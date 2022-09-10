WOOD RIVER, Neb. (KSNB) - If you’re having trouble hearing, there’s a booth for you at Husker Harvest Days. UNK’s Department of Communicating Disorder is conducting hearing tests to all participants. They are located in a trailer outside of the health safety tent. Although all are welcomed, the primary goal is to test the hearing of farmers. It’s part of a research project to detect how noisy environments affect farmers of all ages.

KEARNEY, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO