Grand Island, NE

KSNB Local4

Hastings High hosts Golf Invite

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings High hosted a Golf Invite at Lochland County Club Tuesday. On the par 5 1st hole Addi Peterson of Kearney has a long look at birdie, but falls just short, and settles for a bogey. Peterson ends the day with a score of 90. Doniphan...
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Bronco soccer earns two GPAC Offensive POTW awards

HASTINGS, Neb. (Press Release) - The Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) and Hauff Mid-America Sports announced the following Men’s and Women’s Soccer Players of the Week for contests played Sept. 5-11, 2022. Hauff Mid-America Sports/GPAC Men’s Soccer Players of the Week. Men’s Offense – Paul Obrusnik, Hastings...
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

New sculpture a ‘point of Loper pride’ on UNK campus

KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - Mark Lundeen doesn’t have an official name for his latest creation. He simply calls it “The Loper.”. That’s a fitting title for an extraordinary piece that will become an instant landmark on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. The 10-feet-tall, more than 1,200-pound pronghorn antelope sculpture was installed Tuesday near the west edge of Randall Hall.
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

UNK conducts hearing project at Husker Harvest Days

WOOD RIVER, Neb. (KSNB) - If you’re having trouble hearing, there’s a booth for you at Husker Harvest Days. UNK’s Department of Communicating Disorder is conducting hearing tests to all participants. They are located in a trailer outside of the health safety tent. Although all are welcomed, the primary goal is to test the hearing of farmers. It’s part of a research project to detect how noisy environments affect farmers of all ages.
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

UNMC nursing program among top in the nation

OMAHA, Neb. (KSNB) - The University of Nebraska Medical Center’s College of Nursing’s Bachelor of Science in Nursing Program was ranked 15th out of 681 nursing programs by U.S. News & World report this week. The magazine released the rankings as part of its 2022-23 Best Colleges report.
OMAHA, NE
KSNB Local4

Husker Harvest Days brings big crowds to Hall County

HASTINGS, Neb. (Press Release) - Husker Harvest Days is underway, and the Nebraska State Patrol encourages visitors and travelers in the area to be prepared for heavy traffic. During the event, which runs from September 13-15, troopers will provide traffic control in the areas around the event and maintain an increased presence in an effort to reduce the potential for crashes. NSP reminds all motorists in the area to be prepared for slowed traffic at Husker Highway and Highway 30. Visitors to the show can also come in on the north side using Old Potash Highway to 90 Road.
HALL COUNTY, NE
KSNB Local4

Good Sam Village - Hastings to host Samfest 2022

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - It began with one man, a small home in Arthur, North Dakota and a passion for healing through ministry and compassionate quality care. 100 years later, The Evangelical Lutheran Good Samaritan Society, strongly rooted in faith and selfless dedication to those we serve, has branched out across the US with over 200 locations and 16,000 employees, touching the hearts of countless residents, clients and their loved ones.
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Kearney Regional Medical Center looking to hire

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Are you looking for a job in the medical field? The Kearney Regional Medical Center is hosting an on-site job fair Wednesday night. It will be from 5 to 7 p.m. where you can come out to learn about a variety of job opportunities available, from entry level to licensed roles. Full-time, part-time and PRN positions are available.
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Hastings College, UNK receive scholarship funds

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Undergraduate students at Nebraska colleges now have another opportunity to cut down the price tag on their tuition. The EducationQuest Foundation has awarded $1.57 million dollars in scholarship funds to 30 nonprofit colleges and universities to disperse during the 2022-23 academic year. Students who qualify for...
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

40 North Tap + Grill temporarily closed

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A popular restaurant in downtown Grand Island is closing for the time being. 40 North Tap + Grille is temporarily closed following the retirement of owners Jay and Jan Vavricek. In a post shared by a Grand Island food Facebook group, it said the restaurant...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Pivoting toward seasonal, unsettled weather..

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Temperatures will continue to be 10 degrees above normal heading into Wednesday, as the Cornhusker state remains under the influence of a warm weather upper level high pressure ridge. Again temperatures will climb mostly into the lower 90s across the Local 4 area. But as the...
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Undergrad application fee waived from Sept. 16-30 at NU campuses

KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - The University of Nebraska’s campuses will waive the undergraduate admissions application fee for Nebraska students from Sept. 16-30, part of an ongoing system-wide effort to expand access and encourage college-going among students and families. Beginning Friday, resident students using NU’s shared application for admission...
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

No injuries in early morning fire in Hastings

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Firefighters responded to an early morning house fire in Hastings. Hastings Fire was dispatched to a structure fire with visible flames just before 4:30 a.m. in the 800 block of Hastings Ave. According to Hastings Fire and Rescue Captain Tom Treffer, when crews arrived they saw...
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Temperatures spike on Tuesday

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) -A fair weather pattern determined by an upper level high pressures ridge, will punch temperatures a little higher on Tuesday with afternoon highs lurching into the upper 80s and low to mid 90s. There will not be much cloud cover on Tuesday, but you might notice somewhat of a hazy look to the sky as smoke from active wildfires in the Western U. S. again get pulled into the middle of the country.
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Dallas Brass visits Hastings Public School band students

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings Public School band students got a treat on Monday morning, as they were visited by the world-renowned Dallas Brass. The musical group performed songs for the students, and also gave out critiques to a few band members who played for the quintet. “It’s phenomenal to...
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Jimmy John’s opens second location in Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Jimmy John’s is expanding its presence in the Tri-Cities with a second location in Grand Island. The newest location is in the Southeast Commons Plaza off South Locust and Fonner Park Road. This location will feature a drive-thru, something the first location doesn’t have,...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Husker Harvest Days putting innovations in farming on display

A handful of people showed up to the KPS board meeting Tuesday to voice their opinions on the LGBTQ+ books in school district libraries. Grand Island Senior High seeking to hire a campus security supervisor. Updated: Sep. 13, 2022 at 6:00 PM CDT. The Grand Island Public Schools’ Board of...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Heating up today under smoke hazed skies

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Today will be much warmer than yesterday. But with a dry air mass in place it won’t feel oppressively warm. We will also see a return of the smoky haze in the sky due to the Western U.S. wildfires. High temperatures this afternoon will range from the upper 80s well east to the low to mid 90s west. The overnight hours tonight will again be quiet and mostly clear with temperatures not as cool as we saw this morning. Lows overnight falling into the 50s west and north, low to mid 60s east and south.
KSNB Local4

Grand Island Senior High seeks to hire a campus security supervisor

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Grand Island Public Schools’ Board of Education met and voted to approve adding a campus security supervisor to the staff of Grand Island Senior High. The decision comes as the Grand Island Police Department is facing staffing issues from several angles. Grand Island...
GRAND ISLAND, NE

