KSNB Local4
Bronco soccer earns two GPAC Offensive POTW awards
HASTINGS, Neb. (Press Release) - The Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) and Hauff Mid-America Sports announced the following Men’s and Women’s Soccer Players of the Week for contests played Sept. 5-11, 2022. Hauff Mid-America Sports/GPAC Men’s Soccer Players of the Week. Men’s Offense – Paul Obrusnik, Hastings...
KSNB Local4
5-Star Performer: Kearney football’s Kowalek key to Bearcats’ unbeaten start
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Kearney football has reached 3-0 on the season for the first time since 2017, and a big contributor is senior Ethan Kowaleck, who added two touchdowns in the Bearcats win over Lincoln North star, and for head coach Brandon Cool, he couldn’t be more thrilled.
KSNB Local4
Hastings College volleyball upsets No. 1 Midland in five-set thriller
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings College volleyball hosted NAIA No. 1 Midland for GPAC action Wednesday at Lynn Farrell Arena. The Broncos won the first and fourth set to force a decisive fifth against the top-rated NAIA team in the nation. They didn’t let up, either. The Broncos won the fifth set 15-12 to earn a 3-2 victory over the top-ranked Warriors.
KSNB Local4
Hastings High hosts Golf Invite
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings High hosted a Golf Invite at Lochland County Club Tuesday. On the par 5 1st hole Addi Peterson of Kearney has a long look at birdie, but falls just short, and settles for a bogey. Peterson ends the day with a score of 90. Doniphan...
KSNB Local4
New sculpture a ‘point of Loper pride’ on UNK campus
KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - Mark Lundeen doesn’t have an official name for his latest creation. He simply calls it “The Loper.”. That’s a fitting title for an extraordinary piece that will become an instant landmark on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. The 10-feet-tall, more than 1,200-pound pronghorn antelope sculpture was installed Tuesday near the west edge of Randall Hall.
KSNB Local4
Interim Head Coach Mickey Joseph speaks to media
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - On Tuesday, Husker nation heard from Mickey Joseph for the first time since taking over as Nebraska Football Interim Head Coach. Joseph previously served as the Huskers’ Associate Head Coach and wide receivers coach, but was asked to take over after Scott Frost was fired on Sunday, one day after a disappointing 45-42 loss to Georgia Southern.
KSNB Local4
Analyzing buyouts at UNL
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -As Nebraska football begins a new chapter, many may be wondering where the University of Nebraska-Lincoln stands in terms of past buyouts and where the money to pay them comes from. 10/11 NOW dug through those numbers to break it all down and it may come as...
KSNB Local4
UNMC nursing program among top in the nation
OMAHA, Neb. (KSNB) - The University of Nebraska Medical Center’s College of Nursing’s Bachelor of Science in Nursing Program was ranked 15th out of 681 nursing programs by U.S. News & World report this week. The magazine released the rankings as part of its 2022-23 Best Colleges report.
KSNB Local4
Good Sam Village - Hastings to host Samfest 2022
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - It began with one man, a small home in Arthur, North Dakota and a passion for healing through ministry and compassionate quality care. 100 years later, The Evangelical Lutheran Good Samaritan Society, strongly rooted in faith and selfless dedication to those we serve, has branched out across the US with over 200 locations and 16,000 employees, touching the hearts of countless residents, clients and their loved ones.
kmaland.com
Leanna Heath, 41 of Glenwood, Iowa
Visitation Location:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, September 17, 2022. Visitation Start:2;30 p.m. Cemetery:St. Paul's Evangelical Country Church, rural Council Bluffs, At a Later Date. Notes: www.petersonmortuaryinc.com.
KETV.com
Tom Osborne discusses Nebraska's coaching changes, says 'you get complaints from fans but that goes with passion'
Nebraska Cornhusker football legend, former coach and Athletic Director Tom Osborne said the changes happening in the football program are an unusual time for him. In an exclusive phone interview Monday afternoon, Osborne told KETV NewsWatch 7:. "This is kind of a different time for me, knowing both of them,...
earnthenecklace.com
John Oakey Leaving KETV: Where Is the Omaha Anchor Going?
John Oakey has been Omaha’s top source of all the latest happenings on local and national platforms. Now, this inspiring veteran journalist is taking a step back from a three-decade-long career. John Oakey announced he is leaving KETV NewsWatch 7 in October 2022. The announcement naturally elicited responses from his followers. They want to know where he is going next, if this is retirement for the news anchor, and if they will see him on TV again. Find out what John Oakey said about leaving KETV here.
KSNB Local4
Husker Harvest Days brings big crowds to Hall County
HASTINGS, Neb. (Press Release) - Husker Harvest Days is underway, and the Nebraska State Patrol encourages visitors and travelers in the area to be prepared for heavy traffic. During the event, which runs from September 13-15, troopers will provide traffic control in the areas around the event and maintain an increased presence in an effort to reduce the potential for crashes. NSP reminds all motorists in the area to be prepared for slowed traffic at Husker Highway and Highway 30. Visitors to the show can also come in on the north side using Old Potash Highway to 90 Road.
KSNB Local4
Kearney Regional Medical Center looking to hire
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Are you looking for a job in the medical field? The Kearney Regional Medical Center is hosting an on-site job fair Wednesday night. It will be from 5 to 7 p.m. where you can come out to learn about a variety of job opportunities available, from entry level to licensed roles. Full-time, part-time and PRN positions are available.
earnthenecklace.com
Is Omaha Anchor Dave Zawilinski Leaving WOWT?
Dave Zawilinski has always been a bright spot in the morning for Omaha residents. People have watched him for eight great years on WOWT’s Daybreak. But since September 12, 2022, viewers haven’t seen him on their favorite morning show. That made them think that Dave Zawilinski was leaving WOWT 6 News Live. Fortunately, the anchor has addressed all questions about him leaving WOWT’s Daybreak. Here’s what the news anchor had to say.
KSNB Local4
Husker Harvest Days putting innovations in farming on display
A handful of people showed up to the KPS board meeting Tuesday to voice their opinions on the LGBTQ+ books in school district libraries. Grand Island Senior High seeking to hire a campus security supervisor. Updated: Sep. 13, 2022 at 6:00 PM CDT. The Grand Island Public Schools’ Board of...
KSNB Local4
Meet Frank & Jesse James
Husker Harvest Days is set to start it’s final day on Thursday bright and early at eight, and there is a company that started in a Texas dorm room. A handful of people showed up to the KPS board meeting Tuesday to voice their opinions on the LGBTQ+ books in school district libraries.
KSNB Local4
40 North Tap + Grill temporarily closed
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A popular restaurant in downtown Grand Island is closing for the time being. 40 North Tap + Grille is temporarily closed following the retirement of owners Jay and Jan Vavricek. In a post shared by a Grand Island food Facebook group, it said the restaurant...
What do people not like about living in Omaha, Nebraska?
I have lived here my whole life and I always thought Omaha was really boring. When you are sitting around with friends at 9:00 at night, trying to think of something to do, there are few options. Pick one of the 100′s of bars, maybe go to movie if it is the weekend, go get Taco bell or fast food because most dine in restaurants close at 10:00 or go shopping at a 24 hour Walmart because it is one of the only stores open. —— Christie Kaiser.
KSNB Local4
No injuries in early morning fire in Hastings
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Firefighters responded to an early morning house fire in Hastings. Hastings Fire was dispatched to a structure fire with visible flames just before 4:30 a.m. in the 800 block of Hastings Ave. According to Hastings Fire and Rescue Captain Tom Treffer, when crews arrived they saw...
