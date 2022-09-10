Read full article on original website
Related
KSNB Local4
Hastings College volleyball upsets No. 1 Midland in five-set thriller
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings College volleyball hosted NAIA No. 1 Midland for GPAC action Wednesday at Lynn Farrell Arena. The Broncos won the first and fourth set to force a decisive fifth against the top-rated NAIA team in the nation. They didn’t let up, either. The Broncos won the fifth set 15-12 to earn a 3-2 victory over the top-ranked Warriors.
KSNB Local4
5-Star Performer: Kearney football’s Kowalek key to Bearcats’ unbeaten start
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Kearney football has reached 3-0 on the season for the first time since 2017, and a big contributor is senior Ethan Kowaleck, who added two touchdowns in the Bearcats win over Lincoln North star, and for head coach Brandon Cool, he couldn’t be more thrilled.
KSNB Local4
Bronco soccer earns two GPAC Offensive POTW awards
HASTINGS, Neb. (Press Release) - The Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) and Hauff Mid-America Sports announced the following Men’s and Women’s Soccer Players of the Week for contests played Sept. 5-11, 2022. Hauff Mid-America Sports/GPAC Men’s Soccer Players of the Week. Men’s Offense – Paul Obrusnik, Hastings...
KSNB Local4
Hastings High hosts Golf Invite
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings High hosted a Golf Invite at Lochland County Club Tuesday. On the par 5 1st hole Addi Peterson of Kearney has a long look at birdie, but falls just short, and settles for a bogey. Peterson ends the day with a score of 90. Doniphan...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSNB Local4
New sculpture a ‘point of Loper pride’ on UNK campus
KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - Mark Lundeen doesn’t have an official name for his latest creation. He simply calls it “The Loper.”. That’s a fitting title for an extraordinary piece that will become an instant landmark on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. The 10-feet-tall, more than 1,200-pound pronghorn antelope sculpture was installed Tuesday near the west edge of Randall Hall.
KSNB Local4
UNK conducts hearing project at Husker Harvest Days
WOOD RIVER, Neb. (KSNB) - If you’re having trouble hearing, there’s a booth for you at Husker Harvest Days. UNK’s Department of Communicating Disorder is conducting hearing tests to all participants. They are located in a trailer outside of the health safety tent. Although all are welcomed, the primary goal is to test the hearing of farmers. It’s part of a research project to detect how noisy environments affect farmers of all ages.
KSNB Local4
UNMC nursing program among top in the nation
OMAHA, Neb. (KSNB) - The University of Nebraska Medical Center’s College of Nursing’s Bachelor of Science in Nursing Program was ranked 15th out of 681 nursing programs by U.S. News & World report this week. The magazine released the rankings as part of its 2022-23 Best Colleges report.
KSNB Local4
Hastings College, UNK receive scholarship funds
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Undergraduate students at Nebraska colleges now have another opportunity to cut down the price tag on their tuition. The EducationQuest Foundation has awarded $1.57 million dollars in scholarship funds to 30 nonprofit colleges and universities to disperse during the 2022-23 academic year. Students who qualify for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSNB Local4
Good Sam Village - Hastings to host Samfest 2022
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - It began with one man, a small home in Arthur, North Dakota and a passion for healing through ministry and compassionate quality care. 100 years later, The Evangelical Lutheran Good Samaritan Society, strongly rooted in faith and selfless dedication to those we serve, has branched out across the US with over 200 locations and 16,000 employees, touching the hearts of countless residents, clients and their loved ones.
KSNB Local4
Kearney Regional Medical Center looking to hire
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Are you looking for a job in the medical field? The Kearney Regional Medical Center is hosting an on-site job fair Wednesday night. It will be from 5 to 7 p.m. where you can come out to learn about a variety of job opportunities available, from entry level to licensed roles. Full-time, part-time and PRN positions are available.
KSNB Local4
40 North Tap + Grill temporarily closed
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A popular restaurant in downtown Grand Island is closing for the time being. 40 North Tap + Grille is temporarily closed following the retirement of owners Jay and Jan Vavricek. In a post shared by a Grand Island food Facebook group, it said the restaurant...
KSNB Local4
Undergrad application fee waived from Sept. 16-30 at NU campuses
KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - The University of Nebraska’s campuses will waive the undergraduate admissions application fee for Nebraska students from Sept. 16-30, part of an ongoing system-wide effort to expand access and encourage college-going among students and families. Beginning Friday, resident students using NU’s shared application for admission...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KSNB Local4
Jimmy John’s opens second location in Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Jimmy John’s is expanding its presence in the Tri-Cities with a second location in Grand Island. The newest location is in the Southeast Commons Plaza off South Locust and Fonner Park Road. This location will feature a drive-thru, something the first location doesn’t have,...
KSNB Local4
Pivoting toward seasonal, unsettled weather..
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Temperatures will continue to be 10 degrees above normal heading into Wednesday, as the Cornhusker state remains under the influence of a warm weather upper level high pressure ridge. Again temperatures will climb mostly into the lower 90s across the Local 4 area. But as the...
KSNB Local4
No injuries in early morning fire in Hastings
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Firefighters responded to an early morning house fire in Hastings. Hastings Fire was dispatched to a structure fire with visible flames just before 4:30 a.m. in the 800 block of Hastings Ave. According to Hastings Fire and Rescue Captain Tom Treffer, when crews arrived they saw...
KSNB Local4
Dallas Brass visits Hastings Public School band students
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings Public School band students got a treat on Monday morning, as they were visited by the world-renowned Dallas Brass. The musical group performed songs for the students, and also gave out critiques to a few band members who played for the quintet. “It’s phenomenal to...
KSNB Local4
Husker Harvest Days putting innovations in farming on display
A handful of people showed up to the KPS board meeting Tuesday to voice their opinions on the LGBTQ+ books in school district libraries. Grand Island Senior High seeking to hire a campus security supervisor. Updated: Sep. 13, 2022 at 6:00 PM CDT. The Grand Island Public Schools’ Board of...
KSNB Local4
Meet Frank & Jesse James
Husker Harvest Days is set to start it’s final day on Thursday bright and early at eight, and there is a company that started in a Texas dorm room. A handful of people showed up to the KPS board meeting Tuesday to voice their opinions on the LGBTQ+ books in school district libraries.
KSNB Local4
Hastings man killed in motorcycle crash near Glenvil
GLENVIL, Neb. (KSNB) - One person has died and another injured in a two-vehicle crash Sunday evening near Glenvil. On Sunday, Sept. 11, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office was called out to the motorcycle-vehicle accident at 6:12 p.m. on County Road B and Road 312. The sheriff’s office said...
KSNB Local4
Grand Island Senior High seeks to hire a campus security supervisor
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Grand Island Public Schools’ Board of Education met and voted to approve adding a campus security supervisor to the staff of Grand Island Senior High. The decision comes as the Grand Island Police Department is facing staffing issues from several angles. Grand Island...
Comments / 0