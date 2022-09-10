Read full article on original website
Martha Jane Clore
Martha Jane Clore, born Dec. 5, 1936, to Charlotte Sybil (Carver) Eads and Ezra Edmond Eads, passed away peacefully at the Ben Hur Nursing Home on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Jane dedicated her life to God, her husband and her children. She always had open arms, open ears and an open door for her children at any age. She was quick with a hug for the hurts and as quick to passionately defend those she loved through all circumstances. She put Christ first in her heart and helped lead her children to Him. Most would agree one always knew where he stood with mom (and God help him if it was on the wrong side of her.)
James ‘Jim’ Walter Mitton
James “Jim” Walter Mitton, 92, formerly of Waynetown and had been residing at the Fountain Springs in Covington, passed away at 5:15 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Fountain Springs with his wife by his bedside. Jim was born Dec. 30, 1929, at Veedersburg, the son of the...
Helen (Bush) Fenters
Helen (Bush) Fenters, 66, of Veedersburg, flew home with our Lord and Savior at 4:54 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, surrounded by many loved ones. Helen was born Oct. 18, 1955, the daughter of James and Rena (Hoogeveen) Bush. She is survived by her mother, Rena Bush; five children, Erika...
Meadows leads Mounties to county golf title
Addison Meadows was going to do whatever it took to help her team bring home the county title on Wednesday. When the final scores were tallied, it was the Mounties who earned county bragging rights as they shot a 205 to earn the county crown. Crawfordsville took second with a 228 and North Montgomery ended the evening with just three players so they had an incomplete score.
Weekly Sports Schedule
Lafayette Central Catholic vs Crawfordsville @ 5:30. Fountain Central/Tri-West at North Montgomery @ 4:30. Southmont at Crawfordsville @ 7 (103.9 WIMC) North Montgomery at Western Boone (106.3 WCDQ) Saturday. Girls Soccer. Benton Central at Southmont @ 10. Bethesda Christian @ North Montgomery @ 10. Crawfordsville at Northview @ 10. Boys...
9-12 Roundup: Night full of wins for Athenians
Crawfordsville volleyball made the trip to Lafayette on Monday for a battle with Central Catholic. In another battle of two talented teams, it would be the Athenians who came away with a 3-0 sweep of the Knights 25-23, 25-18, 25-22 as Crawfordsville picked up their 12th win of the season.
Athenians sweep county cross-country titles
It was a four-win-night for Crawfordsville cross country at the County meet. The girls and boys varsity, along with the middle school girls and boys, took top team honors as runners circled the Athenian campus. Southmont had the individual girls champion, as Faith Allen won her third county title in...
Local Record: Sept. 15, 2022
• Hit and run at East Market and North Water streets — 7:59 a.m. • Theft reported — 10:06 a.m. • Theft in the 1100 block of Tuttle Avenue — 10:06 a.m. • Property damage crash at 1835 S. U.S. 231 — 2 p.m. • Indecent...
Mr. and Mrs. Goff
Dan and Martha (Harshbarger) Goff are celebrating 50 years of marriage. They were married Sept. 10, 1972, at Liberty Chapel Church, supported by family who modeled enduring love. Their parents, Paul and Lois Goff and Richard and Julia Harshbarger, were married to each other over 50 and 70 years, respectively.
September is National Recovery Month
LAFAYETTE — Each year, nearly 2,000 Hoosiers die from opioid overdose. That’s why Valley Oaks Health is committed to providing accessible substance use treatment to the thousands of people they serve in central Indiana. Whether it’s offering treatment programs, educating community members about lifesaving resources like Naloxone, or expanding services in their nine-county footprint, Valley Oaks Health is renewing their commitment to battling addiction and saving lives this September in recognition of National Recovery Month.
Mounties down another sectional opponent
NEW MARKET — Southmont Volleyball continues to come away with wins over sectional foes. On Monday the Mounties hosted Cloverdale and made quick work of the visiting Clovers with a 3-0 sweep (25-11, 25-14, 25-11). Southmont, who gets back to .500 on th season with a record of now...
Weekend Roundup: Mustang Tennis win inaugural Seeger Invite
Mustangs continue to roll with Seeger Invite title. Fountain Central boys tennis just continues to pick up victories. Saturday the Mustangs traveled to compete in the first ever Seeger Invite and came away as champions of the tournament. FC scored 15 total points as Northview took second with 10 and Seeger and Rossville tied with five each.
Athenians notch third win over LCC
Crawfordsville girls soccer has a reason to be excited. This season the Athenians have been in every game they’ve played this season excluding a season opening loss to Faith Christian. The hard work and culture shift that’s been set by coach Alex Ehrlich paid off once again for CHS on Monday as they hosted Lafayette Central Catholic and defeated the Knights 1-0.
Annual fish fry begins today
WAYNETOWN — Good food and fun are on the agenda for the Waynetown Fish Fry. The annual event sponsored by the Waynetown Merchants Association begins today and continues through Saturday. It is considered the longest continuous festival in Montgomery County. Activities begin today with Huesman Entertainment Carnival Night. They...
County-wide EMS moves forward
County-wide ambulance services took another step forward Monday as county commissioners approved a provision to allow negotiations with the City of Crawfordsville for EMS services. The county EMS sub-committee received two bids for ambulance services, one of which was from the city and another from a private company. Commissioners agreed...
Wabash College again on U.S. News’ Best Liberal Arts Colleges List
Wabash College continues to be ranked among the best national liberal arts colleges in the U.S. News & World Report’s annual Best Colleges rankings, released Monday. Data was collected on more than 1,850 colleges and universities in the report. “The U.S. News rankings provide a vast amount of data...
SNHU announces summer President’s List
MANCHESTER, New Hampshire — It is with great pleasure that Southern New Hampshire University congratulates the Jessica Stawarz of Roachdale and Cody Cline of Crawfordsville on being named to the summer 2022 President’s List. The summer terms run from May to August. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned...
Council changing local income tax
The Public Safety Local Income Tax is changing. The Montgomery County Council voted 6-0 Tuesday to modify the rate presently at .6% to .95% which will enable the county to fund the future county-wide emergency medical services. Also, how the funds will be paid and collected is changing. The state...
MCHD offers vaccine information
In need of a COVID-19 vaccination? The Montgomery County Health Department has you covered. The department offers the new Bivalent booster vaccine which covers the BA4 and BA5 variants of the Omicron virus. Residents can receive either Moderna, which is available to patients who are 18 years or older, or Pfizer, which is offered to patients who are 12 years and older.
