One top Dunlap Fire Protection commander says fire crews didn’t have much of a chance to stop flames which fully engulfed a home in rural Peoria County late Thursday. “It was just going when we got here and we were really just totally behind...
hoiabc.com
Homeless encampment bands together as city issues eviction notice
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - One community is hoping to band together after receiving an eviction notice from the City of Bloomington to vacate the area. Friday afternoon, Bloomington landowner Chris Collins spoke up on the frustration in trying to support the homeless by creating an encampment meant to help those struggling with homelessness.
wcbu.org
Man dies after motorcycle crash in downtown Peoria
A man is dead following an early morning motorcycle crash Saturday in downtown Peoria. Police found the victim unresponsive after responding to the roundabout intersection of Washington and Harrison streets shortly before 3 a.m. Despite life-saving measures performed by Peoria Fire Department and Advanced Medical Transport personnel, the man was...
hoiabc.com
Peoria couple arrested for child endangerment after kids found wandering streets
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Two adults are facing charges of child endangerment after a night of partying led to two children roaming the streets alone. Darius Tipton, 32 and Cedricka Gibson, 31 were both arrested on two counts of endangering a child. Tipton also faces charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession with intent to deliver.
