Texas Children's Hospital calls child protective services on another Katy mother after teen attempts suicideJenifer KnightonKaty, TX
Texas Children's Hospital calls child protective services after mother requests mental health evaluation for daughterJenifer KnightonKaty, TX
Katy ISD Earns an “A” in Accountability Rating SystemCovering KatyKaty, TX
KBTX.com
Brenham ISD investigates allegations of racism at volleyball game
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Houston parent recently shared a video with Fox 26 News in Houston that she says is proof of slurs and monkey sounds that came from Brenham fans at the August 16 volleyball match between Brenham High School and St. Agnes Academy. “I’m hoping to God...
KBTX.com
Aggies Announce Dates for Fall Games
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M softball head coach Trisha Ford announced the team’s fall schedule on Tuesday. The Aggies host McLennan Community College at Davis Diamond on Friday, Sept. 30, at 6 p.m. and Houston at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2. Texas A&M’s third and final game of the fall will take place at Texas State at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM HIGH SCHOOL REVEALS HOMECOMING COURT CANDIDATES
Brenham High School has announced its king and queen candidates for 2022 Homecoming. Members of the queen’s court include Brooke Bentke, Destanee Cooper, Jakayla Fisher, Kaitlyn Foster, Lauren Hook, Brynn Planto, Eliah Powell, Piper Puckett, Meg Rodriquez and Emma Workman. King nominees are Eric Aschenbeck, Noah Childs, Josiah Ferguson,...
KBTX.com
No. 17 Aggies Win Badger Invitational; Paysse Earns Co-Medalist Honors
MADISON, Wisc. – The 17th-ranked Texas A&M men’s golf team won its season-opener at the Badger Invitational while William Paysse earned co-medalist honors Tuesday at the University Ridge Golf Course. The Aggies, who entered the final round with a three-shot lead, carded a tournament-best 11-under 277 to finish...
KBTX.com
Texas A&M baseball conference schedule released
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M baseball received its 30-game 2023 Southeastern Conference schedule from the league Wednesday afternoon. The Aggies’ SEC assignments feature home series against Alabama, Florida, LSU, Missouri and Ole Miss. The Maroon & White embark on league road series at Arkansas, Auburn, Kentucky, Mississippi State and Tennessee.
KSAT 12
400-pound alligator spotted strolling through Texas neighborhood
KATY, Texas – A massive alligator took a stroll through a neighborhood west of Houston on Monday morning, and onlookers were able to capture footage of the reptile. Fort Bend County Precinct 1 Constable Chad Norvell posted a video to social media of the 400-pound gator, which can be seen in the player above.
KBTX.com
Lednicky Repeats as SEC Freshman of the Week
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – For the second-straight week, Texas A&M volleyball’s Logan Lednicky earned the Southeastern Conference’s Freshman of the Week honor, the league announced Monday. The opposite hitter helped A&M pick up a pair of wins over Sam Houston and Louisiana last week, turning in her fourth...
austincountynewsonline.com
Traffic Stop In Sealy, TX Leads to Meth Lab Bust in Wallis, TX
The Austin County Sheriff’s Office has issued the following press release along with the following photos:. On September 12, 2022 members of the Westside Narcotics Task Force (HIDTA) were conducting an investigation into a drug trafficking organization operating within Austin County, Texas. At approximately 2:00PM, officers with the Sealy Police Department working with taskforce officers made a traffic stop at 2949 interstate 10 frontage road. The traffic stop resulted in the arrest of Ricardo Alfredo Galindo (24) from Houston. During the course of the traffic stop, Galindo was found to be in possession of (4) kilograms of crystal methamphetamine. Task Force Officers continued their investigation which led them to a residence located in the 2400 blk of Cunningham road, Wallis Texas.
1 Driver, 1 Student Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Bryan (Bryan, TX)
According to the police, a multi-vehicle accident was reported on Tuesday afternoon in Bryan. The official stated that a Henderson Elementary School bus was involved in the two-vehicle crash that happened at around 3:30 p.m. on [..]
