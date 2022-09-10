Friday’s Scores

Evanston had a hot and cold season a year ago as won a bunch at the beginning of the year and lost a bunch at the end of the year. In 2022, the Red Devils started the season with a 1-point loss to Lomond, Utah out of Ogden, and then it was another 1-point loss, this time to Jordan, Utah. Back on Friday, Evanston got it together and posted a win over Riverton 34-7. This team will have to rebuild to some degree but they do have Kai Barker who has experience and success on both sides of the ball. The 3A west is tough as nails so the Red Devils will need everybody to chip in something. The Red Devils will be in Lander this week.

RIVERTON, UT ・ 18 HOURS AGO