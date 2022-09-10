ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silverton, OR

Central Catholic shows no quit in 49-0 loss to national powerhouse St. John Bosco

By Scott Sepich, for The Oregonian/OregonLive
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Oregonian

Oregon State’s game Saturday against Montana State in Providence Park is sold out

Oregon State announced that Saturday’s 5 p.m. game against Montana State in Providence Park is a sellout. Providence Park’s football capacity is 25,218. The Beavers, playing their first game in Portland since 1986, have about 300 standing-room only tickets available to sell through the school’s website, osubeavers.com. Tickets can also still be purchased on the secondary ticket market from places like VividSeats, StubHub.
CORVALLIS, OR
The Oregonian

Gresham Gophers rebound from ‘hard lesson’ to earn first win

The Gresham Gophers have turned a negative incident into a positive outcome as they embark on the football season. The Gophers (1-0) posted a convincing 54-0 win over the McDaniel Mountain Lions Friday night. Senior running back Jaden Mitchell ran for four touchdowns and senior quarterback Jaxon Doving passed for two touchdowns and ran for another in the lopsided victory.
GRESHAM, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Silverton, OR
Silverton, OR
Sports
State
California State
Local
Oregon Sports
State
Washington State
Silverton, OR
Education
Local
Oregon Education
Silverton, OR
Football
Local
Oregon Football
The Oregonian

Oregon State’s Tre’Shaun Harrison rewards coaches’ faith in Fresno State rally, but he knows there’s work ahead

It’s been said that pitchers need to have a short memory. The same goes for receivers, too. Oregon State Beavers wide receiver Tre’Shaun Harrison has had to have that approach early in the 2022 season after enduring a forgettable first six quarters. There were dropped passes, and a personal foul directly in front of Oregon State’s sideline.
CORVALLIS, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon State-USC game on Sept. 24 ‘on the radar’ of ESPN’s ‘College GameDay’

Even though it landed on the Pac-12 Network, the Oregon State Beavers’ home game against USC on Sept. 24 remains in play to host ESPN’s “College GameDay.”. A source with knowledge of the situation told The Oregonian/OregonLive that just because the Pac-12 Network is televising USC-Oregon State does not eliminate the possibility that “GameDay” would come to Corvallis.
CORVALLIS, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon State ‘disappointed’ that Sept. 24 USC showdown on Pac-12 Network and not on FOX or ESPN

The Oregon State Beavers and USC Trojans are one win away from turning their Sept. 24 game into the biggest contest at Reser Stadium in at least a decade. A 3-0 start for both teams is likely. The Beavers are heavily favored heading into Saturday’s matchup against Montana State, a good FCS team. USC faces a tougher test in Fresno State, but the Trojans are a 12½-point favorite.
CORVALLIS, OR
The Oregonian

Portland at Spokane, WHL preseason: how to follow

What: Portland takes on Spokane in Western Hockey League preseason action. When: Thursday, September 15, 5pm. Where: University Recreation Center ice rink, Cheney, Washington. Watch/Listen: Possible audio coverage at the team websites. Follow:. The box score. Refresh the box score as the game continues for updates, although historically the updates...
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Bosco
The Oregonian

Dominic Ferraro looking to rev up his ‘Ricky Bobby’ offense with the Tualatin Timberwolves

Dominic Ferraro knows he faces high expectations by installing his “Ricky Bobby” offense with the Tualatin Timberwolves. Ferraro, the first-year coach with the Timberwolves, inherited a team that reached the Class 6A championship game in 2021. Ferraro was hired by the Timberwolves after head coach Dan Lever left to coach at Silverton. He is hoping his high-powered system will keep the Timberwolves at or near the top of the highly competitive Three Rivers League.
TUALATIN, OR
The Oregonian

Sass Winery in Salem parlays minimal intervention into maximum results

Jerry Sass makes beautiful wines within yodeling distance of the Enchanted Forest. The former newspaper editor believes in organic practices in the vineyard and “hands off” practices in the cellar. The combination of organic farming without irrigation and mostly staying out of nature’s way in the winery produces some of the best wines that too many Oregonians have yet to discover.
SALEM, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#Catholic Church#Football Team#American Football#Highschoolsports#Central Catholic#The Central Catholic Rams#Washington 3a
The Oregonian

Amazon halts development of major Oregon warehouse

Amazon has indefinitely shelved plans to develop an enormous, 517,000-square-foot warehouse on a 47-acre property in Canby. The online retailer announced plans to build the project a year ago, promising 500 jobs paying an average wage of $18 an hour. At the time, online retailing was still enjoying a pandemic-era boom and Seattle-based Amazon was opening dozens of shipping facilities around the country.
The Oregonian

Our favorite new Portland food cart pods of 2022

On Tuesday, we announced our picks for Portland’s best new food carts of 2022. But going out to eat isn’t just about the food. With apologies to the big fork out in Fairview, here are our three favorite new cart pods to debut over the past year or so, taking into account the ambiance, amenities and carts at each.
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Portland not afraid to be different

It seems to me the arguments against the Portland Charter Review Commission’s recommended changes to our city’s government are that they are too different and they are too complicated. I reject both these arguments. Since when has Portland been afraid to be different? Besides, in using ranked-choice voting...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Metro’s flawed spending formula

There is a major flaw in Metro’s 10-year supportive housing services measure. (“Clackamas County spent only 7% of its homeless tax revenue in first year,” Sept. 7) The distribution of funds to each of the three Metro counties is based on the revenues received from each county due to the tax, which is levied on high-income earners and big businesses in the three counties. Based on this proportion, the distribution is 45% for Multnomah County, 34% for Washington County and 21% for Clackamas County.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
81K+
Followers
47K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy