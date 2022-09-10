MIAMI - A drive-by shooting late Wednesday night in a North Miami neighborhood has some residents on edge. It happened late Wednesday night near NW 131st Street and 9th Avenue. A woman who lives in the area said she heard the gunfire. "Probably around 11:15 (p.m.) I just heard maybe like 20 to 30 bullets going off, like just back to back," she said. "It sounded like the room was shaking, like a constant hit, like pow, pow, pow," said another neighbor. She said she then heard shouting and the police and paramedics showed up minutes later. "After about 10 minutes the police showed up. They blocked it off and started taking people to the hospital, it was crazy," she said. Detectives said five people suffered non-life threatening injuries. What led to the shooting is under investigation.

MIAMI, FL ・ 25 MINUTES AGO