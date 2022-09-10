Read full article on original website
Related
Chronicle
Washington Utilities Proactively Turn Off Power as Wildfires Come West
The Bolt Creek Fire had been growing for less than three hours Saturday morning when homes along Highway 2 from Baring to Grotto lost power. A tree fell onto a power line operated by Puget Sound Energy, darkening 343 homes, and acting as a harbinger for the weekend ahead. A...
ifiberone.com
$2 million tort claim filed by former assistant superintendent against Moses Lake School District; alleges inequal pay, gender discrimination and harassment
MOSES LAKE - Moses Lake School District’s former assistant superintendent who also served as acting superintendent and interim superintendent, plans to sue her former employer over claims of pay inequality, gender discrimination and harassment. The tort claim that seeks $2 million was filed by Carole Meyer after her employment...
KHQ Right Now
Grant County Heath District confirms first monkeypox case
The following is a press release from the Grant County Health District:. GRANT COUNTY, Wash. – Grant County Health District (GCHD) is investigating the first confirmed case of MPV in Grant County. The patient is in good health and is currently in-home quarantine. GCHD is working to identify others who may have been exposed. To date, no one who was exposed is considered a possible positive case. Depending on the situation, people who had close or intimate exposure to a person with monkeypox might be advised to get a vaccine for monkeypox. Because of this, it is important to identify people who were exposed.
Officials Scale Back Search For Missing Yakima Boy
Yakima County Sheriff's Office officials are scaling back the search for a 4-year-old child missing since Saturday. Lucian has been missing since Saturday night from the play area at Sarge Hubbard Park. Authorities say they've made an extensive search of the area without being able to find the boy. A press release from the Yakima Police Department says "detectives have been able to establish that Lucien left the playground alone, heading south and east. Unfortunately,there is a fast-flowing river, a pond, and a deep lake in that direction. Underwater drones and divers checked the water with negative results." Authorities are now asking for the public's help. The press release says "we are now asking the public to continue the search and notify police immediately if they find Lucian or a clue to his location."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Statewide search in place for missing 4-year-old boy from Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash. — A statewide alert has been issued for a missing four-year-old boy in Yakima. The boy, named Lucian, was last seen near the play area at Sarge Hubbard Park in Yakima at 7:15 p.m. He was wearing blue shorts and a blue shirt with a shark on it. The search was handed over to Yakima County Search and...
Shooting over stolen bike in Moses Lake leads to arrest for six charges
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — A male suspect is facing six charges in relation to a Monday night shooting that left one person injured for confronting the man, who allegedly stole a bicycle from someone close to his victim. According to a social media post from the Moses Lake Police...
KHQ Right Now
Grant County Sheriff's Office warns people about scammers
GRANT COUNTY WASH. - The Grant County Sheriffs Office (GCSO) is warning people about a new scam going around. GCSO has gotten multiple reports of people getting calls from an imposter claiming to be the sheriff's office, saying a fine has to be paid. The new scam calls are asking for.
ncwlife.com
Lighter left behind in Ephrata field that burned
Ephrata firefighters would like to have a talk with the owner of a lighter left behind in a field that burned Sunday. Your Ephrata Firefighters posted a photo of the lighter and a message on social media:. “If you’re missing a lighter, and your kids play in the field behind...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ifiberone.com
WSP: Driver in fatal wrong-way crash near Moses Lake tested positive for alcohol, cocaine, opiates
MOSES LAKE — State troopers say a wrong-way driver who collided head-on with a vehicle on I-90 near Moses Lake, killing a 19-year-old woman, had alcohol, cocaine and opiates in his system. Jorge F. Sanchez, 47, was charged Wednesday morning with vehicular homicide in connection to the Aug. 25...
kpq.com
BREAKING: Missing Child Last Seen Near Foothills Middle School
Update: September 11, 2022 at 2:13 p.m. Kiovanni was found at 12:43 p.m. He is safe and unharmed. Search crews found him asleep somewhere close to Maple Street. Original: September 11, 2022 at 11:18 a.m. Parents of 3-year-old Kiovanni DeLeon-Gonzalez are urging the public to call Rivercom if they find...
Comments / 0