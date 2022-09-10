Martha Jane Clore, born Dec. 5, 1936, to Charlotte Sybil (Carver) Eads and Ezra Edmond Eads, passed away peacefully at the Ben Hur Nursing Home on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Jane dedicated her life to God, her husband and her children. She always had open arms, open ears and an open door for her children at any age. She was quick with a hug for the hurts and as quick to passionately defend those she loved through all circumstances. She put Christ first in her heart and helped lead her children to Him. Most would agree one always knew where he stood with mom (and God help him if it was on the wrong side of her.)

CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN ・ 10 HOURS AGO