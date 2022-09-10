Read full article on original website
Ava Gooch-Gustafson Builders Athlete of the Week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Spearfish girls soccer team ran its record to 5-3 with a 4-0 victory over Sturgis Tuesday night. Ava Gooch is a big part of the Spartans success. Congrats on being our Gustafson Builders Athlete of the Week.
Stevens golfers win the Spearfish Invite
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Top high school boys golfers gathered for the Spearfish Invite on Tuesday. Stevens won with a team score of 343. Spearfish finished second, just one stroke back.
Rapid City’s Bartholow wins back-to-back trapshooting championships
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Matt Bartholow may not be a household name, but he’s one of best trap shooters in the country. Ben Burns caught up with Matt and his brother after winning yet another national title.
Sheridan Cooks - Exploring Welcome Market Hall
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Several restaurant concepts, two exquisite bars, a wine shop and more - Welcome Market Hall in Sheridan has it all!. Check it out on this edition of Sheridan Cooks.
KOTA Freedom Scholarships
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV. The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV. South Dakota Mines hosted a career fair to help prevent the "Brain Drain" in South Dakota. One of the ponds by Canyon Lake is getting a renovation to make it more accessible and safer.
Cooking Beef with Eric - Texas Hash
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - During these tough economic times, finding a go-to recipe that’s easy to make and easy on the pocketbook makes our day! This recipe fits the bill ... and it’s a dish the whole family will enjoy. The original version of this recipe finished the dish in the oven. But there’s no reason to do that nowadays - just keep everything in one skillet.
Wyoming man arrested following shooting in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Casper, Wyo., man is arrested following a shooting Sunday night on the 1200 block of Fifth Street in Rapid City. Dylan Adkins, 20, is charged with aggravated assault and possession of a controlled weapon (a shotgun with an altered barrel). A release from the...
The Deadwood Jam brings music & dance to the Outlaw Square
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The 32nd Deadwood Jam will take over Outlaw Square on September 16 and September 17. Headling Friday evening is The Marshal Tucker Band, the band’s first trip to Deadwood and the first time to rock the crowd at Outlaw Square. Starting at noon on Saturday bands will take the stage and live music can be heard throughout Historic Main Street all day. The headliner for Saturday at Deadwood Jam is ZZ Ward, and she will round out the free concert series.
Remains found in structure fire near Belle Fourche
BELLE FOURCHE, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Department of Criminal Investigation is looking into a suspected crime after human remains were found in a structure fire near Belle Fourche. The city’s fire services were notified of the fire at a home on Canyon Lane early Sunday morning. Once...
Man accused of three murders back in court
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The New York man charged with three Black Hills murders is back in Seventh Circuit Court Wednesday morning. 38-year old Arnson Absolu is accused of the murders of Ashley Nagy, Charles Red Willow and Dakota Zaiser back in 2020. Absolu was in for an evidence...
Police: Woman dead after standoff at Sioux Falls apartment
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A large law enforcement presence is responding to an incident at an apartment in southwest Sioux Falls. UPDATE 9:30 a.m.: Officer Sam Clemens provided additional details regarding the shooting. Officers received a call around 7:30 a.m. regarding a family dispute in a southwest...
Spearfish sees an uptick in illegal garbage dumping
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Spearfish’s Public Safety Department has received an uptick in complaints about illegal garbage dumping. This means people are throwing their trash away in private, commercial, or residential dumpsters that are not intended for public use. Officials say they’ve seen an increase in city trash...
Cooler air and a few storm chances to end the week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Scattered showers and storms will taper off after midnight, but plenty of cloud cover is likely to stick around. Low temperatures will be in the 50s for many. Highs will be in the 70s Thursday with scattered clouds through the day. An isolated shower or...
Bike path closure due to construction
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Part of Rapid City’s bike path will be closed due to a reconstruction and repair project. The bike path section from Chapel Lane Bridge to the Cleghorn Canyon area will be closed to the public beginning Monday, Sept. 19 until a nearby reconstruction and repair sewer project is completed.
‘Suspected’ human remains found after Belle Fourche house fire
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Several law enforcement agencies are investigating circumstances around suspected human remains found after a house fire in Belle Fourche Sunday. The fire was about 5:30 a.m., at 19145 Canyon Lane. South Dakota’s Division of Criminal Investigation agents were asked by the Butte County Sheriff’s Office...
Infrastructure questions arise about RCAS buildings
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Area Schools district had to close some of its school doors last week due to high temperatures making it dangerous for some students to be in the building. This raised some eyebrows and brought into question faults in various school buildings in the district.
The Salvation Army hosts Shop with a Cop, but with a twist
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - While it’s not the holiday season just yet, the Salvation Army is getting a jump start on their holiday spirit. Heading back to school doesn’t mean just having paper, pens, and notebooks but other essential items such as clothing and shoes; and the Salvation Army is doing its part to make that happen.
People look elsewhere for groceries as prices continue to rise
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - While it seems that inflation is slowing down, grocery prices are still through the roof. And the US Federal Reserve said that when it comes to food prices, it’s largely out of their control. The cost of food has spiked 11.4% over the past...
