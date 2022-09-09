ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

Taunton football defeats New Bedford in game shortened for safety concerns

By M.J. Duarte
Taunton Daily Gazette
 5 days ago
NEW BEDFORD— This isn't how New Bedford head coach Mark DeBrito envisioned the 2022 season would begin.

Not only were the Whalers trailing Taunton 33-7 entering the fourth quarter, the game was called off for safety concerns of those in attendance and everyone was evacuated from Paul Walsh Field.

"It’s final," DeBrito said when asked if the game will be continued at another date. "There was so much going on, the cops said we had to stop the game.

"It’s sad. You put so much into it. You go out there and try to give it their all. The kids are making sacrifices for their time to shine. It’s taking away their opportunity.

"We had a great crowd," DeBrito said. "The student section was awesome. The environment was awesome considering everything we’ve gone through the last few years."

'A Great Test': Despite loss, B-P football happy with their performance

DeBrito was pleased with what he saw on the field.

"I don’t think we played bad tonight," he said. "We had flashes of things and I haven't seen that in a few years. I thought that was the best Taunton team we’ve faced since I've been around. They’re quick and fast and their linemen are big.

"There were big moments where we made those mistakes, but we had flashes and that's something to build off of."

How It Happened

Coming off a tough 1-9 campaign a year ago, DeBrito and his squad were looking to rebound in a big way with a dynamic spread attack imploring a multitude of athletes that his senior quarterback Amari Harris can feature in open space.

One of those athletes is sophomore running back Darin Goodine. He had chance to make plays on Friday night but Taunton made more.

In the first quarter, New Bedford had some issues securing tackles and it led to a quick touchdown by Taunton through the air. The Whalers bounced back with an impressive 45-yard drive, but to no avail as Harris was picked off my Taunton’s Anthony Pettijohn for pick six, which left New Bedford down 13-0 at the end of the first quarter

The second quarter began with a huge sack by Anthony Diakite and Bayron Maldanado of New Bedford.

The Tigers shot back with a slant to Jose Touron for a 65-yard strike, putting Taunton up 21-0. The Whalers marched down field and capped a scoring drive with a five-yard swing pass from Harris to Goodine.

Taunton return man and running back Malachi Johnson answered back with a 99-yard kick-off return and the Tigers ran away with the game from there.

WHAT IT MEANS: The Whalers made real gains in this game with Taunton and look to push the SEC conference later in the season. New Bedford (0-1) visits Middleboro on Friday. The Tigers improve to 1-0.

KEY PLAY: The key play of the game was Johnson’s 99-yard kick return after the long drive from New Bedford. The play took the air out of New Bedford's sideline.

PIVOTAL SEQUENCE: A costly interception by Pettijohn secured the game for the Tigers.

Taunton 33, New Bedford 7

TAUNTON;13;14;6;X — 33

NEW BEDFORD;0;7;0;X — 7

Individual Statistics

Rushing — NB: Goodine 7-27

Passing — NB: Harris 6-8-103-1; T: Leonard 13-14-197-2.

