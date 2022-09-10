US developer Sempra is moving ahead with a second phase of its 13.5 million ton per year Port Arthur LNG plant in Texas, capitalizing on Europe’s need to cut its reliance on Russian piped gas supplies and the need to secure flexible LNG volumes. “We are in the process of moving from a preliminary, heads of agreement to definitive documents and a sales and purchase agreement. We expect that to conclude pretty shortly,” Sempra Infrastructure president Dan Brouillette tells Energy Intelligence in an interview. Now the next step for the project is to secure the necessary financing.

