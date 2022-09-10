The Austin County Sheriff’s Office has issued the following press release along with the following photos:. On September 12, 2022 members of the Westside Narcotics Task Force (HIDTA) were conducting an investigation into a drug trafficking organization operating within Austin County, Texas. At approximately 2:00PM, officers with the Sealy Police Department working with taskforce officers made a traffic stop at 2949 interstate 10 frontage road. The traffic stop resulted in the arrest of Ricardo Alfredo Galindo (24) from Houston. During the course of the traffic stop, Galindo was found to be in possession of (4) kilograms of crystal methamphetamine. Task Force Officers continued their investigation which led them to a residence located in the 2400 blk of Cunningham road, Wallis Texas.

SEALY, TX ・ 18 HOURS AGO