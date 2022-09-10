Read full article on original website
Castlewood, Honaker pick up volleyball wins
Madison Sutherland had 17 aces to lead Castlewood to a 25-12, 25-7, 25-18 non-district win over Hurley on Wednesday night. Anna Summers added five kills, while Sydney McNew tallied five aces. Maggie Ward also had four aces and three kills. Lebanon 3, Honaker 0. Morgan Varney had 12 digs, six...
PREP ROUNDUP: Hodge leads Sullivan East over Elizabethton
Hannah Hodge had 17 kills and 16 digs and Maddie Woomer tallied 11 kills to lead Sullivan East to a marathon 25-11, 21-25, 25-27, 28-26, 15-12 Three Rivers Conference thriller at Elizabethton on Tuesday night. Jenna Hare contributed 15 digs and nine kills, while Kyndl Hodge dished out 42 assists...
College football top 25 picks: Can Texas A&M bounce back vs. Miami?
When Appalachian State rolled into Kyle Field last Saturday and walked away with a 17-14 win over then-No. 6 Texas A&M, the college football world was knocked off its axis. The loss dropped the Aggies, an 18-point favorite, to No. 24 in this week's poll as they prepare to play host to 13th-ranked Miami this Saturday.
PREP ROUNDUP: Marion downs Northwood in volleyball
Ella Moss had 13 kills, 14 digs, two blocks, 12 service points and an ace to lead Marion to a 17-25, 21-25, 25-17, 25-8, 15-11 win over Northwood on Monday. Also leading Marion were Aubree Whitt (9 kills, 6 digs, 17 service points, 4 aces), Sophia Keheley (6 kills, 9 service points) and Ezrah Pennington (11 digs).
Kligerman, Henderson Motorsports excited to compete for win in Bristol
BRISTOL, Tenn. – NASCAR fans in Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee had reason to celebrate on July 9 when Parker Kligerman stormed to a Truck Series victory at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in the familiar No. 75 Abingdon-based Henderson Motorsports Food Country entry. Tonight at Bristol Motor Speedway,...
It's Bristol, baby!! New NASCAR schedule reveals 2 night races, Easter Sunday races in 2023
BRISTOL, Tenn. - Bristol Motor Speedway President and General Manager Jerry Caldwell had three reasons to smile Wednesday afternoon. The weather was postcard perfect, the campgrounds were filling up for the four-race spectacle starting tonight and the just released 2023 NASCAR schedule features a pair of night races at BMS.
SHORT TAKES: Saving Abel, Hearts Gone South highlight busy week of performances
Risen from heaps of rock ’n’ roll well beyond the grunge era of the 1990s, Saving Abel helped resurrect straightforward rock. Hear them ring rock’s bell Friday, Sept. 16 at Sidetracks in Bristol, Tennessee. Jared Weeks and Jason Null founded Saving Abel in 2004. Weeks, who left...
Emory & Henry ranked in Top 20 regionally by U.S. News & World Report
Emory & Henry College has shifted category rankings in U.S. News & World Report, Best Colleges for 2022-23 from National Liberal Arts College to Regional University (South), earning a Top 20 Best Colleges ranking amongst 135 peer institutions. The college also ranked 77th among the universities as a Top Performer...
Rides, food bring a crowd to the Washington County Fair
ABINGDON, Va. — Residents of Abingdon, Virginia, and the surrounding region enjoyed spending time with their families and friends, eating funnel cakes, fried Oreos, and trying out the rides during the fourth day of the Washington County Fair Wednesday. Brady Johnson from Glade Spring, Virginia, who was at the...
ETSU professor recognized for work on Tennessee Ernie Ford CD
BRISTOL, Tenn. – More than three decades after his passing, the music and legacy of Tennessee Ernie Ford endure. Outside Ford’s childhood home in Bristol, Tennessee on Tuesday, East Tennessee State University professor Dr. Ted Olson was presented the East Tennessee Historical Society’s Award of Distinction for his work on a 2021 compiled re-release of Ford’s two trio albums from Capitol Records – “Country Hits…Feelin’ Blue” with Billy Strange (1964) and “Ernie Sings & Glen Picks” (1975) featuring Glen Campbell.
Your View | It's time to overhaul the Bristol, Virginia administration
The Bristol, Virginia landfill will continue to actively produce and release noxious gasses until there is no more trash to decompose. That is why closure plans require up to 20 years of maintenance and monitoring. To my knowledge, very little has been done to repair the leachate and ground water...
Kingsport company earns national honor
Airgas, an Air Liquide company located in Kingsport, Tennessee, has earned the national branch of the year award from its headquarters. Selected among more than 900 Airgas branches across the country, the Kingsport branch was selected as one of four national branches of the year, an award in its 18th year, celebrating excellence in customer service, safety and financial performance.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 14, 2022 in Bristol, VA
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Bristol. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 77 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 6 mph.
Supervisors delay consideration of Abingdon music festival
The Between the Vines Music and Cultural Festival is between happening — or not. About two dozen people turned out to speak at the Washington County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday on the planned event at the Abingdon Vineyards on Alvarado Road in Abingdon, Virginia. The Between the Vines...
Sep. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
Bristol's evening forecast: Mainly clear. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bristol community. It looks like it will be a mild 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the north.
Construction projects at local high schools underway
Washington County School Board members reviewed construction updates at two high schools during Monday’s meeting. New entrances and other updates are coming to John S. Battle High School and Abingdon High School this school year. Construction at Battle, near Bristol, is moving fast, Chad Wallace, the school system’s director...
Council candidates discuss decoupling manager-attorney roles
BRISTOL, Va. – The four candidates vying for three seats on the Bristol Virginia City Council shared generally similar views about whether the positions of city manager and city attorney should be held by separate individuals during a candidate forum hosted by the Bristol Virginia Democratic Committee Wednesday. The...
School board candidates discuss issues facing system
BRISTOL, Va. — Five candidates for the Bristol Virginia School Board discussed what they believe to be the most pressing issues facing the school system during a candidate forum hosted by the Bristol Virginia Democratic Committee at the Bristol Public Library Wednesday night. Topics mentioned most were learning losses...
BTCS director: Stone Castle needs work
The Stone Castle at Bristol Tennessee High School needs work, according to director of Bristol Tennessee City Schools (BTCS) Dr. Annette Tudor. During last week’s Bristol Tennessee City Council meeting, Tudor addressed plans to renovate the visitors side of the historic stadium after being asked by a member of council if rumors of a renovation were true. Tudor stated the school system has a phase two preliminary design to address an Office of Civil Rights (OCR) complaint over compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).
Council candidates tackle variety of issues at forum
BRISTOL, Va. - City Council candidates discussed the landfill, finances, economic development and homelessness during a Monday forum. Four men are running for three spots on the council in the Nov. 7 general election. Two-term incumbent Bill Hartley and one-term incumbent Neal Osborne are joined by challengers Jake Holmes and Michael Pollard on the ballot. Incumbent Kevin Wingard isn't seeking re-election.
