Wenatchee, WA

ifiberone.com

$2 million tort claim filed by former assistant superintendent against Moses Lake School District; alleges inequal pay, gender discrimination and harassment

MOSES LAKE - Moses Lake School District’s former assistant superintendent who also served as acting superintendent and interim superintendent, plans to sue her former employer over claims of pay inequality, gender discrimination and harassment. The tort claim that seeks $2 million was filed by Carole Meyer after her employment...
MOSES LAKE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Grant County Heath District confirms first monkeypox case

The following is a press release from the Grant County Health District:. GRANT COUNTY, Wash. – Grant County Health District (GCHD) is investigating the first confirmed case of MPV in Grant County. The patient is in good health and is currently in-home quarantine. GCHD is working to identify others who may have been exposed. To date, no one who was exposed is considered a possible positive case. Depending on the situation, people who had close or intimate exposure to a person with monkeypox might be advised to get a vaccine for monkeypox. Because of this, it is important to identify people who were exposed.
GRANT COUNTY, WA
92.9 The Bull

Officials Scale Back Search For Missing Yakima Boy

Yakima County Sheriff's Office officials are scaling back the search for a 4-year-old child missing since Saturday. Lucian has been missing since Saturday night from the play area at Sarge Hubbard Park. Authorities say they've made an extensive search of the area without being able to find the boy. A press release from the Yakima Police Department says "detectives have been able to establish that Lucien left the playground alone, heading south and east. Unfortunately,there is a fast-flowing river, a pond, and a deep lake in that direction. Underwater drones and divers checked the water with negative results." Authorities are now asking for the public's help. The press release says "we are now asking the public to continue the search and notify police immediately if they find Lucian or a clue to his location."
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
KHQ Right Now

Grant County Sheriff's Office warns people about scammers

GRANT COUNTY WASH. - The Grant County Sheriffs Office (GCSO) is warning people about a new scam going around. GCSO has gotten multiple reports of people getting calls from an imposter claiming to be the sheriff's office, saying a fine has to be paid. The new scam calls are asking for.
GRANT COUNTY, WA
ncwlife.com

Lighter left behind in Ephrata field that burned

Ephrata firefighters would like to have a talk with the owner of a lighter left behind in a field that burned Sunday. Your Ephrata Firefighters posted a photo of the lighter and a message on social media:. “If you’re missing a lighter, and your kids play in the field behind...
EPHRATA, WA
kpq.com

BREAKING: Missing Child Last Seen Near Foothills Middle School

Update: September 11, 2022 at 2:13 p.m. Kiovanni was found at 12:43 p.m. He is safe and unharmed. Search crews found him asleep somewhere close to Maple Street. Original: September 11, 2022 at 11:18 a.m. Parents of 3-year-old Kiovanni DeLeon-Gonzalez are urging the public to call Rivercom if they find...
WENATCHEE, WA

