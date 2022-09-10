Read full article on original website
Most of the Brazos Valley completely removed from drought conditions.
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Drought was the big story this summer. Late June through early August felt like a never-ending period of intense heat and little relief by rainfall. However, that changed in late August. The Brazos Valley experienced several rounds of widespread rainfall, dropping 1-2″ of rain multiple times to areas that desperately needed it.
Fiestas Patrias Parade & Festival returning to downtown Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’ll be a fun weekend as the Fiestas Patrias Parade & Festival makes a return to downtown Bryan Sunday. This will be the first time the event is being held since the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. It starts at noon with a parade beginning at Sandy Point Road and ending at Main Street following along William J. Bryan.
Rogue Comedy bringing laughs to BCS
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Rogue Comedy is based out of the Brazos Valley and produces comedy shows across the region. “I focus on putting the comedian first, putting funny first, and not focusing so much on how we play to make money,” Alex Encinia of Rogue Comedy said. “To give people the opportunity here to get on the state but also the community to get quality shows.”
Arts Council of Brazos Valley receives $10,000 donation
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Arts Council of Brazos Valley received a $10,000 donation from Total Wine & More Tuesday. The new store opened about a month ago and donated ten percent of its sales to the Arts Council. ”These funds will go to all kinds of programs like...
Light haze from Western wildfires hugs the Brazos Valley’s horizon for a few days
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A weak cold front ushered in the first drop of humidity of the fall season Sunday. It also opened the door for a light concentration of Western wildfire smoke to reach the Central and Southeast Texas skyline by Monday afternoon. A weather maker that caused widespread...
Brazos Valley Gives returns next month, benefitting over 150 non-profits
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A ribbon cutting brought dozens of Brazos Valley non-profits to Big Shots Aggieland to kick off a big fundraiser. Brazos Valley Gives is back for the fourth year, which raises funds for over 150 non-profit organizations from across the Brazos Valley. Event co-chair Molly Watson says this year, early donations will begin on September 19th, and their big Giving Day is October 18th.
Bryan funeral home honors Queen Elizabeth II
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Callaway-Jones Funeral home is giving Brazos Valley residents an opportunity to offer their condolences to the woman who served Great Britain for over 70 years. Queen Elizabeth II impacted lives in not only Great Britain, but all around the world. When she passed away on Sept....
Survey says many Texas teachers have thought of leaving the profession this year
AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - A new teacher satisfaction survey looks grim, but many aren’t surprised. The online survey of 1,291 randomly selected K-12 Texas public school teachers found that 77 percent of those surveyed have “seriously considered” leaving the profession this year. This was a 19 percent jump from the 2020 findings and a 9 percent increase from last year. The survey was put out by the Charles Butt Foundation, a nonprofit organization named after the chair and CEO of H-E-B.
Your one-stop shop for wedding planning
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Wedding Association of the Brazos Valley President Chris Dodgen joined The Three to preview WABV’s Fall Wedding Show on Sunday, September 18 at the Brazos County Expo. At the Fall Wedding Show, ticket holders will be able to meet local wedding vendors, and have the...
