KEVN
Stevens golfers win the Spearfish Invite
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Top high school boys golfers gathered for the Spearfish Invite on Tuesday. Stevens won with a team score of 343. Spearfish finished second, just one stroke back.
KEVN
Ava Gooch-Gustafson Builders Athlete of the Week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Spearfish girls soccer team ran its record to 5-3 with a 4-0 victory over Sturgis Tuesday night. Ava Gooch is a big part of the Spartans success. Congrats on being our Gustafson Builders Athlete of the Week.
KEVN
Canyon Lake bike path is set to close because of construction
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Part of Rapid City’s bike path will be closed due to a reconstruction and repair project. The bike path section from Chapel Lane Bridge to the Cleghorn Canyon area will be closed to the public beginning Monday, Sept. 19 until a nearby reconstruction and repair sewer project is completed.
