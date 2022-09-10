RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The 32nd Deadwood Jam will take over Outlaw Square on September 16 and September 17. Headling Friday evening is The Marshal Tucker Band, the band’s first trip to Deadwood and the first time to rock the crowd at Outlaw Square. Starting at noon on Saturday bands will take the stage and live music can be heard throughout Historic Main Street all day. The headliner for Saturday at Deadwood Jam is ZZ Ward, and she will round out the free concert series.

RAPID CITY, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO