KUTV
West Coast Conference issues statement in response to BYU racism investigation
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The West Coast Conference has responded to an investigation into reported racism at Brigham Young University, which got underway after a fan was accused of yelling racist slurs during a women's volleyball match last month against Duke. "Based on our review of the information...
KUTV
How 800-pound butter cow sculpture is made for Utah State Fair
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utah State Fair is in full swing through the week. The fair has many attractions including a giant cow sculpture made entirely out of butter. “'It's between 700 and 800 pounds of butter,” said sculptor Matt McNaughtan. The butter cow has been...
KUTV
Students at Skyline High School released early due to leaking roof
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Students at a Salt Lake County high school were released early on Wednesday after classrooms flooded due to an aging roof. Skyline High School administrators sent out the letter to all parents and families advising the decision was made to ensure student safety. According...
KUTV
5 Questions with Spence: Danny Ainge, brutal honesty is refreshing
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — It’s another edition of 5 Questions with Spence as Spence Checketts from ESPN 700 joins our Dave Fox. Questions included Dave asking Spence for his reaction to Danny Ainge saying the Jazz players did not believe in each other this past season. Also...
KUTV
The last year of "Thriller" by Odyssey Dance Theatre
KUTV — The following information was submitted by Odyssey Dance Theatre. The end is near! Odyssey Dance Theatre's "Thriller" is performing its last Halloween season of shows!. It will be performed in five locations in Utah this year. September 23 to October 9, 2022 – Egyptian Theatre – Park...
KUTV
Upheaval in Salt Lake City School District mean leadership woes
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — As Utah schools enter one of the most challenging years in history, leadership at the Salt Lake City School District is in turmoil. Superintendent Dr. Timothy Gadson was placed on paid administrative leave in July. Since then, his handpicked cabinet has fallen apart. Gwendolyn...
KUTV
PBR reacts to shooting death of pro bull rider 'Ouncie Mitchell'
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The professional bull riding community took to social media to remember Demetrius Allen, best known as "Ouncie Mitchell," who was killed in an apparent domestic violence-related shooting early Monday morning. The rodeo-winning athlete had just come off a win in Iowa and was in...
KUTV
GALLERY: Thunderstorms bring heavy rain, flooding along parts of Wasatch Front
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Heavy rainfall caused flooding in parts of the Wasatch Front as storms moved across the Beehive State on Wednesday. The National Weather Service warned residents in Salt Lake and Utah Counties to expect localized ponding of water on roadways. "Some estimates of near one...
KUTV
Deeper look into domestic violence in Utah, toll it takes on families
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — 2News Investigates is taking a deeper look at domestic violence crimes in Utah and the huge toll they take on families. This comes on the heels of a 2News Investigation into the Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office declining to prosecute multiple domestic violence cases.
KUTV
Fall fashion week: Bronxton at City Creek Center
KUTV — Today we are featuring the latest in Fall Fashion at BRONXTON. Bronxton is located on level two of the east block at City Creek Center. Jasmyn Swindall showed us the latest fall fashion from the popular store!. For more information visit shopcitycreekcenter.com. Follow Fresh Living on social...
KUTV
Kidnapped Grantsville teen found, reunited with family
GRANTSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — UPDATE: The 14-year-old missing teen has been found and was being reunited with family, according to Grantsville Police. ORIGINAL: Police are searching for a 14-year-old girl who they believe has left Utah with two adults. They said the teen was last seen on Saturday at...
KUTV
How to make nutritious meals for kids during the school year
KUTV — The new school year has just begun!. Lucy Mower from the University of Utah Health is here with strategies for a nutritious start to the school year. Follow Fresh Living on social media, subscribe to our newsletter, and check out our podcast. Watch Fresh Living every weekday...
KUTV
3 charged with murder, aggravated robbery in connection to fatal SLC shooting
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Three men arrested in connection with a fatal shooting outside a shoe convention in Salt Lake City were charged with murder on Wednesday. Deng Mawut Buk, 22, Joshua Goy Riak, 21, and Nogolweit "Nunu" Kug, 18, of Salt Lake City, were charged in 3rd District Court with first-degree murder and aggravated robbery in the shooting death of Deliford Knight, 41, of Florida. Buk was also charged with obstructing justice, a second-degree felony.
KUTV
Sandy considers selling naming rights for rec center in creative bid to fund improvements
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — Sandy officials are exploring selling corporate naming rights to fund repairs of a 40-year-old recreation center. Tuesday evening, the Sandy City Council voted 6-0 to move one step closer to exploring if corporations want to spend millions of dollars to put their name on the Alta Canyon Sports Center.
KUTV
Uber passenger dies after car vs. train crash in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — One person is dead after a car vs. TRAX crash just south of downtown Salt Lake City on Wednesday. The incident happened at approximately 7:45 a.m. near West Temple and 700 South. According to information provided by a Utah Transit Authority spokesperson, an Uber...
KUTV
Eagle Mountain loses nearly $1.13 million to internet scammer
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (KUTV) — Eagle Mountain officials are ramping up internet security and fine-tuning financial policies after scammers reportedly got ahold of more than $1 million of the city's money. The cybercrime was discovered on Aug. 31, according to the city. In a statement Monday, authorities said the...
KUTV
Driver shot in face during Taylorsville road rage altercation
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — Investigators are interviewing a driver who shot another driver in the face during an argument in rush hour traffic Tuesday evening. The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. near 6200 South and 3200 West in Taylorsville. “Somebody got upset, words were exchanged, and a gunshot...
KUTV
Church announces plans for Latter-day Saint temples in Puerto Rico, Sweden
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced plans for two temples — one in Puerto Rico and one in Sweden. The First Presidency has announced dates for the open house and dedication of the San Juan Puerto Rico Temple. They...
KUTV
GALLERY: Workers celebrate 2-year commemoration since 2nd phase opened at SLC airport
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Airport officials held a worker appreciation event Tuesday to mark the second anniversary of the new airport opening. During the event, new information about the construction at the Salt Lake International Airport was shared. An update was provided on the second phase of the...
KUTV
Millcreek mayor hopes to convince residents on plans for overflow homeless shelter
MILLCREEK, Utah (KUTV) — Millcreek’s mayor plans to meet with residents to lay out a plan for the city to host a temporary overflow homeless shelter this winter. The former Calvin Smith Library, located at 810 East 3300 South, is slated as one of the locations for roughly 340 overflow beds, according to Utah’s Homelessness Council.
