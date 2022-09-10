ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Draper, UT

KUTV

The last year of "Thriller" by Odyssey Dance Theatre

KUTV — The following information was submitted by Odyssey Dance Theatre. The end is near! Odyssey Dance Theatre's "Thriller" is performing its last Halloween season of shows!. It will be performed in five locations in Utah this year. September 23 to October 9, 2022 – Egyptian Theatre – Park...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Upheaval in Salt Lake City School District mean leadership woes

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — As Utah schools enter one of the most challenging years in history, leadership at the Salt Lake City School District is in turmoil. Superintendent Dr. Timothy Gadson was placed on paid administrative leave in July. Since then, his handpicked cabinet has fallen apart. Gwendolyn...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

PBR reacts to shooting death of pro bull rider 'Ouncie Mitchell'

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The professional bull riding community took to social media to remember Demetrius Allen, best known as "Ouncie Mitchell," who was killed in an apparent domestic violence-related shooting early Monday morning. The rodeo-winning athlete had just come off a win in Iowa and was in...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Fall fashion week: Bronxton at City Creek Center

KUTV — Today we are featuring the latest in Fall Fashion at BRONXTON. Bronxton is located on level two of the east block at City Creek Center. Jasmyn Swindall showed us the latest fall fashion from the popular store!. For more information visit shopcitycreekcenter.com. Follow Fresh Living on social...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Kidnapped Grantsville teen found, reunited with family

GRANTSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — UPDATE: The 14-year-old missing teen has been found and was being reunited with family, according to Grantsville Police. ORIGINAL: Police are searching for a 14-year-old girl who they believe has left Utah with two adults. They said the teen was last seen on Saturday at...
GRANTSVILLE, UT
KUTV

How to make nutritious meals for kids during the school year

KUTV — The new school year has just begun!. Lucy Mower from the University of Utah Health is here with strategies for a nutritious start to the school year. Follow Fresh Living on social media, subscribe to our newsletter, and check out our podcast. Watch Fresh Living every weekday...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

3 charged with murder, aggravated robbery in connection to fatal SLC shooting

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Three men arrested in connection with a fatal shooting outside a shoe convention in Salt Lake City were charged with murder on Wednesday. Deng Mawut Buk, 22, Joshua Goy Riak, 21, and Nogolweit "Nunu" Kug, 18, of Salt Lake City, were charged in 3rd District Court with first-degree murder and aggravated robbery in the shooting death of Deliford Knight, 41, of Florida. Buk was also charged with obstructing justice, a second-degree felony.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Eagle Mountain loses nearly $1.13 million to internet scammer

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (KUTV) — Eagle Mountain officials are ramping up internet security and fine-tuning financial policies after scammers reportedly got ahold of more than $1 million of the city's money. The cybercrime was discovered on Aug. 31, according to the city. In a statement Monday, authorities said the...
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, UT
KUTV

Driver shot in face during Taylorsville road rage altercation

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — Investigators are interviewing a driver who shot another driver in the face during an argument in rush hour traffic Tuesday evening. The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. near 6200 South and 3200 West in Taylorsville. “Somebody got upset, words were exchanged, and a gunshot...
TAYLORSVILLE, UT

