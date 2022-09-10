ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frankfort, KY

WVNews

Towson preview: Tigers make their second trip to Mountaineer Field

In week three, West Virginia hosts FCS opponent Towson, the only non-Power 5 opponent on the Mountaineers’ 2022 schedule. Although Towson isn’t as overmatched as the LIU team WVU drubbed, 66-0, a season ago, there’s still a considerable talent discrepancy between the two rosters and many fans and media members circled this match-up as a win months ago.
TOWSON, MD

