In week three, West Virginia hosts FCS opponent Towson, the only non-Power 5 opponent on the Mountaineers’ 2022 schedule. Although Towson isn’t as overmatched as the LIU team WVU drubbed, 66-0, a season ago, there’s still a considerable talent discrepancy between the two rosters and many fans and media members circled this match-up as a win months ago.

TOWSON, MD ・ 11 HOURS AGO