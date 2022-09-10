Read full article on original website
Magnolia West denies Rudder 30th win on the volleyball court
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Rudder Lady Ranger volleyball team dropped a four set decision to Magnolia West Tuesday night at The Armory 19-25, 14-24, 9-25, 15-25. The loss dropped Rudder’s overall record to 29-7 and district mark to 1-1. Neeley Rutledge had 8 kills and 15 digs. Londyn Singleton contributed 7 kills and 11 digs . Reagan Aponte led the way with 23 assists and had 20 digs. Gabby Baker added 18 digs and Addison Benavidez had 14 digs.
Brenham ISD investigates allegations of racism at volleyball game
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Houston parent recently shared a video with Fox 26 News in Houston that she says is proof of slurs and monkey sounds that came from Brenham fans at the August 16 volleyball match between Brenham High School and St. Agnes Academy. “I’m hoping to God...
Aggies Announce Dates for Fall Games
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M softball head coach Trisha Ford announced the team’s fall schedule on Tuesday. The Aggies host McLennan Community College at Davis Diamond on Friday, Sept. 30, at 6 p.m. and Houston at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2. Texas A&M’s third and final game of the fall will take place at Texas State at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28.
Texas A&M baseball conference schedule released
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M baseball received its 30-game 2023 Southeastern Conference schedule from the league Wednesday afternoon. The Aggies’ SEC assignments feature home series against Alabama, Florida, LSU, Missouri and Ole Miss. The Maroon & White embark on league road series at Arkansas, Auburn, Kentucky, Mississippi State and Tennessee.
No. 17 Aggies Win Badger Invitational; Paysse Earns Co-Medalist Honors
MADISON, Wisc. – The 17th-ranked Texas A&M men’s golf team won its season-opener at the Badger Invitational while William Paysse earned co-medalist honors Tuesday at the University Ridge Golf Course. The Aggies, who entered the final round with a three-shot lead, carded a tournament-best 11-under 277 to finish...
Aggie football players working on getting everybody to “buy in”
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M football’s loss to Appalachian State was a surprise to many, and the team seems to think it has to do with everybody’s “buy-in.” Things need to turn around fast for the Maroon and White as they’re getting ready to host 13th-ranked Miami for their final game before conference play starts.
Lednicky Repeats as SEC Freshman of the Week
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – For the second-straight week, Texas A&M volleyball’s Logan Lednicky earned the Southeastern Conference’s Freshman of the Week honor, the league announced Monday. The opposite hitter helped A&M pick up a pair of wins over Sam Houston and Louisiana last week, turning in her fourth...
Aggies hoping for similar response to 2020 season
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M football is looking to respond after a tough 17-14 loss to Appalachian State on Saturday. The Aggies were more than two touchdown favorites at home, so to call the loss disappointing could be an understatement, especially with all the talent and expectations for this team,
News Channel 25
Tiny house, big problems in Waco
WACO, Texas — Check this out. Drivers in Waco came close to a risky "home delivery" Wednesday afternoon... at Sanger Avenue and Hwy 6. Workers were transporting what looked like a tiny home... didn't quite make it under an overpass. They eventually had to take the roof off the...
A&M Tennis elevates Szabo to associate head coach
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Two-time ITA Assistant Coach of the Year Jordan Szabo was promoted to associate head coach, Texas A&M women’s tennis head coach Mark Weaver announced Wednesday. “I’m delighted to announce the promotion of Jordan to associate head coach,” Weaver said. “There is no one more deserving...
Vote for Matt and his rockin’ mullet
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -What started as an inconvenience during the pandemic turned into a run in a national competition. St. Joseph ICU nurse Matt Rollins is one of nearly 500 contestants competing in the USA Mullet Championships. His unique red, white, and blue firework design and luscious curls could be...
Kick Time Announced for Arkansas Game
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- The Texas A&M football game against Arkansas on Saturday, Sept. 24 is set to kick off at 6 p.m. on ESPN, announced Monday by the Southeastern Conference. The clash with the Razorbacks will be 79th all-time meeting and the 11th game played in Arlington. It will be the SEC opener for the No. 24 Aggies, who host No. 13 Miami this weekend at Kyle Field. Arkansas began league play in Week 2, defeating South Carolina 44-30, and will take on Missouri State at home this weekend.
Video Appears to Show Texas A&M Player Drag Racing in Garage
Video has surfaced online that reportedly shows a Texas A&M football player live streaming a drag race in a parking garage of all places. If the video evidence is corroborated it could be the third very embarrassing incident connected with the University in the past five days. The drag racing...
A&M women’s basketball launches Beyond Basketball organization
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M women’s basketball head coach Joni Taylor announced the Beyond Basketball organization designed to provide community and networking opportunities for women in the Brazos Valley on Tuesday. “Beyond Basketball is an organization that for the past seven years has provided a space for women...
Baylor students ready to pack 100,000 meals in 3 hours to supply meals to Waco’s neediest families
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor students and volunteers are preparing for their second annual 58:10 Project to package 100,000 meals in only 3 hours for anyone in need. “The best way to describe Project 58:10 is controlled chaos,” Baylor 58:10 Co-leader Jason MacGregor, said. “In three hours, 600 volunteers are going to come together and make 1000 meals. I wish I could say that’s going to solve food insecurity in Waco, but it’s really just the tip of the iceberg.”
No. 17 Aggies Lead Badger Invitational After Round One
MADISON, Wisc. – The 17th-ranked Texas A&M men’s golf team holds a three-shot lead after the first round of play at the Badger Invitational, shooting a 9-under 279 Monday at the University Ridge Golf Course. The Aggies are ahead of Western Carolina (-6) and Illinois State (-5) while...
Natural gas line struck in Waco, hazmat on the scene
WACO, Texas — The videos above and below are previous segments on hazmat situations in Central Texas. The Waco Fire Department's hazmat team is on the scene of a struck natural gas line in the 100 Block of Garrison Street. Waco Fire and the HazMat Team were reportedly operating...
$250,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold near Waco
It's been an unfortunate start to the college football season for some teams in Texas and the Baylor Bears found their first loss of the season against BYU over the weekend, but that doesn't mean Waco isn't full of winners.
1 Driver, 1 Student Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Bryan (Bryan, TX)
According to the police, a multi-vehicle accident was reported on Tuesday afternoon in Bryan. The official stated that a Henderson Elementary School bus was involved in the two-vehicle crash that happened at around 3:30 p.m. on [..]
Ken Starr, former Whitewater counsel and Baylor president, dies at 76
Kenneth Winston Starr, a former U.S. solicitor general who became the national face of the 1990s Whitewater investigation of the Clinton family years before he became president of Baylor University, died Tuesday. He was 76. Starr had been hospitalized for months in Houston, family members and friends said. "My beloved,...
