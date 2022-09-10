ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, AL

Comments / 2

Related
WAAY-TV

Huntsville Hospital accepting appointments for new Covid-19 booster

Huntsville Hospital is taking appointments for the new Covid-19 vaccine booster. Beginning Monday, the Pfizer booster will be available by appointment only at the Fever & Flu Clinic, 120 Governors Drive, Huntsville. This booster is available for people 12 years of age and older. It includes protections against both the...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Free dental clinic in Huntsville needs donations to keep running

A free dental clinic in Huntsville is in jeopardy of closing. The Community Free Dental clinic is off Whitesburg Drive and has been open for more than eight years. It has served more than 9,000 people in that time, but it's running out of funding. It relies on dental students from the University of Alabama at Birmingham and donations from the community to stay open.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
County
Madison County, AL
Local
Alabama Health
Madison County, AL
Government
WAAY-TV

Madison County clinic offering new STD test with results in 30 minutes

One Madison County urgent care clinic is offering a new way to test for sexually transmitted diseases, with results faster than ever before. By shortening the wait time between testing and diagnosis, patients can have peace of mind without waiting multiple days for results. ApproXie Urgent Care can also then immediately treat patients.
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Free dental clinic needs assistance to continue

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Community Free Dental Clinic of Huntsville has been open for over eight years now but needs donations to continue its mission. Since opening in March of 2013, the Community Free Dental Clinic has served around 9,000 people and provided over $3 million worth of care to people who can not afford it.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shortening#Medical Services#Linus Stds#General Health#Diseases#New Rapid Std Test#Approxie Urgent Care
WAAY-TV

Hispanic Heritage Month: a growing and diverse community

The Hispanic community in Alabama has been growing steadily and quickly over the last decade. “North Alabama is changing and it is changing fast,” Briseida Ruelas with the Hispanic/Latino Advisory Council said. According to the U.S. Census Bureau report from 2020, 5.3 percent of people identify as Hispanic in...
ALABAMA STATE
WAFF

Four inmates injured in Limestone Correctional Facility, investigation underway

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - On Sunday, it was reported that four inmates in the Limestone Correctional Facility suffered injuries following two altercations. Inmates serving life sentences for murder, Joseph Weaver, 46 out of Washington County and Garrett Dotch, 41 out of Mobile County, were involved in an altercation involving weapons. Dotch was taken to a local hospital.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Huntsville woman indicted for 2021 murder of husband

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The defense team for a woman accused of killing her husband has submitted a motion to suppress some evidence. In April 2021, a fight between a husband and wife turned deadly in Huntsville as Inez Fuqua allegedly shot her husband in the head. Now, Fuqua’s defense...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Huntsville Mother Searching For Answers And Justice In The Disappearance Of Her Son

19-year-old Anthony Eugene Davis lived in Huntsville, Alabama. On January 10, 1992, Anthony left the home he shared with his mother, Bertha Goodlow. Anthony never returned home. According to his mother, she received information that her son was involved in a car accident with five other passengers in the car. Bertha has never seen or heard from her son again. Bertha believes that her son was running with the "wrong crowd," she told WAFF. She discovered Anthony was driving a car that belonged to a man who was supposed to be his "boss."
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Dying Alabama magnolia tree once hid Confederate memorial

It couldn’t go on anymore. Maybe it just didn’t want to. A large, decades-old magnolia tree is dying in plain sight this summer on the Madison County Courthouse’s west side. It’s just two years since the Confederate monument the tree partially hid was moved to a Confederate burial area in Maple Hill Cemetery, and it’s dying just as the courthouse faces a likely death of its own.
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Cullman man killed in tractor wreck

CULLMAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Cullman County man was killed Wednesday after a tractor rolled over on him. According to the Cullman County Coroner, the incident occurred in the Logan community. More details will be added when they become available.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Child attacked by pack of dogs

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A child is fighting for their live after getting attacked by a pack of dogs in Lawrence County. Members of the sheriff’s office say a 7 year old was taken to Huntsville Hospital in serious condition. The attack happened at around 3:30 Saturday afternoon...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy