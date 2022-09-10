Read full article on original website
Beaumont residents attend city manager meet and greet with concerns following water, garbage rate raises
BEAUMONT, Texas — On the same day city council voted to raise several taxes, City Manager Kenneth Williams held his first “meet and greet” with the public. "I'm getting warm welcomes and greetings from the public, but I'm also hearing about things that are important to some whether it's their streets, or their area, or the parks or whatever,” Williams said. “I'm getting that feedback too."
Beaumont ISD officials plan to crack down on bad behavior after viral assault at West Brook High School
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Independent School District officials are speaking out and pushing for change after an assault at West Brook High School. The incident even got a mention by FOX News' Tucker Carlson Tuesday night but showed the wrong video. The Beaumont Independent School District released a statement...
Port Arthur News
CenterWell Senior Primary Care details impact, services for Port Arthur and Mid County seniors
The Nederland Chamber of Commerce celebrated the opening of CenterWell with a ribbon cutting and open house Tuesday. Dozens of local business owners and chamber members packed the facility, which is located in Suite 100 at 8555 Memorial Blvd. in front of Walmart, to show their support. The open house...
Property tax rates decrease while appraisal values increase
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont homeowners could likely owe the city hundreds more per year despite a property rate decrease. (Editor's note: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated the property tax rate was increasing. 12News regrets the error) The decision was made at a Tuesday Beaumont City Council...
'My son was assaulted' : Port Arthur ISD parents concerned for students' safety despite new rules
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The mother of a Port Arthur Independent School District student wants more done after she says her son was assaulted by another student at a football game. "My son was assaulted by a classmate, a female student," Brittney Castillo, parent of a Port Arthur ISD...
Emaciated dog discovered inside trash bag in dumpster at Beaumont apartment complex
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Animal Care is looking for help identifying the person who left a dog sealed in a trash bag in a dumpster at a Beaumont apartment complex last month. A maintenance worker noticed movement in a black trash bag in a dumpster at the Harbour Apartments...
fox4beaumont.com
Sheriff says it's time the wheels of justice catch up with a suspect who is on the run
JEFFERSON COUNTY — She's been fleeing the law for almost a year, and authorities have no idea where she is. However, Jefferson County Sheriff Zena Stephens says it's time the robbery suspect faces the criminal justice system. Your help is needed to get her into custody. Here's Angel San...
energyintel.com
Sempra Plans Port Arthur FID by Early 2023
US developer Sempra is moving ahead with a second phase of its 13.5 million ton per year Port Arthur LNG plant in Texas, capitalizing on Europe’s need to cut its reliance on Russian piped gas supplies and the need to secure flexible LNG volumes. “We are in the process of moving from a preliminary, heads of agreement to definitive documents and a sales and purchase agreement. We expect that to conclude pretty shortly,” Sempra Infrastructure president Dan Brouillette tells Energy Intelligence in an interview. Now the next step for the project is to secure the necessary financing.
Police find 800 grams of heroin, stolen gun during traffic stop in Beaumont's north end
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 43-year-old Beaumont man is behind bars on drug and weapons charges after police found more than 30 small baggies of heroin during a traffic stop. Officers patrolling the area of Concord Rd and East Lucas Dr just after 5 p.m. Tuesday pulled over Glenn Lewis, 43, of Beaumont, for a traffic stop according to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department.
Port Arthur News
Man struck, killed by 18-wheeler before dawn along Interstate 10 identified by police
The Beaumont Police Traffic Unit is investigating a fatality crash from Wednesday morning. On Wednesday at 4:06 a.m., Beaumont Police responded to a crash involving an 18-wheeler and a pedestrian. Witnesses told authorities a man was struck by an 18-wheeler when he attempted to cross the 1200 block of Interstate-10.
Port Arthur News
Carjacking suspects tied to Port Arthur and Mid County extradited to Guadalupe County
Four local males have been taken to Guadalupe County on warrants related to a carjacking in Seguin. Jy’Quez Turner, 17, and Kendrick Hardwell Jr., 17, both of Port Arthur; and brothers Chase Dean Shearin, 18, and Caden Dean Shearin, 19, of Port Neches were extradited Tuesday, Jefferson County Sheriff Captain Crystal Holmes said.
Water main break forces closure of King Middle School in Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Texas — Students at Beaumont's King Middle School are getting a day off from school due to a broken water main. The Beaumont Independent School District announced Tuesday morning on it's Facebook page that the campus would be closed Tuesday, September 13, 2022, due to a water main break in the area.
Port Arthur News
MARY MEAUX — Nothing better than eating gumbo for a good cause in Port Arthur
When I heard the news the Rotary Club of Port Arthur is bringing back Taste of Gumbo as an in-person event next year, I was a bit giddy. As I thought of the return of the event, I started thinking back to the many times I attended Taste of Gumbo, either to cover the event as a reporter or to go with my family on my own time.
Beaumont ISD: FOX News aired wrong video, made false claims about fight at West Brook
BEAUMONT, Texas — A fight last week at West Brook High School that was caught on video got a mention by FOX News' Tucker Carlson Tuesday night but showed the wrong video. The Beaumont Independent School District released a statement on Facebook late Tuesday night noting that it was aware that FOX news had mentioned the fight. The district also pointed out that the video aired on FOX News was not video shot at West Brook.
Port Arthur News
Groves Police Department arrests & responses: Sept. 7-13
Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Sept. 7 to Sept. 13:. Tonya Harst, 52, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 2800 block of Pearl. Doy Snelson, 51,was arrested for warrants other agency in the 2800 block of Pearl. Ronald...
Port Arthur News
Officials react to security at Avery Trace Apartments after 15-year-old arrested, local man killed
Port Arthur Police detectives are looking for video footage from Saturday’s fatal shooting at Avery Trace Apartments. “We are looking for footage from that location and from people with Ring cameras on their apartments and any cell phone footage from possible witnesses,” Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso said.
Port Arthur News
ASK A COP — Is a driver’s license required for driving in U.S.?
Jerry from Port Arthur asks: I’ve been doing research on driver’s licenses in the United States of America and found out that I don’t need a license to drive in the United States. I just wanted to know was that true or not?. Answer: If you keep...
16-year-old, four others arrested after robbery at Texas Walmart left teenager injured
SEGUIN, Texas — Five suspects, including a 16-year-old and four Southeast Texas teenagers, are in custody after a robbery at a Walmart in Seguin left a teenager injured. Kendrick Hardwell Jr, 17, of Port Arthur; Jy'Quez Turner, 17, of Port Arthur; Chase Shearin, 18, of Port Neches; and Caden Shearin, 19, of Port Neches are in custody and charged with aggravated robbery.
kogt.com
Orange Man Arrested With Gun At Courthouse
Jaquion Daniels, 23 of Orange was charged Disorderly Conduct and Display of a Firearm on Tuesday at the Jasper County Courthouse. Witnesses saw the man take a handgun out of his vehicle, load it, cock it, and then place it in his pocket. The man then got into a verbal altercation with a woman, which was broken up by both Jasper Police and Jasper County Deputies.
Port Arthur News
Teenager linked to 29 grams of meth during traffic stop, police say
BEAUMONT — Beaumont Police Department officers patrolling the area of Magnolia and Tyler at 1:33 p.m. Wednesday observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. Authorities said a traffic stop was conducted and led to the discovery of approximately 29 grams of suspected methamphetamine. Officers arrested Seth...
