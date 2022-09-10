ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KBTX.com

A&M Tennis elevates Szabo to associate head coach

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Two-time ITA Assistant Coach of the Year Jordan Szabo was promoted to associate head coach, Texas A&M women’s tennis head coach Mark Weaver announced Wednesday. “I’m delighted to announce the promotion of Jordan to associate head coach,” Weaver said. “There is no one more deserving...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Brenham ISD investigates allegations of racism at volleyball game

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Houston parent recently shared a video with Fox 26 News in Houston that she says is proof of slurs and monkey sounds that came from Brenham fans at the August 16 volleyball match between Brenham High School and St. Agnes Academy. “I’m hoping to God...
BRENHAM, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
College Station, TX
City
Temple, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
College Station, TX
Sports
Temple, TX
College Sports
State
Texas State
City
Leander, TX
College Station, TX
College Sports
Temple, TX
Football
College Station, TX
Football
Temple, TX
Sports
KBTX.com

Aggies hoping for similar response to 2020 season

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M football is looking to respond after a tough 17-14 loss to Appalachian State on Saturday. The Aggies were more than two touchdown favorites at home, so to call the loss disappointing could be an understatement, especially with all the talent and expectations for this team,
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Kick Time Announced for Arkansas Game

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- The Texas A&M football game against Arkansas on Saturday, Sept. 24 is set to kick off at 6 p.m. on ESPN, announced Monday by the Southeastern Conference. The clash with the Razorbacks will be 79th all-time meeting and the 11th game played in Arlington. It will be the SEC opener for the No. 24 Aggies, who host No. 13 Miami this weekend at Kyle Field. Arkansas began league play in Week 2, defeating South Carolina 44-30, and will take on Missouri State at home this weekend.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KBTX.com

No. 17 Aggies Lead Badger Invitational After Round One

MADISON, Wisc. – The 17th-ranked Texas A&M men’s golf team holds a three-shot lead after the first round of play at the Badger Invitational, shooting a 9-under 279 Monday at the University Ridge Golf Course. The Aggies are ahead of Western Carolina (-6) and Illinois State (-5) while...
MADISON, WI
KBTX.com

Lednicky Repeats as SEC Freshman of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – For the second-straight week, Texas A&M volleyball’s Logan Lednicky earned the Southeastern Conference’s Freshman of the Week honor, the league announced Monday. The opposite hitter helped A&M pick up a pair of wins over Sam Houston and Louisiana last week, turning in her fourth...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senior Night#Div#American Football#College Football#Cougars#Wildcats
KBTX.com

A&M women’s basketball launches Beyond Basketball organization

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M women’s basketball head coach Joni Taylor announced the Beyond Basketball organization designed to provide community and networking opportunities for women in the Brazos Valley on Tuesday. “Beyond Basketball is an organization that for the past seven years has provided a space for women...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Vote for Matt and his rockin’ mullet

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -What started as an inconvenience during the pandemic turned into a run in a national competition. St. Joseph ICU nurse Matt Rollins is one of nearly 500 contestants competing in the USA Mullet Championships. His unique red, white, and blue firework design and luscious curls could be...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Lowry Mays, Texas A&M graduate and business school namesake, dies at 87

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Lowry Mays, a 1957 graduate of Texas A&M University and the namesake of its business school, died today at the age of 87. Mays, who earned his bachelor’s degree in petroleum engineering at Texas A&M, was the founder and CEO of Clear Channel Communications. He was dedicated to supporting his alma mater, serving two non-consecutive terms (1985-1991 and 2001-2007) on The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents, including as chairman from 2003-2005.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Host your next watch party at C&J Barbeque

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - C&J Barbeque’s new Bryan location is the perfect place to gather with friends and watch the Texas A&M Football team BTHO their opponents. There are three different party rooms for rent, holding anywhere from 15 people up to 100 people. To rent one of C&J’s party rooms, you can call the Bryan location at 979-822-6033 and speak with any of the managers or the event coordinator, who can book the rooms for you.
BRYAN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KBTX.com

Three Rudder High students arrested following assault on campus

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Three students at Rudder High School were arrested Monday by police following the assault of a student on campus. The incident happened Monday morning, BISD Communications Director Clay Falls confirmed. “We can confirm three male juvenile students were arrested for assaulting another male student. Our school...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

In lawsuit, UT-Austin professor accuses Texas A&M faculty program of discriminating against white and Asian men

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. A University of Texas at Austin professor has sued Texas A&M University claiming a new faculty fellowship program designed to increase diversity at the flagship university in College Station discriminates against white and Asian male candidates.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Thorndale ISD classes canceled Wednesday following safety concerns

THORNDALE, Texas (KBTX) - Classes have been canceled at schools in Thorndale ISD following safety concerns. Superintendent Adam Ivy shared a letter with school families and staff early Wednesday morning describing some threats that had been made against the district. Here’s the letter he shared:. Dear parents, students and...
THORNDALE, TX
KBTX.com

Fiestas Patrias Parade & Festival returning to downtown Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’ll be a fun weekend as the Fiestas Patrias Parade & Festival makes a return to downtown Bryan Sunday. This will be the first time the event is being held since the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. It starts at noon with a parade beginning at Sandy Point Road and ending at Main Street following along William J. Bryan.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Hot Homes: For sale in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the market for a new home? Check this one out!. Cherry Ruffino joined The Three to talk about this bright and spacious 5 bed, 5 1/2 bath home in Bryan. For more details, watch the video above, or contact Cherry Ruffino here.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

B/CS Chamber of Commerce prepares for Lobsterfest

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan/College Station Chamber of Commerce is getting ready for its main fundraiser of the year. President and CEO Glen Brewer joined News 3 at Noon on Monday, Sept. 12 to talk about Lobsterfest and the Golf Classic. Lobsterfest is Friday, Sept. 16 from 7 to...
BRYAN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy