12NewsNow

Beaumont residents attend city manager meet and greet with concerns following water, garbage rate raises

BEAUMONT, Texas — On the same day city council voted to raise several taxes, City Manager Kenneth Williams held his first “meet and greet” with the public. "I'm getting warm welcomes and greetings from the public, but I'm also hearing about things that are important to some whether it's their streets, or their area, or the parks or whatever,” Williams said. “I'm getting that feedback too."
BEAUMONT, TX
12NewsNow

Property tax rates decrease while appraisal values increase

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont homeowners could likely owe the city hundreds more per year despite a property rate decrease. (Editor's note: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated the property tax rate was increasing. 12News regrets the error) The decision was made at a Tuesday Beaumont City Council...
BEAUMONT, TX
energyintel.com

Sempra Plans Port Arthur FID by Early 2023

US developer Sempra is moving ahead with a second phase of its 13.5 million ton per year Port Arthur LNG plant in Texas, capitalizing on Europe’s need to cut its reliance on Russian piped gas supplies and the need to secure flexible LNG volumes. “We are in the process of moving from a preliminary, heads of agreement to definitive documents and a sales and purchase agreement. We expect that to conclude pretty shortly,” Sempra Infrastructure president Dan Brouillette tells Energy Intelligence in an interview. Now the next step for the project is to secure the necessary financing.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
12NewsNow

Police find 800 grams of heroin, stolen gun during traffic stop in Beaumont's north end

BEAUMONT, Texas — A 43-year-old Beaumont man is behind bars on drug and weapons charges after police found more than 30 small baggies of heroin during a traffic stop. Officers patrolling the area of Concord Rd and East Lucas Dr just after 5 p.m. Tuesday pulled over Glenn Lewis, 43, of Beaumont, for a traffic stop according to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department.
BEAUMONT, TX
12NewsNow

Beaumont ISD: FOX News aired wrong video, made false claims about fight at West Brook

BEAUMONT, Texas — A fight last week at West Brook High School that was caught on video got a mention by FOX News' Tucker Carlson Tuesday night but showed the wrong video. The Beaumont Independent School District released a statement on Facebook late Tuesday night noting that it was aware that FOX news had mentioned the fight. The district also pointed out that the video aired on FOX News was not video shot at West Brook.
BEAUMONT, TX
Port Arthur News

Groves Police Department arrests & responses: Sept. 7-13

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Sept. 7 to Sept. 13:. Tonya Harst, 52, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 2800 block of Pearl. Doy Snelson, 51,was arrested for warrants other agency in the 2800 block of Pearl. Ronald...
GROVES, TX
12NewsNow

16-year-old, four others arrested after robbery at Texas Walmart left teenager injured

SEGUIN, Texas — Five suspects, including a 16-year-old and four Southeast Texas teenagers, are in custody after a robbery at a Walmart in Seguin left a teenager injured. Kendrick Hardwell Jr, 17, of Port Arthur; Jy'Quez Turner, 17, of Port Arthur; Chase Shearin, 18, of Port Neches; and Caden Shearin, 19, of Port Neches are in custody and charged with aggravated robbery.
SEGUIN, TX
kogt.com

Orange Man Arrested With Gun At Courthouse

Jaquion Daniels, 23 of Orange was charged Disorderly Conduct and Display of a Firearm on Tuesday at the Jasper County Courthouse. Witnesses saw the man take a handgun out of his vehicle, load it, cock it, and then place it in his pocket. The man then got into a verbal altercation with a woman, which was broken up by both Jasper Police and Jasper County Deputies.
JASPER COUNTY, TX
Port Arthur News

Teenager linked to 29 grams of meth during traffic stop, police say

BEAUMONT — Beaumont Police Department officers patrolling the area of Magnolia and Tyler at 1:33 p.m. Wednesday observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. Authorities said a traffic stop was conducted and led to the discovery of approximately 29 grams of suspected methamphetamine. Officers arrested Seth...
BEAUMONT, TX

