WAAY-TV
'There's very much so a need': New mental health outpatient facility coming to Madison
A new mental health outpatient facility is coming to Madison. It will be called Longleaf Recovery Center - Madison. "There's very much so a need," Longleaf Managing Director Colin Harris said. "There's really a need across our entire state." Longleaf Recovery Center - Madison will be an outpatient substance use...
WAAY-TV
Huntsville Hospital accepting appointments for new Covid-19 booster
Huntsville Hospital is taking appointments for the new Covid-19 vaccine booster. Beginning Monday, the Pfizer booster will be available by appointment only at the Fever & Flu Clinic, 120 Governors Drive, Huntsville. This booster is available for people 12 years of age and older. It includes protections against both the...
WAAY-TV
Hispanic Heritage Month: Couple opens up bilingual health clinic in Huntsville
In Huntsville, off Lowe Avenue, sits a primary health clinic unlike any other in the area. Clinica Medica Moscati was created a year and a half ago to help serve the Hispanic population. Nurse Practitioner Nayeli Aviles-Hernandez said working at this clinic felt like a calling. She knows what it...
WAAY-TV
Free dental clinic in Huntsville needs donations to keep running
A free dental clinic in Huntsville is in jeopardy of closing. The Community Free Dental clinic is off Whitesburg Drive and has been open for more than eight years. It has served more than 9,000 people in that time, but it's running out of funding. It relies on dental students from the University of Alabama at Birmingham and donations from the community to stay open.
WAAY-TV
Madison County clinic offering new STD test with results in 30 minutes
One Madison County urgent care clinic is offering a new way to test for sexually transmitted diseases, with results faster than ever before. By shortening the wait time between testing and diagnosis, patients can have peace of mind without waiting multiple days for results. ApproXie Urgent Care can also then immediately treat patients.
WAFF
Free dental clinic needs assistance to continue
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Community Free Dental Clinic of Huntsville has been open for over eight years now but needs donations to continue its mission. Since opening in March of 2013, the Community Free Dental Clinic has served around 9,000 people and provided over $3 million worth of care to people who can not afford it.
WAAY-TV
Commissioners unsure if Madison County should allow medical marijuana dispensaries
Medical marijuana could be coming to Madison County, if county commissioners vote to open the door for medical marijuana sales. During the county commission meeting Wednesday, commissioners discussed the pros and cons of allowing medical cannabis in their jurisdiction. Even though state legislators signed off on medical marijuana throughout Alabama,...
Huntsville restaurant owner working to avoid passing inflation costs to customers
The owner of G's Country Kitchen in Huntsville says he's working hard to avoid passing those extra costs on to customers with his restaurant that's been in the same location off Oakwood Avenue in Huntsville for 26 years.
WAAY-TV
Hispanic Heritage Month: a growing and diverse community
The Hispanic community in Alabama has been growing steadily and quickly over the last decade. “North Alabama is changing and it is changing fast,” Briseida Ruelas with the Hispanic/Latino Advisory Council said. According to the U.S. Census Bureau report from 2020, 5.3 percent of people identify as Hispanic in...
African servals escape from Alabama pet store: One year later
It's officially been one year since a pair of African servals escaped from an exotic pet store in Huntsville.
WAFF
Four inmates injured in Limestone Correctional Facility, investigation underway
LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - On Sunday, it was reported that four inmates in the Limestone Correctional Facility suffered injuries following two altercations. Inmates serving life sentences for murder, Joseph Weaver, 46 out of Washington County and Garrett Dotch, 41 out of Mobile County, were involved in an altercation involving weapons. Dotch was taken to a local hospital.
WAFF
Huntsville woman indicted for 2021 murder of husband
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The defense team for a woman accused of killing her husband has submitted a motion to suppress some evidence. In April 2021, a fight between a husband and wife turned deadly in Huntsville as Inez Fuqua allegedly shot her husband in the head. Now, Fuqua’s defense...
Huntsville Mother Searching For Answers And Justice In The Disappearance Of Her Son
19-year-old Anthony Eugene Davis lived in Huntsville, Alabama. On January 10, 1992, Anthony left the home he shared with his mother, Bertha Goodlow. Anthony never returned home. According to his mother, she received information that her son was involved in a car accident with five other passengers in the car. Bertha has never seen or heard from her son again. Bertha believes that her son was running with the "wrong crowd," she told WAFF. She discovered Anthony was driving a car that belonged to a man who was supposed to be his "boss."
Dying Alabama magnolia tree once hid Confederate memorial
It couldn’t go on anymore. Maybe it just didn’t want to. A large, decades-old magnolia tree is dying in plain sight this summer on the Madison County Courthouse’s west side. It’s just two years since the Confederate monument the tree partially hid was moved to a Confederate burial area in Maple Hill Cemetery, and it’s dying just as the courthouse faces a likely death of its own.
Athens Police warn of new phone scam
A new phone scam is circulating throughout the Athens community, according to local law enforcement officials.
WAFF
Cullman man killed in tractor wreck
CULLMAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Cullman County man was killed Wednesday after a tractor rolled over on him. According to the Cullman County Coroner, the incident occurred in the Logan community. More details will be added when they become available.
Huntsville woman indicted in husband’s death, months after they had a shootout at hotel
A Madison County woman has been indicted for murder in connection with the fatal 2021 shooting of her husband. The grand jury indictment against Inez Renae Fuqua, 40, was returned on Sept. 2, in connection with the April 10, 2021 death of her husband, Christopher Fuqua, 30, in their home.
WAFF
Child attacked by pack of dogs
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A child is fighting for their live after getting attacked by a pack of dogs in Lawrence County. Members of the sheriff’s office say a 7 year old was taken to Huntsville Hospital in serious condition. The attack happened at around 3:30 Saturday afternoon...
Bobcat spotted near Huntsville apartment complex
A Huntsville driver saw something he didn't expect near his apartment complex on Tuesday – a bobcat staring at him from the roadside.
WAAY-TV
Huntsville mother admitted intentionally drowning 2-year-old daughter, officer testifies
A Huntsville mother admitted to purposefully drowning her 2-year-old daughter in a bathtub, according to investigators who were at the scene. Laccuina Braithwaite is charged with capital murder in the July death of her daughter, Laioni Douglas. During a preliminary hearing at the Madison County Courthouse on Tuesday, investigator Brett...
