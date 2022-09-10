Read full article on original website
KBTX.com
Fisher not locked into play calling - more concerned with winning
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - “Whatever it takes. I’m always about whatever it takes to win,” said Texas A&M Head Football Coach Jimbo Fisher when ask if he would be willing to give up the play calling if it would result in more wins!. Losses are one...
KBTX.com
A&M Tennis elevates Szabo to associate head coach
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Two-time ITA Assistant Coach of the Year Jordan Szabo was promoted to associate head coach, Texas A&M women’s tennis head coach Mark Weaver announced Wednesday. “I’m delighted to announce the promotion of Jordan to associate head coach,” Weaver said. “There is no one more deserving...
KBTX.com
No. 17 Aggies Win Badger Invitational; Paysse Earns Co-Medalist Honors
MADISON, Wisc. – The 17th-ranked Texas A&M men’s golf team won its season-opener at the Badger Invitational while William Paysse earned co-medalist honors Tuesday at the University Ridge Golf Course. The Aggies, who entered the final round with a three-shot lead, carded a tournament-best 11-under 277 to finish...
KBTX.com
Brenham ISD investigates allegations of racism at volleyball game
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Houston parent recently shared a video with Fox 26 News in Houston that she says is proof of slurs and monkey sounds that came from Brenham fans at the August 16 volleyball match between Brenham High School and St. Agnes Academy. “I’m hoping to God...
KBTX.com
Aggies hoping for similar response to 2020 season
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M football is looking to respond after a tough 17-14 loss to Appalachian State on Saturday. The Aggies were more than two touchdown favorites at home, so to call the loss disappointing could be an understatement, especially with all the talent and expectations for this team,
KBTX.com
Kick Time Announced for Arkansas Game
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- The Texas A&M football game against Arkansas on Saturday, Sept. 24 is set to kick off at 6 p.m. on ESPN, announced Monday by the Southeastern Conference. The clash with the Razorbacks will be 79th all-time meeting and the 11th game played in Arlington. It will be the SEC opener for the No. 24 Aggies, who host No. 13 Miami this weekend at Kyle Field. Arkansas began league play in Week 2, defeating South Carolina 44-30, and will take on Missouri State at home this weekend.
KBTX.com
No. 17 Aggies Lead Badger Invitational After Round One
MADISON, Wisc. – The 17th-ranked Texas A&M men’s golf team holds a three-shot lead after the first round of play at the Badger Invitational, shooting a 9-under 279 Monday at the University Ridge Golf Course. The Aggies are ahead of Western Carolina (-6) and Illinois State (-5) while...
KBTX.com
Lednicky Repeats as SEC Freshman of the Week
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – For the second-straight week, Texas A&M volleyball’s Logan Lednicky earned the Southeastern Conference’s Freshman of the Week honor, the league announced Monday. The opposite hitter helped A&M pick up a pair of wins over Sam Houston and Louisiana last week, turning in her fourth...
KBTX.com
A&M women’s basketball launches Beyond Basketball organization
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M women’s basketball head coach Joni Taylor announced the Beyond Basketball organization designed to provide community and networking opportunities for women in the Brazos Valley on Tuesday. “Beyond Basketball is an organization that for the past seven years has provided a space for women...
KBTX.com
Vote for Matt and his rockin’ mullet
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -What started as an inconvenience during the pandemic turned into a run in a national competition. St. Joseph ICU nurse Matt Rollins is one of nearly 500 contestants competing in the USA Mullet Championships. His unique red, white, and blue firework design and luscious curls could be...
KBTX.com
Lowry Mays, Texas A&M graduate and business school namesake, dies at 87
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Lowry Mays, a 1957 graduate of Texas A&M University and the namesake of its business school, died today at the age of 87. Mays, who earned his bachelor’s degree in petroleum engineering at Texas A&M, was the founder and CEO of Clear Channel Communications. He was dedicated to supporting his alma mater, serving two non-consecutive terms (1985-1991 and 2001-2007) on The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents, including as chairman from 2003-2005.
KBTX.com
Host your next watch party at C&J Barbeque
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - C&J Barbeque’s new Bryan location is the perfect place to gather with friends and watch the Texas A&M Football team BTHO their opponents. There are three different party rooms for rent, holding anywhere from 15 people up to 100 people. To rent one of C&J’s party rooms, you can call the Bryan location at 979-822-6033 and speak with any of the managers or the event coordinator, who can book the rooms for you.
KBTX.com
Treat of the Day: Bryan High senior named Semifinalist in 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan ISD student received some exciting news. The principal of Bryan High School, Lane Buban, announced Wednesday, September 14 that Gabriel Gomez has been named a Semifinalist in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program. He is one of over 16,000 Semifinalists in the program. Gabriel,...
KBTX.com
Three Rudder High students arrested following assault on campus
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Three students at Rudder High School were arrested Monday by police following the assault of a student on campus. The incident happened Monday morning, BISD Communications Director Clay Falls confirmed. “We can confirm three male juvenile students were arrested for assaulting another male student. Our school...
KBTX.com
In lawsuit, UT-Austin professor accuses Texas A&M faculty program of discriminating against white and Asian men
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. A University of Texas at Austin professor has sued Texas A&M University claiming a new faculty fellowship program designed to increase diversity at the flagship university in College Station discriminates against white and Asian male candidates.
KBTX.com
Thorndale ISD classes canceled Wednesday following safety concerns
THORNDALE, Texas (KBTX) - Classes have been canceled at schools in Thorndale ISD following safety concerns. Superintendent Adam Ivy shared a letter with school families and staff early Wednesday morning describing some threats that had been made against the district. Here’s the letter he shared:. Dear parents, students and...
KBTX.com
Treat of the Day: Texas A&M Cadet wears Former Governor Rick Perry ‘72’s senior boots at march-in
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Cadet Jake Worrell ‘23 had the opportunity to march-in wearing former Governor Rick Perry’s ‘72 senior boots before the Sam Houston State football game. After Worrell’s father passed away in Iraq, Gov. Perry frequently checked in with the family and told Worrell...
KBTX.com
Fiestas Patrias Parade & Festival returning to downtown Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’ll be a fun weekend as the Fiestas Patrias Parade & Festival makes a return to downtown Bryan Sunday. This will be the first time the event is being held since the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. It starts at noon with a parade beginning at Sandy Point Road and ending at Main Street following along William J. Bryan.
KBTX.com
Hot Homes: For sale in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the market for a new home? Check this one out!. Cherry Ruffino joined The Three to talk about this bright and spacious 5 bed, 5 1/2 bath home in Bryan. For more details, watch the video above, or contact Cherry Ruffino here.
KBTX.com
B/CS Chamber of Commerce prepares for Lobsterfest
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan/College Station Chamber of Commerce is getting ready for its main fundraiser of the year. President and CEO Glen Brewer joined News 3 at Noon on Monday, Sept. 12 to talk about Lobsterfest and the Golf Classic. Lobsterfest is Friday, Sept. 16 from 7 to...
