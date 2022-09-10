Read full article on original website
Related
waovam.com
Sports Roundup for Thursday, 9/15
The South Knox Boys Soccer team remained unbeaten on the season after blanking Sullivan 7-0. Jackson Thomas and Braydon Loudermilk each had a hat trick for the Spartans. The South Knox Boys tennis team lost to Sullivan 4-0. (Volleyball) The South Knox girl’s volleyball team best Lawrenceville 2-0. Addy Delisle...
waovam.com
Sports Calendar for Wednesday, 9/14
The South Knox volleyball team plays at Lawrenceville. The Rivet Boys tennis team is at Pike Central. South knox tennis team plays at Sullivan. The South Knox Boys soccer team plays host to Sullivan.
waovam.com
Sports Roundup for Tuesday, 9/13
The South Knox boys soccer team is now 9-0-1 after downing Richland County Illinois 5-1. Jackson Thomas had a hat trick for the Spartans. The Rivet girls soccer team lost to Evansville Christian 13-0. (Tennis) The South Knox Tennis team blanked White River Valley 5-0. Winning in singles play for...
waovam.com
Larry Kellams, 72, Vincennes
Larry Nathaniel Kellams, 72, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at Eastgate Manor in Washington, Indiana. Larry was born on January 25, 1950 in Vincennes, Indiana and is the son of Jerome “Bill” and Mary (Clark) Kellams. He married Sandy Kellams on August 30, 1980. Larry...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
waovam.com
Daviess County SBA Headquarters to Close Thursday
The U.S. Small Business Administration’s Disaster Loan Outreach Center in Washington is scheduled to close Thursday at 4:00 PM. SBA Customer Service representatives can answer questions and help with applications for low-interest disaster loans following severe storms and flooding from July 23rd to the 25th in Daviess, Dubois, Greene, Knox, Martin, and Pike Counties.
waovam.com
Repairs Expected Soon on Downed Stoplight at Sixth and Busseron in Vincennes
Repairs are expected within days for the damaged stoplight at Sixth and Busseron. Vincennes City Engineer John Sprague says the light was damaged by a utility truck mishap. The problem came from a couple of old bolts being sheared off, causing the fall of the traffic signal. However, Sprague knows the repair won’t be easy.
waovam.com
September 21st Closure Planned for SR 358 Near Plainville
State highway officials say State Road 358 west of Plainville in Daviess County is scheduled to be closed Wednesday, September 21st for a culvert replacement project. The closure is expected to take a day to complete, depending on the weather. The official detour will be State Road 57 to State...
waovam.com
KCIEDC Plans Billboard Update at U-S 41 Industrial Park
Knox County Indiana Economic Development Corporation officials plan to update their signage at the U.S. 41 Industrial Park. The new sign would be visible for traffic on U.S. 41 going past the park just south of Vincennes. KCIEDC director Chris Pfaff hopes the new billboard will draw interested industry to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
waovam.com
New Set of Body Cameras Coming Into Department Hands
A new set of Vincennes Police Department body cameras are now in the Department’s hands. The new cameras will help ensure the safety of the officers serving the public. The cameras were originally supposed to be on and online by March. However, Hillenbrand says the delivery and adjustment of the body cams took some extra time.
waovam.com
Vincennes City Council Getting HELP With Various Projects
The Vincennes City Council heard an update on the HELP program at last night’s Council session. HELP is the name for a statewide assistance program for various improvements in qualifying communities. HELP is designed as a public-private partnership. Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum wants the public’s input in how to...
waovam.com
Tobacco Prevention and Cessation Hearing Planned
The Knox and Daviess County Tobacco Prevention and Cessation coordinators have announced they will be hosting a community conversation about electronic cigarettes and the effects they have on all members of the community. It’s scheduled for Tuesday, September 20th from 12:00 until 1:00 PM in the Abe Knepp Training Room...
waovam.com
SK School Board Renews Property Insurance Carrier
The South Knox School Board has renewed its property, casualty, liability, and workman’s compensation insurance. The renewal is with Selective Insurance, with Burkart Insurance as the local insurance agent. In other business, the board approved a resolution to reduce advertised tax levies as needed. The action is a safeguard...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
waovam.com
14 Year-Old Vincennes Assault Case Now Closed with 80-Year Sentence
A 14 year-old sexual attack case was closed yesterday, as 34 year-old Gustav Ryburn received an 80 year sentence. Knox Superior Court One Judge Gara Lee sentenced Ryburn after he was convicted August 19th of burglary with bodily injury and Criminal Deviate Sexual Assault. Both incidents happened to an un-named then-Vincennes University student in 2008.
Comments / 0