Friday’s Scores

Roundup of Wednesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho. Mt. Spokane 32, Cheney 1: Jessica Waters went 4 for 6 with two grand slams and 12 RBIs and the Wildcats (4-0, 1-0) beat the host Blackhawks (0-3, 0-1) in a league game.

MEAD, WA ・ 13 HOURS AGO