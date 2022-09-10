Read full article on original website
WJFW-TV
Fall Ride Preview PKG
TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WJFW) - The fall ride in tomahawk reves up their engines Thursday, an event …
WJFW-TV
Police respond to a threat at Wausau West High School
WAUSAU (WJFW) - The Wausau School District received a threat that was circulating on social media on Wednesday. All students and staff are safe and the threat was deemed 'not credible.'. According to the Wausau School District, a student at the school shared an image of the threat that mentioned...
Wausau area obituaries September 12, 2022
Sue A. Ninnemann, age 75, died on September 6, 2022, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital, Wausau. Sue was born on March 16, 1947, in Wausau, Wisconsin to the late Clarence and Myrtle (Dallman) Marquis. She attended Wausau Area Schools and was a 1966 graduate of Wausau East High School. In her younger years Sue enjoyed hunting, fishing, and swimming up north. She was always there with a helping hand.
WEAU-TV 13
Crash on I-94 causing lane closure
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU)- [UPDATE 4:47 p.m.] Due to the crash, the right lane on I-94 eastbound at mile marker 83 is closed, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. Estimated duration over two hours. EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - [UPDATE 1:49 p.m.] The left lane on I-94...
WJFW-TV
Rev up your engines for the Fall Ride!
TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WJFW) - The fall ride in tomahawk reves up their engines Thursday, an event dedicated to riding motorcycles at the start of the fall season. The executive director of the tomahawk chamber of commerce expects this year to be bigger and better than ever!. "So we all came...
WJFW-TV
Lincoln County Board to hold listening session for county 4-H program
MERRILL, Wis. (WJFW)- A listening session will be held on Wednesday, September 14 to discuss funding for the county's UW Extension Office. A plan to balance the county budget by the the board's finance committee includes the recommendation to stop funding for its UW Extension office. The proposed budget cut could impact the county's 4-H program.
WJFW-TV
Chequamegon School District upgrades facility security systems
PARK FALLS, Wis. (WJFW)- So far this year, 113 incidents of gunfire have occurred on school grounds in the United States. This is the third highest yearly amount since tracking began in 2013 by Everytown Research and Policy. In response to the growing threat of firearms in schools, many districts have turned to enhancing security measures to keep students and staff safe.
wpr.org
For more than 120 years, a mill operated in Park Falls. Now, the site is home to a crypto-mining operation.
For more than 40 years, John Tapplin worked at the paper mill in Park Falls. As a machine tender, Tapplin made paper along with hundreds of other employees for decades until the mill shut down for good last year. "The place was good to me over the years. I raised...
WJFW-TV
Local schools made safer after renovations
PARK FALLS - Schools in the Park Falls area are safer after some renovations throughout the Chequamegon school district. All main entrances throughout the district were re-done. Now everyone entering the school during school hours will have to buzz in. However, the only thing on backorder right now is the...
Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer dies unexpectedly
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WKBT)- The Eau Claire County Sheriffs Office is mourning the loss of Sheriff Ron Cramer. According to the department’s social media page, Cramer died unexpectedly. Sheriff Cramer joined the department back in 1975 as a reserve deputy. In 1996, He was elected the county’s 47th sheriff. The sheriff’s office says it will continue to serve the community...
WBAY Green Bay
I-43 crash kills two truck drivers from Northeast Wisconsin
BELGIUM, Wis. (WBAY) - Two truck drivers from our corner of Wisconsin were killed Thursday evening in a crash in Ozaukee County, in southeastern Wisconsin. The Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office says Milton Christensen, 50, of Suring, was driving his tractor-trailer north on Interstate 43 when he crossed the median and went into the southbound lanes. He collided with a tractor-trailer driven by Richard Wysocki, 69, of Wausaukee. Both drivers died from their injuries before they could be transported to hospitals.
UPMATTERS
Major semi-truck crash on I-43 leaves two dead from northern Wisconsin
BELGIUM, Wis. (WFRV) – Two truck drivers from northern Wisconsin are dead following a head-on collision on I-43 in the Town of Belgium on Thursday. According to a release, Milton Christensen, 50, from Suring was traveling north on I-43 when his semi-truck left the roadway, traveling through the interstate median at around 6:35 p.m.
WSAW
Fire damages popular Rhinelander area supper club
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - No one was injured following a fire at Al Gen Dinner Club on Friday night. Firefighters responded just before 8 p.m. The supper club is located on North Faust Lake Road in the town of Pelican. When crews arrived they found flames coming from the kitchen....
WJFW-TV
Budget cuts threaten Lincoln Co. 4-H program
LINCOLN COUNTY (WJFW) - The Lincoln County 4-H program is in danger of being eliminated because of budget concerns. Lincoln County Board Chairman, Don Friske has invited people to a listening session Wed., Sept. 14, at the Lincoln County Service Center at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will take place in the Upstairs Board Room.
WEAU-TV 13
Woman killed in Sunday morning crash in Cadott
CADOTT, Wis. (WEAU) - A woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Cadott Sunday morning. 74-year-old Bonnie Tripp of Cadott was killed in a crash at the intersection of County Highway X and 67th Avenue on the west side of Cadott, according to the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office.
WJFW-TV
Eau Claire Sheriff's Department announces temproary Sheriff
EAU CLAIRE (WJFW) - Following the passing of Sheriff Ron Cramer, Undersheriff Cory Schalinske will assume the position of the Eau Claire County Sheriff. WEAU-TV reports that Schalinske will serve as the Sheriff until the upcoming election or Gov. Tony Evers appoints someone. Schalinske has been with the Eau Claire...
WJFW-TV
Library Logo 9-13-22
A new chapter for Rhinelander District Library with a brand new logo. "There’s just a lot going on at the library. So if you haven’t been here lately or ever, you…
Downtown Wausau developer seeks $10.8 million in taxpayer-backed incentives for former mall site project
City leaders next week will review a request for millions in public assistance to support a downtown apartment complex on part of the former Wausau Center mall site, the first of at least two major projects in the planning stages. Details released late Friday show T. Wall Enterprises, which proposes...
WJFW-TV
Park Falls to welcome a new Police Chief early in 2023
PARK FALLS (WJFW) - The City of Park Falls has appointed Sergeant Marvin D. Nevelier to become the Chief of Police, effective Jan. 3, 2023. Nevelier will replace current Chief of Police, Jerry Ernst. Ernst is retiring after serving Park Falls and their residents for more than 32 years. Nevelier...
WSAW
Wausau family speaks out after son dies in bicycle tragedy
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The family of Kayvion Killian is speaking out for the first time about the loss of their beloved son and brother on September 1st. Kayvion was only 12 years old when his bike hit a car on South 10th street and Forest in Wausau last week.
