semoball.com
McMinn’s two-goal night propels Jackson past Perryville
JACKSON — A pair of second half goals from Aiden McMinn lifted the Jackson Indians to a 3-2 win over Perryville on Monday night. McMinn’s goals came less than two minutes apart with his first strike coming in the 66th minute and at the time would give Jackson a 2-1 lead.
semoball.com
Northwestern looks to bounce back against Southern Illinois
Northwestern is in bounce-back mode with Southern Illinois of the Football Championship Subdivision visiting Ryan Field on Saturday. Southern Illinois (0-2) at Northwestern (1-1), Saturday, noon ET (Big Ten Network) Line: No line from FanDuel Sportsbook. Series record: Northwestern leads 1-0 WHAT'S AT STAKE?. Northwestern lost to Duke last week...
semoball.com
New Madrid hoop star is quite the 'catch' in football, too
NEW MADRID – You could forgive New Madrid County Central junior basketball standout, Jadis Jones if he was spending every minute of his free time this fall on the basketball court honing his skills, which will assuredly take him to the next level of competition. However, Jones couldn’t forgive himself if he didn’t follow another passion of his, which is playing football.
semoball.com
Volleyball: New Madrid County Central versus Oran
Photo gallery from NMCC's five-set win at Oran on Wednesday, Sep. 14. NMCC won with set scores of 25-14, 25-19, 20-25, 20-25, and 15-12.
weatherboy.com
Earthquake Rattles Kentucky Today, One Day after Missouri Quake
Just day after an earthquake struck southeastern Missouri in the heart of the New Madrid Seismic Zone, a fresh quake struck nearby in western Kentucky, not far from the border with Illinois and Indiana. According to USGS, today’s relatively weak earthquake registered as a magnitude 2.6 event , nearly 4 miles southwest of the town of Dixon, Kentucky. While people reported they felt shaking to USGS, there was no widespread reports nor was there any damage. The earthquake, which struck at 7:59 am today, had a depth of 18.1 km.
Kait 8
ASP identifies man killed in Friday morning fatal crash
CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police said a Texas man died Friday morning in a head-on collision with a tractor-trailer rig. According to the preliminary fatal crash report, the crash happened at 6:33 a.m. Sept. 9, on U.S. Highway 67 just north of Corning in rural Clay County.
WAFB.com
2 kids killed, 2 in serious condition after Mo. car crash
NEW MADRID, Mo. (KAIT) - Officials say two children were killed and three were injured when their car was hit by an 18-wheeler on a Missouri highway. According to the preliminary crash report from Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2004 Ford Expedition failed to yield around 12:10 p.m. Friday and pulled into the path of an 18-wheeler in the northbound lane of Interstate 55. The incident happened a few miles south of Marston, KAIT reports.
KFVS12
Suspect arrested in case of shots fired in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A man has been taken into custody in Cape Girardeau after a case of shots fired on the 2800 block of Themis Street. After being called to the scene at 4:12 p.m., officers located the suspect. The suspect took off running. They caught the suspect...
Kait 8
Police identify shooting victim who died
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are looking for the gunman who fatally shot a man in the street. According to a news release from the Jonesboro Police Department, officers responded to reports of a “male lying in the roadway” in the 1100-block of Links Circle around 7:52 p.m. Saturday, Sept 10.
KTLO
Cop turned crook back in custody
A man who enforced the law for 16 years before he started breaking it is back in jail after being declared a fugitive based on violations of the terms and conditions of his parole. Fifty-four-year-old Jimmy Leon Bohannon was jailed just before 3 a.m. Sunday and is an inmate in...
KMOV
Local doctor known for giving medical marijuana cards faces illegal drug charges
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A local doctor known for providing medical marijuana cards is now facing illegal drug charges. Dr. Zinia Thomas is a licensed psychiatrist in the state of Missouri, but earlier this month, police said she was illegally in possession of a large amount of marijuana and ecstasy pills.
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah men charged in EBT fraud scheme
Two Paducah men have been charged in connection to a scheme to buy EBT cards for purchasing merchandise to sell in convenience stores owned by one of the men. Detectives said it was discovered that 55-year-old Majed Almanha and 31-year-old Yazan Alajous were purchasing EBT cards from people for half their worth. Almanha then reportedly used the cards to purchase over $27,000 in merchandise to sell in his stores.
