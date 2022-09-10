Read full article on original website
Frankfort's girls finished in first place overall as a team.
SHORT GAP, W.Va. (WV News) --Saturday morning was a test of the newly built cross-country co…
Towson preview: Tigers make their second trip to Mountaineer Field
In week three, West Virginia hosts FCS opponent Towson, the only non-Power 5 opponent on the Mountaineers’ 2022 schedule. Although Towson isn’t as overmatched as the LIU team WVU drubbed, 66-0, a season ago, there’s still a considerable talent discrepancy between the two rosters and many fans and media members circled this match-up as a win months ago.
West Virginia master class falconer to present at international event in Washington
WASHINGTON (WV News) — A West Virginia master class falconer will give a presentation Sept. 24 at an international event in Washington. Tucker County's Collin Waybright, also director of the West Virginia Raptor Center, will bring a Red-Tailed Hawk, Harris's Hawk and a Barred Owl to Mountaineering Day at the Embassy of the Czech Republic.
