Friday’s Scores

Skyline and Blackfoot remained No. 1 and 2, respectively in this week’s 4A state media football poll after picking up nonconference wins. Defending 5A state champ Rigby held at No. 2 behind unbeaten Rocky Mountain while North Fremont stayed at No. 2 in the 2A rankings with Firth tied for fifth.

BLACKFOOT, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO