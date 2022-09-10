Northwest Ohio high school football teams are having an outburst on offense. Scoreboard operators in press boxes across the area have been getting quite a workout on Friday nights. Area teams have scored at least 50 points on 28 occasions in the first four weeks of the season, and that includes seven 60-point totals and three 70-point performances. Eight teams are averaging better than 40 points per game as the season nears the midway point. After four games last season, teams in The Blade’s coverage area combined to average 21.4 points. This season, that number has jumped to 24.9.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 1 MINUTE AGO