KBTX.com
Vote for Matt and his rockin’ mullet
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -What started as an inconvenience during the pandemic turned into a run in a national competition. St. Joseph ICU nurse Matt Rollins is one of nearly 500 contestants competing in the USA Mullet Championships. His unique red, white, and blue firework design and luscious curls could be...
KBTX.com
Kick Time Announced for Arkansas Game
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- The Texas A&M football game against Arkansas on Saturday, Sept. 24 is set to kick off at 6 p.m. on ESPN, announced Monday by the Southeastern Conference. The clash with the Razorbacks will be 79th all-time meeting and the 11th game played in Arlington. It will be the SEC opener for the No. 24 Aggies, who host No. 13 Miami this weekend at Kyle Field. Arkansas began league play in Week 2, defeating South Carolina 44-30, and will take on Missouri State at home this weekend.
KBTX.com
No. 17 Aggies Lead Badger Invitational After Round One
MADISON, Wisc. – The 17th-ranked Texas A&M men’s golf team holds a three-shot lead after the first round of play at the Badger Invitational, shooting a 9-under 279 Monday at the University Ridge Golf Course. The Aggies are ahead of Western Carolina (-6) and Illinois State (-5) while...
KBTX.com
Host your next watch party at C&J Barbeque
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - C&J Barbeque’s new Bryan location is the perfect place to gather with friends and watch the Texas A&M Football team BTHO their opponents. There are three different party rooms for rent, holding anywhere from 15 people up to 100 people. To rent one of C&J’s party rooms, you can call the Bryan location at 979-822-6033 and speak with any of the managers or the event coordinator, who can book the rooms for you.
KBTX.com
Firefighters extinguish grass fire in Burlerson County
SNOOK, Texas (KBTX) - Firefighters have extinguished a grass fire that was burning Monday afternoon in Burleson County in the area of FM 60 and FM 50. The Snook Volunteer Fire Department was providing updates here on the department’s Facebook page. Firefighters say it started as a controlled burn...
KBTX.com
James McCoy Taylor arrested in College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police arrested Texas singer, songwriter, and reality TV contestant James McCoy Taylor early Saturday morning in the Northgate district and was booked into the Brazos County Detention Center on charges of Driving While Intoxicated and Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon. Taylor, 36, of...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Threats Received at Several Texas High Schools Tuesday
Threats received Tuesday at several Texas high schools, including at least two in North Texas, were determined to be false calls, police say. Dallas Police say an active shooter call at Lincoln High School Tuesday afternoon was a "false call." Police told NBC 5 that officers responded to a 911...
KBTX.com
Treat of the Day: Bryan High senior named Semifinalist in 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan ISD student received some exciting news. The principal of Bryan High School, Lane Buban, announced Wednesday, September 14 that Gabriel Gomez has been named a Semifinalist in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program. He is one of over 16,000 Semifinalists in the program. Gabriel,...
kwhi.com
GRAND JURY RETURNS 19 INDICTMENTS
The Washington County Grand Jury met Tuesday of this week and returned 19 indictments. Charles Edward Bartley, 31 of Brenham, was indicted for Assault of a Family Member by Impeding Breath or Circulation. Roland Okeith Branch, 39 of Brenham, was indicted for Sexual Assault of a Child. Nathaniel Earl Davis,...
KBTX.com
B/CS Chamber of Commerce prepares for Lobsterfest
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan/College Station Chamber of Commerce is getting ready for its main fundraiser of the year. President and CEO Glen Brewer joined News 3 at Noon on Monday, Sept. 12 to talk about Lobsterfest and the Golf Classic. Lobsterfest is Friday, Sept. 16 from 7 to...
KBTX.com
Hot Homes: For sale in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the market for a new home? Check this one out!. Cherry Ruffino joined The Three to talk about this bright and spacious 5 bed, 5 1/2 bath home in Bryan. For more details, watch the video above, or contact Cherry Ruffino here.
