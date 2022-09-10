Central Catholic shows no quit in 49-0 loss to national powerhouse St. John Bosco

Read full article on original website
Pac-12 football power rankings: USC takes top spot, followed by Utah, Oregon State
The USC Trojans jumped above the Utah Utes to earn the top spot in this week’s Pac-12 football power rankings from The Oregonian/OregonLive after Caleb Williams led the Trojans to a 41-28 victory Saturday at Stanford. Utah walloped Southern Utah 73-7, but USC earned five of the seven first-place...
Oregon State’s game Saturday against Montana State in Providence Park is sold out
Oregon State announced that Saturday’s 5 p.m. game against Montana State in Providence Park is a sellout. Providence Park’s football capacity is 25,218. The Beavers, playing their first game in Portland since 1986, have about 300 standing-room only tickets available to sell through the school’s website, osubeavers.com. Tickets can also still be purchased on the secondary ticket market from places like VividSeats, StubHub.
Oregon State football: Offensive line ‘gonna play a lot better’, Jake Overman ready for a big moment
Oregon State is 2-0 for the first time since 2014. Some things have gone well, namely some stretches of terrific defense and big offensive plays. But there’s a sense the Beavers have more to give. There’s no group where that seems more apparent than OSU’s offensive line.
Gresham Gophers rebound from ‘hard lesson’ to earn first win
The Gresham Gophers have turned a negative incident into a positive outcome as they embark on the football season. The Gophers (1-0) posted a convincing 54-0 win over the McDaniel Mountain Lions Friday night. Senior running back Jaden Mitchell ran for four touchdowns and senior quarterback Jaxon Doving passed for two touchdowns and ran for another in the lopsided victory.
Oregon State’s Tre’Shaun Harrison rewards coaches’ faith in Fresno State rally, but he knows there’s work ahead
It’s been said that pitchers need to have a short memory. The same goes for receivers, too. Oregon State Beavers wide receiver Tre’Shaun Harrison has had to have that approach early in the 2022 season after enduring a forgettable first six quarters. There were dropped passes, and a personal foul directly in front of Oregon State’s sideline.
Oregon State-USC game on Sept. 24 ‘on the radar’ of ESPN’s ‘College GameDay’
Even though it landed on the Pac-12 Network, the Oregon State Beavers’ home game against USC on Sept. 24 remains in play to host ESPN’s “College GameDay.”. A source with knowledge of the situation told The Oregonian/OregonLive that just because the Pac-12 Network is televising USC-Oregon State does not eliminate the possibility that “GameDay” would come to Corvallis.
Oregon State ‘disappointed’ that Sept. 24 USC showdown on Pac-12 Network and not on FOX or ESPN
The Oregon State Beavers and USC Trojans are one win away from turning their Sept. 24 game into the biggest contest at Reser Stadium in at least a decade. A 3-0 start for both teams is likely. The Beavers are heavily favored heading into Saturday’s matchup against Montana State, a good FCS team. USC faces a tougher test in Fresno State, but the Trojans are a 12½-point favorite.
Portland at Spokane, WHL preseason: how to follow
What: Portland takes on Spokane in Western Hockey League preseason action. When: Thursday, September 15, 5pm. Where: University Recreation Center ice rink, Cheney, Washington. Watch/Listen: Possible audio coverage at the team websites. Follow:. The box score. Refresh the box score as the game continues for updates, although historically the updates...
Dominic Ferraro looking to rev up his ‘Ricky Bobby’ offense with the Tualatin Timberwolves
Dominic Ferraro knows he faces high expectations by installing his “Ricky Bobby” offense with the Tualatin Timberwolves. Ferraro, the first-year coach with the Timberwolves, inherited a team that reached the Class 6A championship game in 2021. Ferraro was hired by the Timberwolves after head coach Dan Lever left to coach at Silverton. He is hoping his high-powered system will keep the Timberwolves at or near the top of the highly competitive Three Rivers League.
Sass Winery in Salem parlays minimal intervention into maximum results
Jerry Sass makes beautiful wines within yodeling distance of the Enchanted Forest. The former newspaper editor believes in organic practices in the vineyard and “hands off” practices in the cellar. The combination of organic farming without irrigation and mostly staying out of nature’s way in the winery produces some of the best wines that too many Oregonians have yet to discover.
2022 Restore Oregon preservation awards spotlight historic buildings revitalizing neighborhoods
Oregon preservationists are applauding that a vacated church has become an inviting event center, an old bank is a bustling brew pub, and new energy-wise buildings alongside historic structures are adding to an area’s diversity and growth. To highlight how rural and big city downtowns can change from easy-to-ignore...
Thursday features morning clouds, afternoon sunbreaks in Portland; high 74
A deep layer of marine clouds hanging around the metro area will have Thursday starting with overcast skies. Some afternoon sunbreaks will help heat us up to about 74 degrees. The National Weather Service says the heavy cloud cover will linger along the coast with areas of heavy fog in the central coast region leading to low visibility in some areas.
Historical mystery over Cayuse Five: Oregon students advance the search for answers
After months of research, students at the University of Oregon have narrowed potential sites where they think five Cayuse men were buried or reburied after they were hanged for the death of missionary Marcus Whitman. The burial locations have been unknown for generations, but students in the UO Clark Honors...
For better or worse, Oregon coast weddings draw couples from around the world
Likely as not, it will rain, or at least blow, and probably both. There will be sand in places it doesn’t belong, the occasional canine party crasher, countless birds and, of course, no end of curious onlookers. But the couples who come from across the globe to say “I do” know it’s all part of the package that is a wedding on the Oregon coast.
Amazon halts development of major Oregon warehouse
Amazon has indefinitely shelved plans to develop an enormous, 517,000-square-foot warehouse on a 47-acre property in Canby. The online retailer announced plans to build the project a year ago, promising 500 jobs paying an average wage of $18 an hour. At the time, online retailing was still enjoying a pandemic-era boom and Seattle-based Amazon was opening dozens of shipping facilities around the country.
Our favorite new Portland food cart pods of 2022
On Tuesday, we announced our picks for Portland’s best new food carts of 2022. But going out to eat isn’t just about the food. With apologies to the big fork out in Fairview, here are our three favorite new cart pods to debut over the past year or so, taking into account the ambiance, amenities and carts at each.
Readers respond: Portland not afraid to be different
It seems to me the arguments against the Portland Charter Review Commission’s recommended changes to our city’s government are that they are too different and they are too complicated. I reject both these arguments. Since when has Portland been afraid to be different? Besides, in using ranked-choice voting...
Readers respond: Metro’s flawed spending formula
There is a major flaw in Metro’s 10-year supportive housing services measure. (“Clackamas County spent only 7% of its homeless tax revenue in first year,” Sept. 7) The distribution of funds to each of the three Metro counties is based on the revenues received from each county due to the tax, which is levied on high-income earners and big businesses in the three counties. Based on this proportion, the distribution is 45% for Multnomah County, 34% for Washington County and 21% for Clackamas County.
Portland man found fatally stabbed at Irvington church lived in car on street, neighbors say
A man with what appeared to be stab wounds was found dead in the driveway of an Irvington neighborhood church Monday morning, Portland police and witnesses said. The man lived in a station wagon parked on the street for a few years, said John Schwiebert, pastor of the Metonia Peace Community United Methodist Church.
Mount Tabor fires: 2 Portland teens released after being charged in arson spree
Two teens linked to at least three dozen fires set at Mount Tabor during the peak of Portland’s fire season were released without bail Monday after prosecutors said their crimes weren’t violent or threatening physical harm. Malik M. Hares and Samuel O. Perkins, both 18, made their first...
