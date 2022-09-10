Read full article on original website
Related
ABC 15 News
Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane, Maricopa County and Arizona Small Dog Rescue (9/14/22)
Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, Arizona Humane Society and Arizona Small Dog Rescue. There are some changes to shelter adoption and foster programs. Please be sure to check the shelter and rescue websites for the latest on their adoption protocols during the coronavirus pandemic.
North Miami drive-by shooting, five injured
MIAMI - A drive-by shooting late Wednesday night in a North Miami neighborhood has some residents on edge. It happened late Wednesday night near NW 131st Street and 9th Avenue. A woman who lives in the area said she heard the gunfire. "Probably around 11:15 (p.m.) I just heard maybe like 20 to 30 bullets going off, like just back to back," she said. "It sounded like the room was shaking, like a constant hit, like pow, pow, pow," said another neighbor. She said she then heard shouting and the police and paramedics showed up minutes later. "After about 10 minutes the police showed up. They blocked it off and started taking people to the hospital, it was crazy," she said. Detectives said five people suffered non-life threatening injuries. What led to the shooting is under investigation.
Comments / 0